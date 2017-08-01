Under Armour: A Critical Read

Under Armour (UAA) has just reported its second quarter earnings and shares are on the move in early trading. While the revenue numbers, which were perfectly in line, may be interpreted with disappointment, the earnings on the bottom line were stronger than expected. The reason I am examining the name today is that besides once owning this stock, we have a heavy position in Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). Thus, we have been watching all apparel names, footwear and athletic companies. Taking it a step further, we are watching all things retail, very closely. Therefore, Under Armour is a critical read on the sector. This is because the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fear has decimated stocks in the sector. Now as you know, Under Armour is a great read as it is an athletic wear company, and can give us clues as to the strength of athletic retail.

While their products are available essentially worldwide, they do of course rely on athletic apparel carriers and other physical brick and mortar stores to move merchandise. Sure, there are also booming sales of apparel online as well, as direct-to-consumer sales continue to show strength. The most important thing is that the company moves its merchandise, spreads the brand and connects consumers to its apps (UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal) to build loyalty to the brand. Needless to say, it is one of the top dogs in the athletic wear space, and while I am generally pleased with the performance of the name as far as the health of the sector is concerned.

Does this mean I am recommending an investment in this name? Absolutely not. At least not at current valuations. You see, I would like the name to pull back before considering investing as even on a trailing basis it trades at 50 times earnings. While the performance of the name shows the sector is just fine, UAA has its own issues. Management at Under Armour read the writing on the wall that first half weakness meant their guidance was too rosy and therefore slashed their outlook, which is crushing shares. While I have been in and out of the name in the past the name is not currently in a position that I would like to put money to work in when earnings growth is in question. That said, the company delivered in line sales and a bottom line beat.

Net sales came in at $1.08 billion, rising a solid 8% on a currency neutral basis year-over-year. This again for a third time perfectly matched consensus analyst expectations for performance. However, when trading at 50 times earnings, in line generally is a disappointment. What drove this year-over-year sales growth? Well sales to wholesale customers rose 3% to $655 million and direct-to-consumer revenue was up 20% to $386 million. There was also strong international revenue, which was up 54% on a constant dollar basis. Further international sales were 22% of total revenue. Most notable is the growth in the Asia-Pacific region with an 87% sales increase year-over-year on a constant dollar basis. As for footwear, which I am watching closely, revenue was down 2% to $237 million. However, it is critical to note that last year's same period saw sales up 58% due to significant strength in basketball related sales and timing of new products. So I take that drop of 2% with a massive grain of salt.

These sales are solid, although I am sure the Street wanted more. Where the company did surprise was on the earnings front. The company did see a loss in the quarter but this was well below what was expected, despite the fact that gross margin narrowed and selling expenses rose. Earnings from operations were a loss of $5 million. Including other interest and expense, there was a net loss of $12 million in the quarter which translated to a $0.03 loss per share. This however was better than the consensus analyst estimates which were targeting a loss of $0.06 per share.

So, what does this show? First, the sky is not falling on Under Armour. It is doing just fine on sales, though an in-line performance is often viewed as weak on a premium valuation name like UAA. It upped expenses more than anticipated to help drive international expansion, an area where I believe the greatest growth opportunities are, in addition to its website. Second, retail shop sales as evidence by increasing wholesale orders, bucking fears that retailers are dead. What is killing the stock today is guidance. Net revenues are now expected to grow 9 to 11% versus the previous expectation of 11 to 12% growth. Given that the company has approved a restructuring plan, there will be significant charges of around $130 million in fiscal 2017, and given performance year-to-date earnings are now seen coming in at $0.18 to $0.21, or $0.37 to $0.40 if we control for the restructuring plan.

All this said, UAA itself is a hold right now. I want to see another quarter or two. That said, both footwear and retailers are likely alive and well as this company as well as the several others in the space we have covered suggest athletic apparel and footwear is far from dead.

