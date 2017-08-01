Is Amarin A Good Catch?

This article will take a look at the REDUCE-IT trial and Amarin's competition.

The verdict from the interim DMC’s analysis of the Reduce-IT trial should come before the end of Q317.

Company Overview

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing and commercializing therapies improving cardiovascular health. Their product Vascepa, for which they are seeking label expansion, is a prescription omega-3 fatty acid drug that only contains purified EPA – as opposed to other prescription omega-3 fatty acid products that contain both EPA and DHA.

Vascepa is currently approved to reduce triglyceride levels in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (TG levels ≥500 mg/dL) and although not a currently FDA-approved indication, Amarin can also promote the off-label use of Vascepa in patients with TG levels between 200 and 499mg/dL, since it proved efficient at lowering TG levels in the ANCHOR trial. This latter indication will be FDA-approved should the REDUCE-IT trial succeed.

There are currently 5 analysts covering Amarin and all 5 have a Buy rating on the stock with a PT range between $5 and $10 a share for an average of $7.60 – moreover, one of AMRN holders and a top player in the industry, Baker Brothers Advisors added to its position in Q117.

The REDUCE-IT trial

Through the REDUCE-IT study, Amarin are willing to prove Vascepa reduces residual cardiovascular events in statins-treated patients with persistent elevated TG levels (TG levels ≥150 mg/dL).

Given that REDUCE-IT is conducted under an SPA agreement with the FDA, Vascepa is going to get the FDA approval if the REDUCE-IT study obtains a final p-value lower than 0.0422 between the Vascepa and the placebo groups.

The 80% DMC’s interim analysis of the REDUCE-IT study should be completed in Q317, and if it shows a p-value lower than 0.022 for primary endpoint and strong efficacy for some secondary endpoints, the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) should recommend stopping the trial early. Amarin believe they’ll have to continue the study until completion with results being released in mid 2018.

JELIS, a similar 5 years outcome randomized study was conducted a few years back in Japan to assess EPA efficacy in diminishing the incidence of major coronary events in statin-treated patients.

Source: Amarin presentation

The results were statistically significant, showing a relative risk reduction of 19% among the total cohort and a 53% decrease in coronary events among the above-normal TG levels group, for those receiving both EPA and statin compared to those on a statin therapy only.

There are some variations between the JELIS study and the REDUCE-IT study. First, the mean and median TG levels in the REDUCE-IT population (n=8175) is higher than 200mg/dL with about half of patients with low HDL levels, whereas the JELIS study population only had around 5% of the cohort (n=957) with TG levels higher than 150mg/dL and low HDL levels.

The 53% decrease in CV events in the JELIS study was at a 0.043 p-value. Considering that the REDUCE-IT trial must obtain a final p-value lower than 0.0422 for the FDA to grant a label expansion to Amarin, the main difference being a sample size for the targeted population with the REDUCE-IT trial almost 9 times larger (i.e. a larger sample will lead to a lower p-value – the probability the results observed were found when the null hypothesis – that supposes no significant difference should be observed, was in fact true).

This is because if there is an actual significant difference between the placebo and the treatment arms, a larger population will make the fact the null hypothesis is incorrect more apparent, thus resulting in a lower p-value.

The treatment dose also differs between both studies, REDUCE-IT uses 4 grams/day of ethyl-EPA (Vascepa) compared to 1.8 grams/day ethyl-EPA (Epadel) in the JELIS study.

JELIS was only conducted on Japanese patients – considering that there is higher fish consumption (important omega 3 natural source) in Japan than in most countries, the fact REDUCE-IT enrolled patients from 11 countries may increase the magnitude of the effect.

The only difference that may eventually limit the extent of the reduction in MACE observed in contrast to JELIS, is the fact the statin-doses used in REDUCE-IT are higher.

Considering the product used in the JELIS study, Epadel has the same active agent as Vascepa, it is a pretty strong support of the potential positive REDUCE-IT results. The sample size also is one of the major strength of the trial.

As Amarin’s CEO, John Thero puts it “we're pretty bullish about the overall study. You're right in pointing out that you never know that’s why you run the studies, but we're pretty bullish on the results”

In the event of an approval, the label expansion would allow Vascepa to penetrate a market that has a substantially bigger size than their current market. There are around 3.8M people with severe hypertriglyceridemia in the US, whereas the population with TG levels lower than 500mg/dL but higher than the norm is around 70M just in the US. Amarin estimates the global population for their targeted indication to be more than 100M people in the top 7 global markets. Such a huge market could well make Vascepa a blockbuster.

