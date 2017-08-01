Pulse Biosciences: Who Was In That Room?

Dugan's big entry, had an orchestrated look as he "Cleaned up the Street" with side deals before public disclosure of his dealings became required.

Since Duggan had been buying through late May, he will not be able to sell the newly registered shares until late November (Short Swing Profit Rule, Section 16B).

An interesting web of Insider dealings in Pulse Biosciences has my attention. This in the wake of the shares' 650% move on the sudden Feb. disclosure of new major holder.

Former Pharmacyclics CEO Robert Duggan had been buying PLSE shares well before the February 10 Company Press Release disclosure of his large stake. In fact, of the 2.17 million ownership stake he reported (in his original 13D filing) 602,632 shares had been bought prior to December 7. The emergence of Duggan, along with Maky Zanganeh, his former COO from Pharmacyclics Inc, which had been sold for $21 billion, shook things up in a big way. Duggan had raked in over $3.5 billion in the deal, Zangareh, $96 million. I am intrigued though, at the ability of the pair to snatch up so many shares, virtually unnoticed, in such a short time frame. And of course they had help.

There were two side deals that allowed them to accumulate such a stake so quickly: First, the fairly well-disclosed Purchase Agreement with PLSE, dated 2/7/17 where the Company agreed to issue and sell 819,673 shares to the pair for $5 million. Part of that deal was for the Company to file a Registration Statement to register the resale of the shares by the end of July. Said Registration, now filed and effective, caught my eye. Such filings, designed to register newly issued shares for eventual resale, are not unusual. There is a twist in this one, however, in that both Duggan and Zananeh had made separate side deals to get the shares and half of their early February grab was obtained through early (and thinly disclosed) waivers of the lock-up in place in the wake of the PLSE 2016 IPO

These side deals allowed for the purchase of another 819,672 shares by virtue of entering into a "Privately Negotiated Buy/Sell Agreement". So there were two deals here: First, the well disclosed Buy/Sell, where the Company issued 819,672 shares to sell to Duggan and Zanganeh and a second deal, where the pair picked up another 819,672 shares at the same time. The shares in the second deal (Privately Negotiated Buy/Sell Agreement) however, came from PLSE shareholders and was very thinly disclosed. The only reference to the second deal, in the body of an SEC filing anyway, appears in Duggan's original 13D, filed on February 21, where certain large blocks of acquired shares, between 2/7 and 2/8, were footnoted as having been "Purchased pursuant to a privately negotiated Buy/Sell Agreement." The only more specific reference lies, not in the body of a related SEC filing but in the press release issued by the Company on 2/10. The Press Release sat in limbo for another month, until its inclusion as an exhibit in the PLSE 10K for the year 2016, filed one month later than the event... on March 20. This Press Release announced Zanganeh's appointment to the PLSE board and the pair's initial acquisition of 17.1% of the Company, virtually overnight and, oh by the way:

"The transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares, purchased from the Company and $5 million, or 819,672 shares, purchased from existing shareholders that have been released from a one year lock-up restriction from the date of the Company’s initial public offering."

So, we have a new investment team, picking up 819,773 shares at $6.10 and diluting shareholders and another block of the same amount coming out of insider hands and all at a convenient $6.10/share. The 8-K filing describing the Buy/Sell agreement detail for the 819,673 shares, was filed on 2/10. The document said NOTHING about the side deal of the same size. If you are wondering why I am looking at this, the answer lies in "Proper Disclosure".



So, no big deal, right? This is old news. Well, it seems that the actual Waiver of the Lockup Restrictions began occurring back in February, with no formal SEC disclosure thereof and at the time of the above-mentioned dealings. So let me spell it out... Certain existing shareholders were released from their lockups in early February. The disclosure of these early releases did not occur in any required SEC filing and was, instead, slipped into a Company Press Release. It was never filed as an 8-K news event. Only upon the relaxation of the remaining 3.9 million lock ups by underwriter MDB Capital, was a formal 8-K filed with the Commission related to lock-up waivers. And upon THAT disclosure, PLSE shares took a hit:

"Pulse Biosciences disclosed in a regulatory filing earlier that on April 18 the underwriter of the company's initial public offering, MDB Capital Group, informed the company that it had immediately and irrevocably waived the lock-up provisions for pre-IPO stockholders holding approximately 3.9M shares of the company's common stock. These stockholders, which include certain of the company's directors and 5% holders would have been subject to the lock-up until May 17 under the terms of the existing lock-up agreements, Pulse stated in the filing. Pulse Biosciences shares are down $2.89, or 11.5%, to $22.26 in early trading."

