Kimco: This 5% Dividend Payer Has Some Upside Too

What’s the big deal with online sales? My family and I shop a great deal on Amazon (AMZN), so I understand the convenience factor. But in terms of dollars spent, most of our dollars are spent in physical locations including restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hotels, apparel stores, and salons and spas. Except for apparel stores, I don’t think we could spend those dollars online. So, while the number of transactions online has increased dramatically, dollars spent are still overwhelmingly tilted towards in-store purchases.

Actually, despite the increase in online sales and the hype about the end of brick and mortar retail, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, we shop at a Publix in a nearby shopping center that has a covered parking lot (we live in South Florida, so rain is pretty common in the summer months). It also has a Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and a small little Colombian restaurant that serves excellent breakfasts. It is owned by Kimco Realty Inc. (KIM), and despite calls for the end of brick and mortar retail, the rest of this article is focused on why that is not the case and why Kimco is our favorite shopping center REIT.

The Death of Brick and Mortar Retail Not Likely

Too much attention has been placed on the death of retail, and all because online sales have reached a whopping 8.5% of all retail sales? Yes, you read that correctly. Despite all the attention garnered by e-commerce and growth of online sales relative to brick and mortar, online sales still make up only 8.5% of all retail sales.

So, why do we keep reading headlines like the ones shown below?

The fact is there are more retailers opening stores than closing stores. It just depends on the retailer and what it is selling. A close look at the diagram below reveals different characteristics between the retailers that are shrinking and those that are expanding. For example, the traditional department stores that tried to be all things to all people are struggling – such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Macy’s (NYSE:M), at the high end of the department store price chain – and Kmart, which is at the lower end. So, it has hit department stores across the entire price/value spectrum.

According to Glenn Cohen,

There has been a lot of press covers on closures but very little on openings. And our esteemed research department here has a roll out of actual retailer that we follow that shows over 12,000 stores that are planned to open in the next year and a half. And that I think goes without saying that gives us very confident that if you got the right real estate there is going to be very much demand, and you see that in our leasing volumes.

On the other hand, retailers that are expanding are those offering niche or specialty products, service-oriented businesses, and low-cost discount stores. Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM) and Lidl are great examples of alternative grocers, and you could include Trader Joe's and Aldi in that group as well. T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) and Ross (NASDAQ:ROST) are discount ‘department’ stores that sell ‘leftovers’ from last season or slightly flawed products from well-known brands at a fraction of what they sell for at higher end stores. Orange Theory and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) offer a product that you can’t get online. Sure, you can work out at home using one of the many infomercial workouts advertised in the wee hours of the night – but there is nothing like the motivation you get from working out with or around others.

If you think about the types of retailers that are succeeding, they tend to be the ones that are less likely to have competition from online players or have embraced a strategy that is somewhat protected from e-commerce. Some of them I have already mentioned. Others include wireless communication providers, medical, pharmacy, and personal care services, and sporting good and hobby stores.

Furthermore, the actual store closures that have occurred have had very little impact on some retail properties, including Kimco. Of the 400 rue21 stores that were closed in 2017, only two were located on Kimco properties. And, of the 389 Payless stores that closed, only six were located on Kimco properties. Other store closures and their impact are shown below. The much talked about Macy’s, Sears, and J.C. Penney closures? They had no impact on Kimco.

Diversified Tenant Base

If a sudden change in the retail landscape drives other retailers into bankruptcy or forces them to shutter stores, Kimco is still diversified enough so that the impact of any one retailer would be minimized. Only 15 tenants have an ABR exposure greater than 1%, and some of them are in the group of companies that are opening new stores – such as T.J. Maxx, which plans on opening ‘hundreds of stores’ in the US and Canada this year.

A special report by Marcus & Millichap that addressed the recent Amazon/Whole Foods acquisition highlighted a specific group of grocers with expansion plans in 2017. Aldi stands out with 900 stores expected to be open through 2022 followed by Lidl with 100 over the next year. Both focus on smaller footprint locations which would be ideal for Kimco and its open air shopping centers.

In fact, Glenn Cohen specifically mentioned Lidl during the recent earnings call, an indication that management is probably already working on a partnership.

Lidl is coming to the US. It has significant expansion plans. So we continue to see that as big opportunity in addition to the concepts and categories that we've been talking about now that are consistently outperformed and are shining stars really in retail today.

Omni-Channel Approach

Why isn’t retail going to die anytime soon? As I discussed in the Williams Sonoma (WSM) article, leveraging a brick and mortar presence to drive online sales has been a winning strategy. As I highlighted in that article, a retailer using a multi-channel approach can expect a net sale of 107% of the original transaction for of an online sale with in-store pickup. Apparently, consumers tend to pick up a few more items at the store when they pick up their online order. While an online sale with direct delivery results in a net sale of just 77%, let’s not forget the additional costs for processing returns.

If you don’t believe those stats, consider the strategy behind the decision for Amazon to buy Whole Foods. Yes, Amazon has been trying to get into the grocery business for some time. We use Amazon for a large number of our purchases – even if not a large dollar amount of our purchases. But we return a large percentage of those items for a variety of reasons. I’m sure we’re not the only ones that order and return freely through Amazon because it makes it so easy. Now, if you provide the consumer with an option to return an item to the store (Whole Foods location), they may pick up a few additional items too.

