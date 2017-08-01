Meggitt's (MEGGF) CEO Stephen Young on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Meggitt Plc (OTCPK:MEGGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Young - CEO

Doug Webb - CFO

Tony Wood - COO

Analysts

Ben Fidler - Deutsche

Rob Stallard - Vertical

Rami Myerson - Investec

Nick Cunningham - Agency Partners

Harry Breach - Raymond James

David Perry - JPMorgan

Stephen Young

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the 2017 interim results for Meggitt PLC.

Before we get started, I would ask you to please note this important announcement from our lawyers. We’ll stick with the usual format this morning. So I'll introduce the results. Doug will talk through the numbers in more detail and then I'll do a brief recap on the key messages from our recent Capital Markets Day and summarize the outlook before we open it up to Q&A when we'll be joined by our COO, Tony Wood who is sat over there.

So, trading in the first half was very much in line with our expectations, except for cash, which was better than we'd expected, but we remain on track to hit our guidance for 2017. Orders increased by 6% and revenues increased by 10% in the first half with the growth coming from currency movements and the small MRO acquisition we completed in March. This was partly offset by the sale of Meggitt Target systems late last year. As you've seen, we've also announced the sale of a series of small industrial businesses in June, which given the timing of the disposal, had very little impact on the half year results.

Organic revenue was flat year-on-year with growth of 2% in Civil Aerospace and flat Military revenues, offset by continued declines in our Energy business and the latter was driven principally by a tough comp in the first half of 2016 when Heatric completed the last units of its large Petrobras order. In the second quarter, we saw conditions improve in most of our end markets and we're confident that this momentum will continue into the second half, supporting our guidance of between 2% and 4% organic revenue growth for the full year.

Underlying operating profit was up 7% and the operating margin was 18%, down from 18.5% during H1, 2016. The stronger second half weighting of revenues, particularly this year, will drive higher margins in H2 and is consistent with our target of flat to modestly increased margin for the full year. The free cash flow of 19 million in H1 was better than we'd expected and over GBP50 million better than last year. The balance sheet remains robust. Net debt to EBITDA on a covenant basis reduced to 2.2 times from 2.6 times at the same time last year and this was helped by good operational cash flow and of course the recent disposals and the 5% increase in the dividend demonstrates our confidence in the longer-term growth potential for the group.

We talked about our key strategies and operational initiatives just a couple of months ago at the Capital Markets Day and we've made good progress on all fronts in the first half. We've completed the divestment of a series of non-core industrial businesses to Amphenol, as we continue to increase our focus on attractive markets where we have strong competitive positions. We've strengthened our CSS organization with the acquisition of Elite Aerospace, which gives us additional MRO capabilities.

We won additional content on the new Civil platforms, most notably the significant dual source contract we've announced today to provide wheels and brakes for the A321neo. This contract together with our positions on the CSeries and the MC21 and our industry leading [indiscernible] technology gives us a compelling capability in the large jet brakes market. The Meggitt production system continues to go from strength to strength and the focus on inventory, particularly at the most advanced MPS sites has started to deliver incremental cash.

And finally, we’ve made further progress in rationalizing both our supply chain and our footprint. Our footprint has reduced from 51 to 48 sites in the first half and we've also announced that we're looking at options to create a manufacturing and engineering super site in the UK. All of this of course underpins our confidence in achieving the targets we set out for 2021.

I’ll now hand you over to Doug to talk through the numbers in more detail.

Doug Webb

Thank you, Stephen and good morning, everyone. First of all, I'm going to focus on our underlying numbers, which are shown on this slide. The adjustments between these and the statutory numbers are described in the press release, with the nature of the adjustments consistent with the previous years. Our statutory profit this period does benefit from a GBP53 million gain on the sale of the businesses and also a big swing to a positive mark-to-market adjustment on the hedge book.

