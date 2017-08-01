Kraft Heinz Will Grow With Drinks And Investors Will Toast Them

Investors ought to have beverage stocks in their portfolios. Nestlé (OTCPK: NSRGY) (OTCPK: NSRGF), for instance, generates most of its revenues from beverages and water combined. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) not so much, but there are rumors that its M&A plan is moving in this direction possibly acquiring PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP). That move will thrust KHC into the top tier of the beverage market where gross profit margins top on average 55%.

Growth in sales is spirited by consumer demands for healthy organic, vegan, kosher and premium exotic choices. A 2017 report concludes, “The global beverage industry (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2016 to 2021.” Major drivers are similar across developed countries: urbanization, disposable income, use of natural flavors and sweeteners, exotic and power drinks, and beverages contributing to better health, wellness and diets. I like KHC and recommend a BUY for two salient reasons.

First, KHC is intimately linked to the world’s leading beverage company, AB/InBev-Anheuser-Busch SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and its subsidiary Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) through 3G Capital (founded in 2004). Bernado Hees, a managing partner at 3G is also the Global CEO of KHC since 2013. There is synergy in management style, dependence on brand building and likeability (ask Warren Buffett). Both KHC and BUD offer investors good dividend yields of 2.74% and 3.6% respectively, but there is talk that BUD’s cash dividend is too high for all its debt.

Analysts express concern that KHC and BUD suffer slow growth and “limited EBITDA growth.” BUD’s overall sales slowed in FY2016 to +2.4% and in Q2 ’17 declined 1% in North America. BUD reported better than expected Q2 ’17 earnings; global beer revenues rose 9%. Corona sales spiked more than 16%. BUD’s Q2 ’17 EPS of $1.06 beat estimates by 9 cents, and revenues were a tad under $14.2B - +31.2% Y/Y. Premium craft beers had exceptional sales. This bodes well for a China strategy, as we’ll discuss.

KHC is a steady if not electrifying growth company reaching a share price target of $110 or higher in the next 12 to 14 months, but I expect share price to soften perhaps dropping nearer to its 52-week low around $79.

Second, investors must look a bit deeper into KHC links to the beverage market. The trend in beverages is growth through M&A. Beverages are an important contributor to companies’ revenues, margins, profits and share prices. PEP’s gross margin, for example, is almost 55%, whereas that of KHC hovers around 38%.

Before talking more about a link with BUD, KHC can consider three M&A opportunities with strong gross margins and brand name products KHC can make its own. I recommended last March investors buy shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) at $76. A share currently sells for about $102, in part because the recent earnings report was invigorating: Q4 EPS is 62 cents beating estimates by 2 cents, revenues reported for its last quarter were $212M - +18.4% Y/Y. FIZZ beat estimates by 35 cents. Its gross profit margin is near 40%. Current stock talk suggests shares are overpriced, but the price may be high (over $110 in the past few weeks) in anticipation of a buyout bid from a big ten food and beverage company.

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCPK:FQVTF) is another beverage stock I recommended at the same time for $19. Today a share sells for almost $28. Fevertree’s gross margin is about 55% with revenues +72.5% in 2016. Another standout KHC might consider is Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). MNST is also selling near its 52-week high ($55.50) amidst buyout speculation. It has a $30B market cap, $3.1B in revenues, 3.57% in earnings growth, and 64.2% gross profit margin. Investors must keep in mind what KHC can do for its takeover targets not what PEP, FIZZ, FQVTF or MNST can do for KHC.

KHC brings resources for growth in distribution networks, operations, marketing, cost savings, and brand building. KHC will do for these companies akin to what 3G and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) together did for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR); its share price rose from about $42 to more than $60 in the past 52 weeks. Joint ventures or a merger or some structure similar to the BUD/ABEV arrangement will benefit the growth of BUD and KHC.

Let's return for a moment to BUD. The CAGR for soft drinks in China grew 15.8% over the past decade, but just like in other countries with growing incomes, the market share for carbonated soft drinks is shrinking. It is giving way to healthy juices, protein, milk and energy drinks, because the focus is on health and wellness. One analysis of the China market claims sports drink purchases experienced a 25% growth in 2015 over 2014 “nearly four times the annual growth in America.”

BUD already controls the Brazilian company Ambev as a subsidiary of a subsidiary. In addition to being the largest brewery in Latin America and fifth largest in the world, it produces waters and carbonated drinks. BUD seems to be building a clutch of beverage companies to appeal to China’s consumers: Ambev, almost a dozen premium craft beer companies, and recently purchased Hiball Energy.

Hiball makes no-alcohol organic energy drinks, sparkling juices and waters. Hiball ships its products direct to consumers, and offers a subscription service. China consumers, like those in the West are buying more goods on line at the expense of retail stores that are closing - another plus.

Revenues for BUD’s own beverages (not including its China partners) at the end of 2016 were down in the Asia Pacific region -5.1%. Revenues rebounded in 2017 to +8%. According to BUD’s CEO reporting on Q2’ 17, “Asia Pacific delivered revenue growth of 5.9%, driven mostly by brand mix as volumes in the region were roughly flat. This was led by the strength of Budweiser (+7.2%) in China and our enhanced portfolio in Australia,” i.e., premium brand sales, though admittedly these suffer “low brand awareness” (Seeking Alpha, July 27, ’17).

Beverage competitors in China according to The Economist, are Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) waters (including Ice Dew and Minute Maid) that has 5.6% of the market, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) of France with 5.5%, and Nestlé of Switzerland has 1.8%. KHC cannot import a lot of products like its Maxwell House Coffee because of long-term licensing agreements it made with others.

BUD’s hands are not so tied giving KHC the opportunity to piggyback on BUD’s Asia Pacific and China expansion efforts and growing beverage distribution. There are reports that BUD is elbowing its way for greater market share in China by pushing its Goose Island brand craft beer and will likely add others, because the Asia Pacific region is BUD’s growth driver.

BUD owns Harbin beer and Fujian Sedrin Brewery in China and folded it into Anheuser-Busch as a subsidiary in 2004 and 2006 respectively. BUD can take advantage of the KHC high brand awareness and good name it built penetrating much of the China consumer consciousness years earlier, and KHC will be able to capitalize on BUD’s access, distribution network, manufacturing and marketing know-how in China.

China tightly controls imports, but offers regulatory preferences for exceptionally large companies. China’s consumers appreciate food and beverage quality and name brands they trust following decades of scandals. Working together, a combination of BUD, ABEV and the KHC might be just the mix needed for investors to realize terrific gains. The China food and beverage market might be the catalyst for a merger or some tethering of BUD and KHC, though today it seems like a lurching work in progress.

To paraphrase the words of President Theodore Roosevelt, “It’s not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better…(at his best is) the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.” KHC might be a more exciting stock for investors than anticipated.