Source: Amarin presentation

Competition

Vascepa is not alone in the space and the competition is really intense in the hypertriglyceridemia arena. Let’s have a look at the major competitors.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sells Lovaza, which is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid (465mg EPA and 375mg DHA) indicated for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Lovaza has been on the US market since 2005, where it had peak sales of over $1B a year, before TEVA and several other firms launched generic versions. Lovaza and its generics still have the biggest share in the $1.2B prescription omega-3 products market.

Then AbbVie (ABBV) has two drugs Tricor and Trilipix (both have fenofibrate as active component) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and Niaspan (niacin is the active component), which is primarily used to raise HDL-C but is also used to lower triglycerides. All of these also have generic versions. These therapies have been on the market for a long time so physicians are pretty comfortable using them.

Below is a table one of the Professors who teaches us used in his pharmacology course on lipid-lowering agents

Source: Author’s studying material

As we can see, fibrates and nicotinic acid (niacin) are efficient at lowering TG levels. The problem is that when associated to statins, fibrates have a higher risk of causing muscle myopathy, rhabdomyolysis and a reduction in eGFR (which estimates the level of kidney function). Even tough some fibrates are better tolerated, these side effects of the statin/fibrates combination are well known.

Niacin has efficient lipid-lowering properties when used at high doses (2-6 g/day) and major adverse events include hepatotoxicity and insulin resistance.

So both these drug types have a risk of causing serious adverse events.

AstraZeneca (AZN) acquired Omthera Pharmaceuticals in early 2013 and obtained Epanova (50-60% EPA and 15-25% DHA) through it. Epanova was approved by the FDA in May 2014 for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia but is yet to be commercially launched. Considering AstraZeneca has way more resources than Amarin, the commercial launch may be very strong when it comes.

Trygg Pharma have an omega-3-acid fatty acid composition, Omtryg, that also received FDA approval for severe hypertriglyceridemia back in 2014 but isn’t commercially launched either.

A paper that was published back in 2015 compared multiple prescription omega-3 fatty acid products, it found that the biggest advantage Vascepa had over its competitors, was that unlike DHA-containing products (such as Omtryg, Epanova, Lovaza and generics) it did not increase LDL cholesterol levels (bad cholesterol).

A case study I stumbled upon showed a great amelioration in the patient’s lipid profile after switching from a DHA+EPA combination to a pure EPA product.

As Amarin's Head of Marketing and Sales says « physicians are still LDL centric, so knowing they have a product, that will reduce the triglycerides without increasing what their primary target therapy is, which is LDL is actually a real bonus ». This makes Vascepa have a very important edge over their competitors and is the reason why Amarin will seek to protect that advantage they have. One of the patents they hold “covers methods of lowering triglycerides by administering a pharmaceutical composition that includes amounts of EPA as free acid, and no more than about 30% DHA”.

As Epanova has a lower than 30% DHA level, Amarin sued them back in 2014 but the court dismissed the complaint, without prejudice, because Epanova’s launch was not imminent. AstraZeneca will still need to notify Amarin before Epanova’s eventual launch.

Amarin declares that it will seek to “aggressively protect its intellectual property rights”.

In addition to these major competitors, Vascepa also has competition coming from dietary supplement companies that sell omega-3 products (Reckitt Benckiser's MegaRed for instance).

These OTC omega-3 products tend to be way cheaper and it is far from sure physicians will consider the fact Vascepa is EPA-pure and FDA-approved as a really significant advantage over the omega-3 dietary supplements.

This latter hypothesis may be the reason why it will prove even more difficult for Vascepa to heavily penetrate the patient’s population with TG levels only slightly higher than the norm.

Conclusion

The REDUCE-IT study has a very high chance of success and is well designed. It is difficult to predict the outcome of the 80% interim look, as there are too many variables involved. The company think they’ll have to complete the study. In the event of success, Amarin increasing its market size in such a drastic way will be game-changer for the company

It appears that Vascepa is a superior product compared to its competitor in the prescription omega-3 fatty acid drug market. Aside from the prescription-only market, multiple omega-3 products are available as nutritional supplements, and one can’t be sure Vascepa will be favoured over these, in patients that don't have hypertriglyceridemia.

In this article, we principally talked about the REDUCE-IT trial and Vascepa’s competition. In the next article about Amarin, the focus will be given to the financial overview, the commercial opportunities and I will make a DCF model. This first part was more about setting the rationale behind the upcoming answer to the question "Is Amarin a Good Catch".

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.