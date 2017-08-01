Verizon: Safety Trade Still In Doubt

At the end of last week, Verizon Communications (VZ) reported that quarterly results were better than expected. The numbers provided a relief rally, but one shouldn't necessarily think that the wireless giant is back into the safe zone.

The stock rallied some 7% on the news. Verizon was able to show some stability in revenues and profits that soothed the market that the company had unlimited downside, but the numbers weren't necessarily as good as the stock reaction suggests.

The unlimited data plans were able to stem the tide in the postpaid phone category during Q1 and helped to generate an impressive 358,000 net ads during Q2. The numbers only reinforce that Sprint (S) saw weakness during the quarter and will double up on marketing efforts to take customers from Verizon. As well, this probably speaks to why the wireless laggard appears so aggressive to make a deal.

Even the wireless segment EBITDA margin declined 1.7 percentage points over last year. The big gains came from the improvements in the wireline segment where margins were up sharply from selling the data center assets.

The end result was roughly flat EPS numbers. The $0.02 earnings increase actually wasn't that impressive when one considers that Verizon estimated the Q2 hit from the work stoppage last year of around $0.07. In reality, the normalized EPS last year was around $1.01 contributing to an actual decline in normalized numbers.

The issue though is the cash flow problems. Verizon only generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the 1H of the year. Even adding back the discretionary pension contribution and FCF was only up at $5.0 billion while the dividend payouts were $4.7 billion.

Verizon is sitting awfully close to the cash generation not matching the dividend payouts while competitive threats remain. Management forecasts that wireless service revenues will exit this year at declines below 4%, but one has to question how accurate a forecast can be not knowing what Sprint will pull.

The key investor takeaway is that my previous investment thesis remains intact that huge risks exist to the EPS numbers and cash flows at Verizon. The stock doesn't offer the safety trade of the past despite a dividend yield of nearly 5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.