So looking at these underlying numbers, orders increased 6% with the impact of currency more than enough to offset an organic decline of 2%. Orders grew organically in each of our market segments with the exception of military, which had benefited from a number of large multi-year orders last year. Our reported book to bill ratio was marginally below 1, but slightly above 1 on an organic basis. Revenue increased 10% to 968 million and operating profit increased 7% to GBP174 million, resulting in operating margin of 18%. As usual, I’ll come back to the detail behind both revenue and operating margin in a minute.

Finance costs were GBP5.6 million higher than last year. Exchange rate movements increased the sterling value of our largely dollar denominated borrowings. We also had a high effective interest rate, having chosen last year to hold more of our borrowings at fixed interest rates in anticipation of the increases in US market interest rates that we've begun to see this year. 66% of our net debt was at fixed rates at the end of June, giving us an overall effective interest rate, just below 3%. Our underlying tax charge was as guided, 24%, a little higher than last year due to the increasing proportion of group profit derived from our US based businesses, in part due to the relative strengthening of the dollar. This rate remains our current best estimate of the 2017 full year tax rate.

Further out, the heightened uncertainty around global tax rules continues. Best related changes which tend to have an adverse effect on our effective tax rate are, it feels, being implemented almost monthly in the UK, while the potential benefits of the muted US tax reforms still seem someway off. With higher interest and tax charges, net profit for the period increased modestly to GBP120 million, which resulted in underlying EPS, up 1% to 15.5 pence.

So turning to the detail and starting with revenue, as usual. This chart highlights the major drivers behind the performance for the period. First, FX contributed an uplift of GBP96 million, primarily from the translation of the results of our overseas businesses. Our largest single exposure is dollar-sterling and the average rate for the first half of 2017 was $1.27, as compared with $1.43 during the same period last year. The average rate during the second half of last year was also $1.27, which means if the rates stay at around that current level of $1.32, we would have a modest currency headwind during the second half of this year. As usual, sensitivity guidance around FX can be found in the appendices to the slides.

The next item on the bridge represents the net impact of acquisitions and disposals, principally the sale of Meggitt Target systems at the end of last year, partly offset by the small MRO acquisition we completed in March. As Stephen highlighted, we completed the sale of a series of non-core industrial businesses in June, but as we owned those for most of the period, these have a very limited impact on these M&A numbers. The following three bars then represent the organic performance in our end markets. You can see that growth in Civil Aerospace was offset by the expected decline in Heatric. Elsewhere, broadly flat revenues in our military, power generation and other industrial businesses contribute to essentially flat organic revenue overall.

Looking in more detail at these end markets, the table on the right breaks down both the reported and organic revenue growth in the period and as usual, I’ll focus on the organic numbers. Civil OE was up 1%. The primary growth platforms for us were the Airbus A320neo and A350, the Bombardier CSeries and the Boeing 737Max, although the rate of growth slowed in large jets during the second quarter, driven by the slower rate of ramp in the manufacture of the new narrow bodies. The 8% half year growth in large jet was offset by continued challenges from declining deliveries in business jet, general aviation and civil rotorcraft, which were collectively down 20% in the half.

Over 2% growth in Civil aftermarket reflects solid performance in large jets, which grew at 4% and a very strong -- and a very strong first half, in particular the first quarter for business jets with H1 revenues increasing by 14%. You’ll know that for us, the business jet aftermarket is predominantly a brakes business, where we see quite significant volatility from any one period to the next, given the way the business jet OEMs stock spares to support their customers.

The comparative period last year was relatively weak. The overall aftermarket growth was diluted though by a decline of 7% in regional jets, where lower than trend utilization rates on the CRJ fleet has led to lower demand for brakes, particularly in the first quarter when revenues were down 11%. Takeoffs and landings in the regional jet market though grew at 3.5% in the second quarter and we have the brakes on most of the larger regional aircraft that’s satisfying this growth. As a result, we believe this is mainly about timing and with Q2 showing some improvement relative to Q1, we expect better performance in the second half.

