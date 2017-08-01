Pfizer: Why It's A Good Fit

Pfizer (PFE) reported solid second quarter results, and the company remains attractive for income investors due to a nice dividend and a low valuation. Pfizer is not a high growth company though, thus it is not a compelling pick for everyone.

Pfizer's second quarter results were relatively in line with what analysts had expected:

Revenues were about 0.1% less than expected, whilst earnings per share beat estimates very slightly. The revenue decline Pfizer experienced is not a positive, but was expected, as the comparison to the prior year's quarter was affected by the divestment of Hospira Infusion Systems.

Adjusted for that, Pfizer's revenues would have come in at the prior year's level, which is neither especially good nor especially bad:

PFE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Pfizer is having a hard time generating growth, but that has been true for about a decade now, and it is not a problem only Pfizer is experiencing -- other big pharma companies such as Novartis (NVS) are having a hard time growing as well: At a certain size (with revenues of more than $50 billion a year) it is not easy to generate meaningful top line growth any more.

Nevertheless Pfizer's revenues showed some strong results in key areas such as Oncology, with revenues growing by a whopping 44% to $1.6 billion. Biosimilar revenue grew by 55%, albeit from a rather low basis. It looks like Pfizer has pockets of growth, but those are masked by declines in its legacy products and divestments, thus the overall top line performance is not looking overwhelming.

A big plus was Pfizer's margin performance during the second quarter: Despite revenues not growing at all, the company managed to grow its net income by 50% (GAAP, mainly due to lower one time items). Pfizer's adjusted (i.e. non-GAAP) net income grew as well, which is a positive, as it shows that Pfizer does not rely on top line growth to show some earnings growth.

PFE Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Due to Pfizer's share count declining continuously, its earnings per share growth rate was higher than the growth seen in Pfizer's net income: Whilst net income grew by 50%, Pfizer's earnings per share grew by 53% year over year.

Pfizer bought back $5 billion worth of stock at the beginning of the year, and has $6.4 billion more of buybacks it can execute in the future -- this could theoretically lower Pfizer's share count by a little more than three percent, which would provide another 3% boost to the company's earnings per share growth rate.

Another positive is that Pfizer raised its full year guidance:

Pfizer sees revenues of $53 billion this year, which would be a small increase over the trailing twelve months number. The company now also expected earnings per share of $2.57 for the current year (a small increase versus the previous guidance), which puts Pfizer's shares at roughly 12.9 times this year's earnings -- a pretty cheap valuation compared to the broad market and Pfizer's peers.

PFE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to low needs for capital expenditures Pfizer is generating strong free cash flows of roughly $14 billion, which allows the company to pursue stock repurchases as well as to pay an attractive dividend:

PFE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last five years the dividend has continuously been raised, and Pfizer's current dividend yield of 3.8% is looking quite attractive: That's about twice the broad market's yield, and much more than what investors can get from long term government bonds, with the added bonus that Pfizer's dividend increases make up for the negative impact of inflation. Due to the fact that Pfizer's dividend payout is just 56% of the company's trailing free cash flow, and just 50% of the company's earnings for the current year, the dividend looks very safe and it seems reasonable to expect further substantial dividend increases in the next years. The next dividend increase should be announced in December (at least that is when Pfizer announced its last dividend increases), with another $0.02 increase Pfizer's dividend yield would rise to 4.0% -- an important psychological level that could attract more buyers seeking income.

PFE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on this year's earnings estimates, as well as based on next year's earnings estimates Pfizer is the cheapest among the major pharma companies, which means that shares could have some upside. At the same time Pfizer offers the highest dividend yield among these four companies, which poises the company for attractive total returns relative to its peers -- valuation upside and a high income yield could lead to double digit upside over the next year.

Takeaway

Pfizer is not a growth company, and investors seeking high growth in both revenues as well as earnings should look elsewhere [i.e. Celgene (CELG)].

Nevertheless Pfizer is not unattractive per se, as it offers a juicy dividend, a continuously declining share count and some upside potential due to the fact that Pfizer is trading at a quite low valuation, both relative to the broad market as well as relative to its peers.

For investors with a value approach, as well as for those seeking income primarily, Pfizer is not looking bad at all.

