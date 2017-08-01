Paradoxically Inefficiencies Are Potential Profits: CEF Weekly Update

A close look at the most discounted and most premium priced funds demonstrates something many of us have known about CEFs for a long time: they are a very inefficient market. Taking advantage of those inefficiencies is not always easy, but a close look at dynamics in the market can help us understand how to turn those inefficiencies into better total returns.

CEF Recent Performance

We have seen year-to-date returns for the CEF Insider sub-indices continue to remain strong, with the Foreign Sub-Index continuing to outperform thanks to strong demand for global exposure as well as fundamental strength in global CEF NAVs:

Average discounts for closed-end funds continue to shrink as a result of the market chasing CEF performance. Over the last week, discounts fell from 3.37% to 3.22% for the roughly 500 funds tracked by CEF Insider. Discounts for equity funds continue to be higher than bond fund discounts, which continue to stall below 3%. However, after the sudden drop in discounts seen in early July, discounts have risen slightly for bond funds to 2.96% on average.

Biggest Premiums

Pimco continues to be most represented in the biggest premium-priced funds, with 6 of the 10 most premium priced coming from Pimco; again, the the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (NYSE: PGP) and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) are the most expensive CEFs out there:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/ Discount %Yield on NAV %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.39 17.72 55.58 15.46 9.93 RCS 1.28% 7.79 10.34 32.73 11.09 8.36 Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) 1.67% 5.54 7.01 26.53 10.83 8.56 PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) 1.08% 6.91 8.68 25.62 14.01 11.16 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) 2.58% 21.52 26.45 22.91 13.1 10.66 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ 1.29% 14.24 17.02 19.52 6.49 5.43 Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) 1.38% 8.68 10.35 19.24 6.54 5.48 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) 2.32% 15.71 18.68 18.91 4.81 4.05 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSEMKT:MZA) 1.62% 14.57 17.24 18.33 5.11 4.32 PIMCO Corporate&Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) 1.08% 15.32 17.79 16.12 8.81 7.59

There is an interesting discrepancy at play here when it comes to funds' yields on NAV, which I have included for your consideration. Note that BHV and MZA have significantly lower yields on NAV than the other high-priced premium funds, and also note that these are two non-Pimco single-state municipal bond funds (from BlackRock for Arizona and Virginia). When we compare the yield on NAV for these two funds with PCQ and PCK, also single-state municipal bond funds, we see that the BlackRock funds should have an easier time covering their dividend than the Pimco funds. Yet the Pimco funds are priced at a higher premium-and have been some of the highest priced CEFs in the market for a long time.

Biggest Discounts

The most discounted funds represent a wider array of fund managers and do not include Pimco among them. It is interesting to note that four of these funds are globally focused, which has in part helped their discounts remain low thanks to strong NAV growth and a lack of market demand to catch up:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/ Discount %Yield on Price Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) 1.69% 15.19 12.64 -16.79 4.75 Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) 1.43% 11.8 9.9 -16.1 4.15 General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) 1.24% 41.3 35.01 -15.23 0.83 RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF) 2.24% 26.06 22.1 -15.2 5.97 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) 0.62% 17.29 14.79 -14.46 1.35 Cushing Royalty & Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) 4.02% 10.06 8.7 -13.52 5.52 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) 4.07% 8.48 7.34 -13.44 1.84 Singapore Fund (NYSE:SGF) 1.46% 13.14 11.38 -13.39 0.79 Aberdeen Chile Fund (NYSEMKT:CH) 2.05% 8.69 7.53 -13.35 7.44 Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) 1.71% 11.43 9.91 -13.3 1.41

It is also worth noting that these funds have extremely low forward dividend yields, especially when compared with the most premium priced funds. Very often CEF investors purchase funds for the yield alone, despite the larger total return potential of some funds over the long term thanks to strong NAV appreciation and a prudent allocation of assets. In some cases, savvy CEF managers will keep yields low to retain more capital to reinvest when they see a strong market; paradoxically, this prudence is not rewarded by CEF investors. This is just one of the reasons why CEFs are an inefficient market with tremendous potential.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