In military, revenues recovered strongly in the second quarter, up 4% after challenging first three months where uncertainty on the length of the continuing resolution in the US led to cautious buying behaviors from our customer base. Although we've not yet seen the taps turned on from the new budget, the second quarter did see a stronger performance from our training business in particular as they leverage the new product developed in recent years. With the 2017 DoD budget enacted in May, we do expect the segment to build on its Q2 performance for the rest of the year. And finally, in energy, as expected, revenues declined by 14%, principally driven by the tough comps in Heatric, which had completed the last of its Petrobras FPSO contract in the first half of 2016.

Moving on to operating profit, this slide shows a bridge to the 50 basis point decline compared to the 2016 first half. Starting on the left of the chart, our increased research and development costs were 50 basis point headwind to margin. Of this, 20 basis points came from the increased levels of R&D amortization after the significant investments we've made in the recent past and the ongoing entry into service of these new platforms. The remaining 30 basis points reflect in part any timing differences with more focus on expense programs in the first half, which we expect to reverse somewhat in H2 as some of the remaining development programs reach important stages.

The second headwind is the continued dilution from mix. Lower volumes in sensing systems and brakes, particularly in the regional jet aftermarket and on some of the older large jets, contributed to 20 basis point dilution. The mix impact also reflects the continued losses at Heatric on lower revenue, although the absolute profit impact was largely neutralized through the cost actions we took last year. With a decent order performance in H1 from the smaller base type business contracts, we believe Heatric has now bottomed out from the effects of the large investment cuts in the oil and gas industry.

The remaining headwind comes from pensions with historically low discount rates in December 2016, which set the pension service charge for the following year, contributing to an increase in the cost of around GBP2 million in the first half.

And finally, you can see that in the green bar, the benefit we've seen coming from operational efficiencies is largely related to productivity improvements in the most advanced MPS sites, where we’re seeing benefits from the deployment of MPS enabled capabilities, driving our costs and improving gross margins. We've also started to see incremental purchasing savings from the expansion of our group category strategies. As we highlighted at the Capital Markets Day, we expect these benefits to build steadily over the next few years.

Turning now to look at those numbers on a divisional basis, this slide shows revenue and underlying profit with growth rate shown on an organic basis to eliminate the foreign exchange and M&A effects. Within Aircraft Braking Systems, organic revenue decline of 6% reflects softness in the regional jet market and lower demand for large jet space, particularly for older aircrafts such as the Boeing 707 and MD11. Given such platforms are typically our most profitable ones, this inevitably proves a drag on margins, which is down from 33.8% in 2016 to 32.7% in the current period. With the expected recovery in regional jet aftermarket that I mentioned earlier, we're expecting to see an improved performance from this division in the second half.

Control Systems and Polymers and Composites, both grew strongly in the first half on the back of good Civil OE deliveries, including radomes for Gogo in Composites and for Control Systems, initial provisioning on the new narrowbody engines. Within Sensing Systems, organic revenue declined by 2%. The main driver of the weakness was civil OE where revenues were down by nearly 10% as a consequence of continued softness in biz jets in particular. Military and Energy were also down a little. The lower volumes contributed to decline in margin from 14.7% in 2016 to 13.7%.

However, the sale of two of the industrial businesses to Amphenol in June will be margin enhancing going forward and we're also initiating actions to realign the cost base in parts of this division. And finally, in Equipment group, organic revenues were up 2%, despite the expected continued decline at Heatric, with strong growth in the military businesses, particularly Meggitt training systems. As I’ve just mentioned, we do believe that Heatric has now bottomed out. The decline in profit reflects the sale of Meggitt Target systems late last year, which more than offset the underlying improvements in the division.

