Bank Of America: Charting The Path Higher

In this article, we'll review key levels where traders are likely to have buy and sell orders, and it's at these levels where momentum can surge.

With a positive earnings report, BofA is likely to move higher on the back of positive fundamentals.

For those who might have missed the earnings report for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), they beat their estimates.

In this article, we'll have a look at the charts to determine where the stock might go in the event of a fundamental event such as economic growth, Fed hikes, and loan or deposit growth to name a few.

Q2 Earnings Recap:

Bank of America posted 46 cents EPS, beating its earnings estimate by 3 cents and beat their revenue target by $1.05B.

Trading revenue fell 9%.

Consumer Banking net income came in at $2.032B vs. $1.674B a year ago.

Wealth Management net income was $804M vs. $705M a year ago.

The momentum is clearly behind BofA, and in the weekly chart below we can see the long-term trend has been higher.

Weekly Chart:

The pink trend line connects the lows of the rally since July of last year.

At the bottom of the chart, RSI which measures momentum is above the key level of 50 (yellow line) which is a bullish sign.

Currently, BofA is consolidating as investors are in summer-vacation mode and Treasury yields remain fairly low as compared to earlier this year.

A word on trendlines:

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trendlines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

Daily Chart:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for BofA.

On a bullish break of $25.45, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $26.50 and higher.

there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $26.50 and higher. On a bearish break of $23.45, there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower.

there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower. A break of $22 would be very bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments in the stock or the economy.

Why the levels are important to watch:

The sell orders could be from investors going short below $23.45 who have initiated a bearish position. Or the sell orders could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were long BofA and want to unwind their long position below $23.45 because they believe a break of that level might lead to further selling in the stock.

As a result, the break of $23.45 can trigger both long and short investors into selling, thus exacerbating the move lower.

For investors that can't withstand a 10% decrease in the stock, these levels are important to monitor.

For long-term investors, a break lower, although painful might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

What fundamental events could push BofA stock to break one of the key levels?

Revisions to economic growth for Q2 will likely be a key driver for Treasury yields, resulting in movements in bank stocks.

Q2 growth for the U.S. came in at 2.6% which is much better than the 1.2% growth rate in Q1.

The GDPNow forecast model from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 2.8% for Q2 which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an upward revision to Q2 GDP growth in the coming weeks.

Watch the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.5% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months.

Higher yields would bolster BofA's net interest income and fixed income trading revenues. For my article going through the financial ratios of BofA including net interest income, please click here.

Going forward, economic growth leading to loan growth, Fed hikes, and higher yields will be the key drivers for BofA's stock and the industry in general.

Good luck out there.