Sure, those reading the Press Release would have seen this a month earlier. But given the slick disclosure it seems the news had yet to travel far. This possibly contributed to prolonging the hype associated with the NEW TEAM, pulling the shares up from $8 on the day prior the related announcement to the mid $33 in the following month. Granted, the $33 peak occurred prior to the official announcement of the lock-up waivers. But with side dealings such as these going on, who knows the true timing of information between friends.

So, Let's take a look at the underwriters who pulled the plug on the Lock Up, MDB capital group. The relationship not only has Conflict of Interest written all over it, the Company was required to disclose the same at the time of the 2016 IPO:

'MDB Capital Group, LLC and its affiliates collectively beneficially own more than 10% of our outstanding convertible preferred stock and have an interest in this offering beyond customary underwriting discounts and commissions. Because MDB Capital Group, LLC and its affiliates collectively beneficially own more than 10% of our outstanding common stock, MDB Capital Group, LLC is deemed to be an affiliate of the company and to have a “conflict of interest” under Rule 5121...The rule requires that a “qualified independent underwriter” meeting certain standards participate in the preparation of the registration statement and prospectus and exercise the usual standards of due diligence with respect thereto. Feltl and Company, Inc. has agreed to act as a “qualified independent underwriter” within the meaning of Rule 5121 in connection with this offering. Feltl and Company, Inc. will receive $125,000 for serving as a qualified independent underwriter in connection with this offering. In its role as qualified independent underwriter, Feltl and Company, Inc. has participated in due diligence and the preparation of this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. Although Feltl and Company, Inc. has, in its capacity as qualified independent underwriter, participated in due diligence and the preparation of this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, we cannot assure you that this will adequately address all potential conflicts of interest. We have agreed to indemnify Feltl and Company, Inc. against liabilities incurred in connection with acting as qualified independent underwriter, including liabilities under the Securities Act."

For the record, let's examine the "indemnified" Feltl and Company's track record concerning compliance and due diligence matters:

1. August 15, 2016 - Feltl & Company was fined $250,000 for Failing to apply sales-charge discounts to UIT Customers:

"FINRA investigators alleged that Feltl, between May 1, 2009 and April 30, 2014, failed to identify and apply sales charge discounts to certain customers’ eligible purchases of UITs. FINRA found that Feltl failed to apply sales-charge discounts to more than 1,100 eligible UIT purchases resulting in customers paying excessive sales charges of approximately $261,873. Additionally, customers paid a combined total of nearly $65,000 in commissions and sustained additional losses on the unsuitable trades. FINRA alleged that the forgoing conduct shows that Feltl failed to establish, maintain, and enforce a supervisory system and written supervisory procedures reasonably designed to ensure that customers received sales-charge discounts to which they were entitled on UIT purchases"

Without admitting or denying the FINRA allegations, Feltl agreed to the sanctions and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

Feltl & Company Fined for Failing to Apply Sales-Charge Discounts to UIT Customers

2. December 29, 2014 - FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) brought action against Feltl, alleging the Company "failed to establish and maintain an adequate supervisory system regarding leveraged and inverse ETFs." Feltl & Company consented to a censure and a $225,000 fine to settle the claims brought by FINRA.

In a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent (AWC) signed by Feltl & Co. on December 29, 2014, from January 1, 2009 to September 30, 2012 Feltl & Co. recommended and sold nontraditional ETFs to Feltl & Co. customers without investigating or even understanding the highly speculative nature and inherent risks involved with nontraditional ETFs. The firm was censured, fined $225,000 and ordered to pay $13,687 in restitution to customers. The FINRA release states: "Without admitting or denying the findings, the firm consented to the sanctions and to the entry of findings that it failed to establish and maintain a supervisory system, including written procedures, that was reasonably designed to ensure that the firm’s sales of leveraged or inverse exchange-traded funds (non-traditional ETFs) complied with all applicable securities laws and NASD® and FINRA rules."

3. November 11, 2008 - SEC issues order instituting administrative and cease-and-desist proceedings against Feltl. This from the Summary of the Order:

"From February 2008 through March 2011, Feltl, a dually-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, failed to adopt and implement comprehensive written compliance policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent violations of the Advisers Act and its rules for its growing advisory business, as required by Section 206(4) of the Advisers Act and Rule 206(4)-7 thereunder. This failure resulted in Feltl engaging in hundreds of principal transactions with its advisory clients’ accounts without making the proper disclosures and obtaining consent in violation of Section 206(3) of the Advisers Act. It also resulted in Feltl charging undisclosed fees to its clients participating in Feltl’s wrap fee program by charging both wrap fees and commissions in violation of Section 206(2) of the Advisers Act. In addition, Feltl neglected to adopt a Code of Ethics and collect the required securities disclosure reports from its staff, as required under Section 204A of the Advisers Act and Rule 204A-1 thereunder. Feltl’s compliance breakdown was caused by its failure to invest necessary resources in the firm’s advisory business as it changed and grew in relation to its brokerage business."

