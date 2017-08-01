Continue To Stay Away From Snap

We think SNAP stock is a good short candidate until the market cap compresses to around $12 billion.

The grind lower will continue as SNAP follows in the footsteps of FIT and GPRO.

Ever since the IPO, we have been bearish on Snap (SNAP). Today, we remain equally bearish. Despite the plunge in share price, SNAP stock remains overvalued considering its operational shortcomings, including troubles with growing the user base, attracting advertisers, and innovating to fend off competition. Overall, we think SNAP stock remains an attractive short candidate until the market cap compresses to around $12 billion.

Our bearish stance began back in March. The first day of public trading looked a lot like Twitter's (TWTR) first day of trading, not Facebook's (FB) first day of trading. The big Day 1 pop and overly hyped up growth narrative drew eerie similarities to GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT). User growth was slowing. Competition was stiff. The moat was essentially non-existent.

After a successful Day 1, all those red flags began to worry SNAP investors. SNAP stock gradually grinded lower until the company's Q1 numbers hit the tape. They were ugly. Really ugly. SNAP stock dropped like a rock.

And it hasn't stopped dropping ever since. Facebook (FB) has only turned up the competition. Bullish underwriters have thrown in the towel. Insiders are now able to sell their shares.

All this pain begs the question: is a bottom near for SNAP stock?

Unfortunately for investors, we think the answer is no. Snap is a one-trick pony. The company invented this super hip photo and video messaging application. It gained a lot of popularity, but then growth cooled off once other social media platforms (namely Facebook) simply copied Snapchat's features. That has killed Snapchat's growth narrative. User growth has been slow, advertisers aren't really allocating dollars in the way people thought they would, and competitors (Instagram Stories) are gaining tremendous traction in the market. Since these problems arose in late 2016, Snap has failed to innovate to fix the them. Outside of Spectacles (which have been a flop), Snap has just unsuccessfully iterated on its now not-so-cool platform.

From this standpoint, Snap is a one-trick pony. The last company investors called a one-trick pony? Fitbit. Before that? GoPro. Looking at those two comps, SNAP stock still has a lot of room to fall as the hype story continues to unwind.

And here's the thing from a numbers standpoint. SNAP still has a market cap of roughly $16 billion. Even under aggressive assumptions for SNAP to hit $1 billion in revenues this year, $2 billion in revenues next year, and grow at a 30% CAGR over the next 10 years, we still only think SNAP is worth $12 billion today. That is a 12x multiple on this year's projected sales of $1 billion.

By comparison, Facebook trades also trades around 12x this year's sales estimate. It makes sense for these two companies to trade at a similar price-to-sales multiple. Although SNAP is growing much more quickly on the topline, its revenue growth is also much more speculative than FB's revenue growth. FB also operates at far higher margins, has a stronger balance sheet, and features a much more attractive and broad user growth narrative.

From this standpoint, then, we still think SNAP stock is overvalued even in a best-case, everything-goes-right scenario. We think SNAP stock remains an attractive short candidate until the market cap compresses to around $12 billion. That implies more than 25% downside from current levels.

