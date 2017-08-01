Waterfall Protection For Amazon

Another Bearish Article On Amazon

Pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor DoctoRx offered another bearish take on Amazon (AMZN) recently (Headed For A Waterfall), in which he reprises his warning from June that Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) is the sign of a top. We continue to believe that the greatest threat to Amazon shares (aside from a general market pullback) is antitrust action against it. But if you are long Amazon and want to limit your risk just in case DoctoRx is right this time, we'll show a cost-effective way of doing that below. First, though, a quick reminder of the doctor's previous Amazon warning, and a comment on his current one.

The One Who Knocks

To the good doctor's credit, he noted he's had a mixed track record with his calls on Amazon. Indeed, since he warned in April that Amazon faced threats from Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and Costco (COST), Amazon shares - despite their recent, post-earnings slide - have outperformed shares of all three:

In his current article, DoctoRx, noting Amazon's recent forays into bricks and mortar retailing, makes a rather surprising claim:

E-commerce is costlier, i.e. less profitable, than store-based retailing. Setting up, maintaining and keeping websites going and bug-free is costly, not nearly free. Whereas just rent some inexpensive (usually) retail space, stick the merchandise on inexpensive shelves, and that's it: wait for the customers to remove it from the shelves. Easy as pie: no expensive IT consultants, expensive software and security packages, and the like.

It seems unlikely that predominantly bricks and mortars retailers don't rely on expensive software to manage inventory, track merchandize, etc., but if it is "easy as pie" to run bricks and mortar stores, Amazon should do well with them.

DoctoRx is right, of course, that there's tremendous competition in retail, but we think his concern for Amazon is misplaced, and that Amazon's competitors are a more fitting subject of concern. A recent analysis of corporate events by Bloomberg supports our view:

What keeps corporate leaders up at night? It isn’t the chaos in Washington or rising worker pay. It’s what Amazon.com Inc. is, or could be, doing to their business models, according to a Bloomberg analysis of earnings conference call transcripts. [...] Looking at the last 90 days of earnings calls and other corporate events such as investor days, a trend emerges. Amazon comes up a lot. It was mentioned a staggering 635 times over that time frame, while President Trump came up just 162 times and wages were discussed 111, the earnings call data show. It’s become even more pronounced over the past 30 days, with Amazon garnering 165 mentions compared with 32 for Trump and 22 for wages.

In business, Jeff Bezos, like Walter White, is the one who knocks.

Our System's Current Take On Amazon

Amazon is currently a top-60 name according to the Portfolio Armor system that powers our Bulletproof Investing service. Below is a screen capture from our admin panel. For a full explanation of the terms mentioned in it, see this article, but the main number here is the "Adj. Exp. Return" which is what "potential return" is called on our backend.

We're going to round that potential return up to 18% in our hedge for Amazon.

Waterfall Protection For Amazon

Since this comes up over and over again, let's be clear: If you are bearish on Amazon, you shouldn't hedge it, you should sell it. You hedge when you are bullish but you want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong, or the market goes against you.

Here, we are going to assume that you own a thousand shares of Amazon and are bullish on it, but you want to limit your risk in the event DoctoRx is right about his waterfall prediction. We're also going to assume that you are not concerned about a decline of less than 20% over the next six months, but you want to make sure that you're not down more than that, in a worst case scenario. If so, and if you think our system's 18% potential return estimate for Amazon over that time frame is reasonable, here's a hedge to consider.

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AMZN against greater-than-20% decline by mid-January, while not capping your upside at less than 18%.

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of the put leg here was $9,800, or 0.99% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was higher, $14,600, or 1.48% of position value (calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $4,800, or 0.49% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of the spread.

Conclusion

We're still bullish on Amazon, though it's not currently one of our system's top 50 names, and we think Amazon's competitors have more existential threats to worry about than Amazon does (namely, they have to worry about Amazon). That said, as always, we suggest strictly limiting your risk. The hedge above is one way of doing so. If your risk tolerance is lower, you can adjust the parameters, though your hedging cost may be different in that case.