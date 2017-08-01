British American Tobacco: Punished Unfairly

British American Tobacco (BTI) has seen its shares decline along with those of other tobacco companies over the past days, which provides a buying opportunity for income focused investors.

British American Tobacco dropped significantly after the FDA announced its plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes last week, but apart from that things are looking good for the company:

The company recently reported strong results for the second quarter of the current year, showing strong revenue as well as earnings growth. On top of that British American Tobacco has closed its acquisition of Reynolds American just a couple of days ago, which should result in a big boost to the company's revenues, earnings and cash flows starting with the next quarterly report (i.e. October).

The 429 million shares British American Tobacco has issued to finance the takeover will dilute current shareholders of the company, but the added benefit of incorporating Reynolds American's results will more than make up for that: The share count rises by roughly 15%, but the combined company will see its revenues increase by roughly fifty percent. When we add in the fact that the combined company will be able to slash some expenses, due to some positions being needed only one time, the EPS impact should be decidedly positive once Reynolds American is fully integrated.

Even before the acquisition of Reynolds American British American Tobacco was on growth track though:

Compared to the prior year's period, British American Tobacco has been able to grow its (currency adjusted) revenues by 2.5% during the first six months of the current year. That doesn't sound like much, but is not bad for a company that is active in the tobacco industry, where smoking rates have been falling for decades. Through margin expansion and a declining share count British American Tobacco was able to make its profits, and especially its EPS, grow at a much faster rate.

With EPS growth of a little bit above six percent, it is not hard to imagine that investors will see double digit returns going forward: Price appreciation of six percent (assuming multiples will stay the same) and the dividend, which yields 3.6%, equal a total return of 9.8% -- the additional benefit of the Reynolds American acquisition is not factored in yet.

In the above image we see that British American's dividend has been raised by ten percent this year, which is relatively in line with the company's long term dividend growth rate:

Over the last decade British American's dividend was increased by 12% a year (on average), slightly higher than the annualized earnings per share growth rate of 11%. This year's fall dividend will be paid out in September, at half the amount that was paid out in spring (the fall dividend is the so called interim dividend).

This dividend schedule is quite a bit confusing compared to how US based companies pay their dividends, but for long term holders it doesn't really make a difference: For the whole year investors get a yield of 3.6% (using the most recent numbers), divided into two (unequal) payments, but as long as the payouts continue to flow (and grow in size), it doesn't really matter whether the dividends are paid out four times a year or just twice a year.

With Reynolds American's earnings being available to make dividends in the future, too, I expect that investors will see another sizeable dividend increase in spring, when it is time for British American Tobacco to announce its annual dividend increase.

British American Tobacco's shares have dropped about ten percent since the FDA announced its new nicotine plans, which, I believe, provides a good buying opportunity. It is hard to forecast what the impact of those new rules will look like, but it is hard to imagine that big tobacco will break over those rules -- the oligopoly has withstood a lot in the past, and has always continued to thrive.

British American Tobacco is well diversified geographically: About 20% of its operating income is generated in the Americas, and about 17% of its total cigarette shipments are sold in the Americas. These are rather low numbers, and they do include many non-US countries such as Mexico, Brazil, etc.

The US' share of British American Tobacco's revenues and earnings is thus not big enough to warrant British American Tobacco's steep share price drop, especially since it is not known whether British American Tobacco will lose any sales in the US at all -- low risk products, such as electronic cigarettes, smokeless, heat-not-burn, etc. could see additional demand once the FDA's plans are implemented.

At 17 times this year's earnings, and at just 15 times next year's earnings British American Tobacco is looking like an attractively valued stock right now, especially when we factor in the juicy dividend and the added growth from the Reynolds American takeover.

Takeaway

British American Tobacco provides strong organic growth, has recently closed its acquisition of Reynolds American, offers a nice dividend and trades at a rather low valuation.

The well diversified company (geographically speaking) was punished hard after the FDA announced its plans, and I believe that the share price drop provides a buying opportunity. British American Tobacco is not really dependent on the US market, and it is unlikely that the US market will be destroyed for big tobacco anyways -- reduced risk products and other factors could make the FDA's plans a tailwind for the tobacco industry.

