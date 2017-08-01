A Great Total Return Company But Quality Does Not Come Cheap

Microsoft growth can continue with more to come with cloud computing as its use expands.

Microsoft has increased its dividend for 10 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 2.1% slightly above average.

This article is about Microsoft (MSFT), the largest software development company, and why it's a buy for the total return investor who thinks long term and is willing to pay up for the quality and potential of the company.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Microsoft is the ninth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company, 3M (MMM), and another which has fair potential, Intel (INTC), and now we add MSFT, which is a buy but a bit pricey. The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of Microsoft will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Microsoft passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11.) These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. The guideline MSFT does not pass is that, as a filter, I normally do not look at companies that have more than three letters in their symbol. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Microsoft does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 13 years. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 2.1%. The dividend growth rate is high about 10%/year and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 52%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, buying back shares and increasing the dividend.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MSFT easily passes that. Microsoft is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $573 Billion. The size of Microsoft plus its cash flow of $23 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 10.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth.

My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period, MSFT easily passes this guideline. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,100 today. This makes Microsoft a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as cloud computing continues to grow.

My guide is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Microsoft's S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $75.0, passing the guideline. Microsoft's price is presently 3% below the target. MSFT is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 23, making MSFT a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has good growth looking forward long term.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a fair yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total return is fantastic. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MSFT interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of the cloud computing environment.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Microsoft's total return greatly over-performed the Dow baseline in my 54.8 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.8 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 199.84% makes Microsoft a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an average yield for the income investor. Microsoft presently has a yield of 2.1%, which is average for the income investor and has good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.43/quarter, or a 10% increase in September.

DOW's 54.8 month total return baseline is 66.60%

Company Name 54.8 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Microsoft 199.84% 133.24% 2.1%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Microsoft has a good chart, going up and to the right in a steady pattern.

MSFT data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 20, 2017, Microsoft reported earnings of $0.98 that beat expected by $0.27 and was higher compared to last year at $0.47. Total revenue was higher at $24.7 Billion more than a year ago by 9.1% year over year and beat expected by $430 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $0.69 compared to last year at $0.39, a increase from last year.

Business Overview

Microsoft is the largest developer and provider of computer software in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company's segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company's products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers. It also designs, manufactures, and sells devices, including personal computers (PCs), tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories, that integrate with its cloud-based offerings. It offers an array of services, including cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content, and it provides solution support and consulting services.

Over all Microsoft is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that mostly follows the information technology market growth. I think it is best to wait for a better entry point if you are a short term trader.

The graphic below shows the extensive use of MSFT technology in the medical field that keeps Microsoft ahead of the competition; the girl in the picture is getting a new hand. MSFT does more than develop operating systems.

Source: Microsoft web site

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.0%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 20, 2017 earnings call, Satya Nadella (Chief Executive Officer) said:

This quarter, we delivered $24.7 billion in revenue, up 10% in constant currency. For the year, we’re at $96.7 billion in revenue, up 5%. I’m proud of the progress, particularly the strength of our commercial cloud results. FY 2017 all up was a tremendous year of customer momentum with cloud, AI, and digital transformation. Our technology world view of an Intelligent Cloud and an Intelligent Edge is resonating with businesses everywhere. Every customer I talk to is looking for both innovative technology to drive new growth, as well as a strategic partner who can help build their own digital capability. Microsoft is that trusted partner.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Microsoft and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Microsoft is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return and good dividend growth but has a high PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider MSFT as an investment for the portfolio because of the great total return and dividend growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.



Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.3% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.



Wrote some HOG August 4, strike 50.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.



Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.



Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.



Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.



Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.6% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.7% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