Conor Flynn, the CEO for Kimco stated on the earnings call,

Omni-channel is a win-win for the retail sector. For the consumer, it provides convenience, lower prices, and optionality. For the retailer, it provides opportunity to reach more customers, generate add-on sales upon pick up, reduce shipping costs and limit the number of returns. Physical retail has a large role to play in this effort to bring the best shopping experience for the customer, especially as retailers continue to explore different ways to overcome the last-mile challenge. And let's not forget that notwithstanding the changes and challenges that confront retail, off-price, grocery, home improvement, fitness, beauty and other service retailers continue to thrive in this environment.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has even created additional incentives for online purchase and in-store pick-up by offering a reduced price if you order online and pick up at the store. Apparently, Wal-Mart is aware of the net sale data I mentioned earlier. Get consumers into the store and your net sales will generally be higher.

Conor Flynn mentioned Wal-Mart:

I think Wal-Mart has done a very strong job in terms of investing in the omni-channel, if you see their click-and-collect program. And I am amazed that Wal-Mart is the only one that offers a further discount if you buy it online and pick it up in the store. There are so many benefits to getting someone into the store, where they see the merchandise, there is a likelihood that they’re going to add on an additional item, the likelihood that they are going to return the item drops off a cliff.

There are a number of other e-commerce companies that have shifted to an omnichannel approach. Is this a growing trend? Probably.

Kimco’s Value Proposition

What makes Kimco such an attractive REIT investment is the quality and value of its portfolio of properties. It has gone through and continues to go through a transformation to sell underperforming assets and acquire faster growing or higher value properties.

According to Conor Flynn,

Our transformation efforts are paying off as we see significant demand from our diverse tenant base that desires the best locations with the most compelling demographics.

The result is a strong demand for Kimco properties that when combined with limited supply, results in favorable pricing power. Rent per square foot has increased at a CAGR of 5% since 2012 and annual new leasing spreads recently hit 29.3%. With occupancy at a steady 95% or higher over the last four quarters, Kimco continues to enjoy favorable fundamentals.

Recent Earnings

Kimco had another strong quarter in 2Q 2017 with FFO of $0.41 per share and AFFO of $0.38 per share. There were positive contributions from cost containments, including a $2.7 million reduction in general and administrative expenses but a negative offset from lower contribution from joint ventures after the sale of the Canadian asset and consolidation of US assets. Results were also not helped by the $420 million in the development pipeline that has yet to contribute to FFO.

Despite the drag on FFO from the aforementioned activities, new leasing spreads were 17% and the repositioning of Sports Authority space has progressed nicely with 15 boxes leased, 8 under letters of intent, 1 sold, and another pending sale. The $4.8 million lost due to the Sports Authority bankruptcy should be made up by the end of the year with the repositioning and the coming online of the Grand Parkway project.

Management also increased its disposition guidance to $300-400 million based on the strong demand witnessed for the company’s assets.

For the second half of the year, NOI growth should accelerate, and management has increased guidance to $1.53 to $1.57 FFO per share.

In the recent earnings call, Conor Flynn stated,

So we see that that leasing that's been executed, but not yet flowing, it's going to hit the back half of the year. Also, the leasing volume that was done in the first half of the year has been phenomenal, and we do anticipate that run rate to continue. So with those two ingredients, we feel confident about the 2% to 3% range that we've reinforced today.

Through 2020, management sees 435 to 585bps of NOI growth based on four levers. Organic growth through rent bumps should contribute approximately 140-165bps, leasing and value creation should contribute another 110-160bps, redevelopment 100-150bps, and ground-up development another 85-110 bps.

Financial Stability

Kimco’s balance sheet remains strong, and its financial stability is sound.

Liquidity – plenty of liquidity with a $2.25 billion unsecured line of credit

Asset Pool – 75% of properties are unencumbered

Net/Debt to EBITDA of 6.2x

Fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.7x

Weighted average debt maturity 8.7 years

Investment grade rating of BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+ from S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch, respectively.

As mentioned above, the weighted average debt maturity is 8.7 years, but more importantly, the imminent maturities over the next four years are limited, with only 20% of debt maturing through 2020, of which 14% is unsecured.

Positive Future Cash Flow Drivers

There are a few cash flow drivers that could help the company surprise to the upside. For example, the investment in Albertsons is not included in FFO guidance provided by management because of the uncertainty of distributions. This past quarter, Albertsons paid a distribution which was not included in guidance, and because of its unpredictability, management will exclude any future estimates of distributions from FFO, but in the quarters where they occur, we could expect FFO to surprise to the upside, all else equal.

CAPEX spending has also been much higher than in recent years both due to planned and unplanned investments. Estimated CAPEX spending will be $250 million in 2017 and should trend downward as the Sports Authority repositioning is finalized.

The Bottom Line

Kimco is the only shopping center REIT in our Heard on the REITs portfolio at the moment and we consider it to be best in class. As such, we believe it should be trading at a premium to peers but is currently priced at a P/FFO multiple of 15.2 – in the middle of the pack. If it were trading towards the upper end of the peer group at a more reasonable multiple of 22-23, it would be trading at a price of $29 to $31.

It also has a dividend yield at the high end of the peer spectrum with a yield of 5.3%. Again, we believe Kimco is best in class. If we assume price appreciation to reflect a dividend yield of 3.5%, the price would have to be closer to $30.

There is one caveat, however. Despite the attractive valuation, Kimco’s payout ratio is high relative to the peer group. Further dividend increases, therefore, would have to be driven by strong cash flows and funds from operations. We think it's possible, but wanted to point out the fact that the dividend payout is already towards the high end.

Overall, we like Kimco and will maintain our strong position within the Heard on the REITs portfolio. In fact, we are currently evaluating our exposure to several sub-sectors and considering making changes in the next few weeks. One of those sectors is the shopping center sub-sector, so Kimco could be a candidate for an increase in our asset allocation targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM, KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.