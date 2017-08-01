Arconic: How Is It Doing On Its Own?

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is still in an embryonic stage as a publicly traded company but has been a topic of discussion in among investors perhaps more than expected since its spinoff from Alcoa (NYSE:AA). There was the Klaus Kleinfeld v Elliot Management saga which resulted in Kleinfeld losing his position as CEO. Then, of course, Arconic was in the news again after the Greenfell Tower tragedy that occurred in London. How that will pan out is still uncertain with Arconic denying any responsibility for causing the fire while the BBC reports that charges of corporate manslaughter are being mulled over by investigators. Between these two events and the high-profile nature of the Alcoa-Arconic split, the actual performance of the company has gone seemingly under the radar. With that, let's look at how Arconic fared in its most recent earnings report.

Q2 2017 Results

ARNC reported EPS of $0.32 and revenue of $3.26B in the second quarter, both of which exceeded expectations. It was a relatively unexciting quarter as the results followed management's expectations without any significant outliers. Revenue was up 5% (when adjusted for the company's decision to exit the low margin North American packaging business by the end of next year), EBITDA (ex special items) grew 6% on a dollars basis and EBITDA margin hopped up 20 basis points resulting in a first half EBITDA margin of 15.0% for 2017, inline with guidance.

On a segment basis, Engineered Products & Solutions (EP&S) saw EBITDA fall 6% year-over-year despite a 1% increase in revenue. This is primarily due to mix as a higher percentage of the company's lower margin products comprised the revenue generated. The 2Q17 EBITDA margin of EP&S of 20.9% was up 30 basis points sequentially as is expected to improve over the second half of the year; on the Conference Call, CFO Ken Giacobbe projected FY17 EP&S EBITDA margin to fall between 21.2% and 21.5%.

The Global Rolled Products (GRP) segment grew EBITDA 1% year-over-year with margin expanding 50 basis points. The aluminization of the automobile has been and will continue to be a tailwind for this business. Auto sheet revenue was up a staggering 37% despite a fall in passenger vehicle and light truck sales in the U.Sin June. While auto shipments are propping up the performance of GRP, the segment also bears the brunt of fluctuations in pricing at the London Metals Exchange (LME). This is something that affects the broader company as well, but most of the impact falls on GRP. The image below from Arconic's 2Q Earnings Presentation details the impact of LME on Arconic as a whole and GRP specifically:

The divergent impact of increased auto sheet revenue and unfavorable LME price fluctuations is expected to result in a full year EBITDA margin of 12.2%-12.4%.

Finally over to the smallest of ARNC's three segments, Transportation and Construction Solutions (TCS). TCS generated 8% growth in EBITDA year-over-year and expanded margin 10 basis points on a revenue increase of 7%. EBITDA margin for the first half was 16.2%, fitting well into the full year target of 16.1%-16.3%.

Cost Initiatives

EBITDA has been the focus of much of this article because Arconic is not growing revenue at an exceptional rate nor is it slashing expenses in an overaggressive manner. Revenue growth is modest as is the focus on slimming down operations. At the beginning of the year, management sought to increase efficiency at Arconic and are exceeding the expectations set for themselves. ARNC initially had a target for SG&A expense to comprise 5.6% of revenue but after an impressively frugal first half (second quarter SG&A expense was down $32 million year-over-year, totaling 5.0% of revenue), the company has decided to lower that target to 5.4%. Investors should view this development very positively for two reasons:

Management is meeting/exceeding all expectations it has put forth, establishing credibility for future forecasts. Elliot Management. Whether you want to credit Elliot, Arconic executives, or both for the successful cost cutting it's reasonable to assume that Elliot is pleased with the progress thus far and has plans for continued efficiency gains.

Balance Sheet

Arconic's balance sheet is another reason for bullishness among investors. The spinoff left ARNC with a considerable, but manageable amount of debt. It was known from the first day of trading that paying down this debt will have to be a focal point for the company to achieve an ideal capital structure. Debt was not the only balance sheet item of note at the time of the breakup. Arconic was also granted approximately 36 million shares of Alcoa. Fortunately for ARNC, Alcoa benefited greatly from the "Trump Effect", with shares up 68% since November 1st. In the first quarter, Alcoa monetized 64% of this stake resulting in an after-tax gain of $238 million. This past quarter saw a slightly different move as Arconic relinquished ownership of all Alcoa shares. Rather than a straight sale, the company prudently completed a debt-for-equity exchange resulting in $429 million of debt being retired and $36 million of accrued interest in early tender premiums. Ultimately, this stake yielded $1.35 billion which exceeds the initial target by over $500 million, or 59%.

Because of the appreciation prior to sale seen in AA, gross debt is down to $6.8 billion from $8.1 billion, interest expense in 2017 will be $100 million lower than prior year, and the company has a cash hoard of $1.8 billion, slightly more than $1 billion above its target.

Conclusion

Arconic is not the most flashy company out there but it is matching, if not exceeding the projections it puts forth while having some luck along the way which makes it an attractive investment. The company is exposed to healthy markets like aerospace and defense while its highest growth figure comes from its auto business, showcasing diversification of revenue streams. It was a bit of luck for the company's stake in Alcoa to skyrocket in value, but ARNC is not taking that for granted, putting the proceeds to good use. The presence of Elliot can also be considered a stroke of luck (maybe not for Kleinfeld, but for the company as a whole) and is likely to result in continued cost cutting initiatives for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Arconic is well positioned and is showing every indication of being a reliable company that will methodically improve its profitability with the help of a large cash pile and expert consultation from Elliot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.