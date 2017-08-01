Xerox: Back From The Dead

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has just reported earnings and the Street is reacting favorably. When I initiated coverage on I concluded that the stock wasn't dead. This once-stellar blue chip has certainly fallen from grace, big time. It has been struggling for a long time. I suggested on nice dips you could buy simply for the yield and collect the dividend, but growth was nowhere to be found. The name has been searching to regain its footing following the completion of the split of Conduent. The newly created company is essentially Xerox's former business process services segment. The newly leaner Xerox is focusing on the document technology side of things. This move was a value creator, but it was not enough to help the stock regain serious momentum. In fact, the name underwent a 1-for-4 reverse split, and as many of you know I consider these the kiss of death. Perhaps Xerox will be one of the few lucky names that rebounds in the months following a split. The good news is that the stock is now at year-to-date highs. Are better days ahead? Let's check in on the name to see where we are at.

The truth is that performance had been rather pathetic of late and is the reason shares had declined quarter after quarter, year after year. It simply was not delivering results, but the dividend kept on being paid and so when the yield got higher, value hunters would step in. But now after the restructuring and a reverse split, we have got to start seeing some growth. Well, here in Q2, we still see declining revenues. Revenue as a whole came in at $2.57 billion, and this missed estimates by $40 million. However, this was also down 7.9% year-over-year, continuing a string of declining quarters. In addition, the degree of declining revenues seems to be picking up steam. That is a problem. However, as I have discussed in-depth in other articles, the strong dollar has hurt companies with international businesses.

Because of this issue we, we need to look at revenues on a constant dollar basis. Doing so, we still see revenues were down 6% year over year. That is still a huge negative. While sales were a bit light, margins and cash flows were both strong positives in the quarter. I was pleased to see that adjusted operating margin improved this quarter to 13.3%, while gross margins were a solid 40.7%. Both rose, increasing 0.4 points and 0.5 points respectively. Declining revenue is of course not a positive, but margin improvement is strong. So that means expenses must be under control and they were, as total costs and expenses fell to $2.3 billion from $2.6 billion.

In terms of cash flow, Xerox produced $343 million from operations during the second quarter, up substantially from $84 million last year. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.25 billion. Considering revenues and expenses, the company saw earnings of $0.63 per share. Now, we need to factor in some items and in doing so, we see that adjusted earnings came in at $0.87 per share. This actually beat estimates by $0.07.

The bottom line? Sales continue to be disappointing but there were some strong positives here. An earnings beat is always great. Margins widened and cash flows were strong. What is keeping a lid on shares then? The company narrowed guidance. It sees earnings per share of $1.84 to $2.08 and adjusted earnings of $3.20 to $3.44 for the year. Still Xerox will generate operating cash flow from continuing operations of $700 to $900 million and free cash flow from continuing operations of $525 to $725 million in 2017. I think with the movement of shares higher, in tandem with the 3.25% yield, the name is a speculative buy.