Feltl was required, within 30 days of the order, to retain "the services of an independent compliance consultant (the “Independent Consultant”) that is not unacceptable to the Commission staff. The Independent Consultant's compensation and expenses shall be borne exclusively by Feltl."

Under this order Feltl was required to pay "disgorgement of $142,527 and prejudgment interest of $10,645, consistent with the provisions of this Subsection C." Additionally, Feltl was required to pay "a civil money penalty in the amount of $50,000 to the United States Treasury."

Further details concerning this can be found in the SEC Order.

There are a number of other similar matters, in recent years, involving Feltl, but I think, by now, you get the idea. Although this may not necessarily be a "Fox Guarding the Chicken Coop" event, in light of Feltl's past issues with its own internal supervisory systems and written procedures and compliance policies, it is not difficult to question Fetl's position as "qualified independent underwriter" standing in for MBD's conflict of interest issue with regards to Pulse Biosciences IPO.

And, at least this writer wonders whether such oversight led to following disclosure in the PLSE 10K for the year ending 12/31/16:

"In connection with the audit of our financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. The material weakness related to a lack of effective controls to adequately restrict access and segregate duties. Specifically, due to the limited number of staff in our accounting function, certain personnel had the ability to prepare and post journal entries without a qualified independent review performed by someone without this ability. Upon identifying this material weakness, we performed additional procedures to evaluate the impact on the financial statements. Based on these procedures, we believe the material weakness did not result in any material misstatements to our financial statements. However, this material weakness could result in a misstatement of our accounts or disclosures that would result in a material misstatement of our financial statements that would not be prevented or detected."

So, let's get to that recently-effective Registration Statement covering the potential resale of 1,685,032 shares of PLSE. These types of S-3 registrations are common events and do not indicate the imminent sale of shares mentioned in the filing. They are simply filed to indicate that the underlying shares are free and clear to sell. I think those looking for meaningful profit-taking by insiders here need patience. Look out for the following:

1. First, and foremost, Duggan and Zanganeh are the prominent "potential sellers" covered in the filing, with 1,510,410 and 163,935 shares respectively now registered for resale. However, they have been aggressively buying in the open market through May: Duggan as late as May 23 and Zanganeh, May 11. There is a rule under Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1934. It is commonly called the Short Swing profit rule, which stages:

"Section 16(NYSE:B) requires officers and directors of the issuer who are subject to the reporting require-ments of Section 16(NYSE:A) ("insiders") to disgorge to the issuer any profits realized from any "short-swing" trading transaction (i.e., a purchase and sale, or sale and purchase, of the issuer's equity or derivative securities within a period of less than six months)."

So, basically, Duggan and Zanganeh would be in violation of Section 16(B) should they sell any of their PLSE shares prior to November 23 (in Duggan's case) and November 11 (in Zanganeh's).

2. Zanganeh has been buying, in the open market, not only for her own account but that of her minor son as well, racking up a position of 84,474 shares in his name and paying as much as $24/share in the process. Though I have been on record for years as suspecting much insider open market buying is done for promotional (or ownership requirement) purposes, I have always weighed such purchases for an insider's children a bit heavier. This having been said, once the child is no longer a minor and leaves the household of said insider, there is no longer a filing requirement for that insider to have to report any subsequent sales of such stock. So be advised.

The insider selling I have observed, since the share runup, can only be described as normal. However, true handicapping of Insider Behavior goes far beyond just looking at whose buying or selling. And with the above spotty disclosure, governance and possibly accounting related issues, one wonders what else may surface in future periods such as the beginning of the November Short Swing Profit openings for Duggan and Zanganeh.

I have been impressed with some of the thorough coverage concerning PLSE on this site, not the least of which from Kerrisdale Capital Managment.

On July 27, the day of the Company's Q2 release, I contacted the Company with questions concerning the thinly disclosed February lockup waivers. PLSE shares had begun dropping two days earlier and were down 20% prior to the release. I have yet to receive comment. PLSE shares have now fallen 33% to as low as $20 in just the past week. I plan to continue to monitor this very interesting situation with the intent of adding further clues for all of you.