So looking now at cash flow, where Stephen has already mentioned, we’re pleased with our first half performance, which was significantly better than last year. The out term [ph] for the period does reflect the usual seasonality as we build product to ship in our traditionally stronger second half. In the first six months, we've seen the benefit of our increased focus on inventory management, which organically has reduced by GBP4 million compared to June last year with bigger reductions at those sites at the later stages of MPS. The typical H1 build was though 44% lower than last year.

Inventory progress demonstrates the good potential for further benefit from cash, as we accelerate this program. As expected, CapEx was up on last year at GBP33 million, as we continued to invest to build the capacity for growth and we do expect this rate of investment to accelerate in the second half. On the other hand, capitalized development costs continue their recent trend and were down by 25% as more platforms move toward entry into service. This contributed a further 110 basis point reduction in total R&D as a proportion of revenue to 7.8% in the half.

In cash terms, this reduction in development costs was partly offset by increasing PPCs, as deliveries ramp up on a number of the new platforms on which we have the brakes and particularly the Bombardier CSeries biz jets such as the Gulfstream G650. As normal, we've updated our forward guidance on the key investment categories in the appendix to the slides, which also include the summary slide we used in February to explain the likely impact of our IFRS15.

Overall, it's encouraging to see a GBP50 million positive swing in free cash flow in the half compared to 2016 and to generate GBP19 million of free cash flow in the seasonally weaker period for us. You can also see on the slide the net inflow of GBP63 million from M&A, being the GBP82 million proceeds from the disposal of the businesses to Amphenol, net of the acquisition of the small MRO business, Elite Aerospace. The proceeds from the disposal represent 11.6 times EBITDA.

So not surprisingly, given that cash performance, our balance sheet remains in good shape. Net debt has reduced slightly to just over GBP1.1 billion, after a 62 million reduction from currency movements on the translation of our dollar denominated borrowings. Gearing on a covenant basis is at 2.2 times net debt to EBITDA, slightly up from the 2.1 times at December, reflecting the normal seasonality of the business, but substantially down from the 2.6 times at the half year in 2016. We had nearly 380 million of bank facility headroom at the end of June. This gives us ample room to settle a $200 million US private placement maturity in October this year, without the need for any new borrowings and more generally, we've got no significant refinancing required before 2020.

And finally from me on our retirement scheme deficits, these reduced during the period to under GBP370 million due to strong performance from scheme assets together with deficit reduction payments and modestly lower inflation assumptions. These more than offset the impact of a further small fall in yields in AA corporate bonds used to discount the scheme liabilities.

And so with that, let me hand back to Stephen to take a wide look at the business.

Stephen Young

Thank you, Doug. At the recent Capital Markets Day, we talked in detail about our strategy and how we're working to accelerate revenue, profit and cash growth in the business. So today, I'll just provide a brief update on the very good progress we’ve made in the first half.

As you know, we put out some strong medium-term revenue guidance in February and I'll start with a reminder of why we think we’ll deliver those targets. In Civil OE, we expect the build rate for large aircraft to grow at around 4% each year and having increased our content on the new programs by 20% to 250%, we're very well positioned to capitalize on this growth. In civil aftermarket, air traffic forecasts continue to predict long term growth of 5% and in the first half of 2017, it’s been even stronger at 6.1%. Our increased content on the new programs and the reducing age of our fleet mean that our long term growth potential in this end market remains very healthy.

In the short term, we're already benefiting from the many initiatives we've been putting in place through CSS. In military, the medium term outlook for defense budgets is stronger than it's been for some time and we're very well exposed to the fastest growing and hardest worked fleets and our focus on reset in combat readiness in the budget also bodes well for our business. And in energy, we believe we've now passed the bottom of the cycle. We've seen an uptick in smaller orders at Heatric, although the bigger FLNG and FPSO orders are still some way off. And strong technology positions and great customer relationships in power generation will enable us to grow in line with the increasing demand for industrial gas turbines. All of this means we're well placed to benefit, both from improving market conditions and to reap the financial benefit of the investment we've made in the business over the past few years.

At the Capital Markets Day, we outlined the key building blocks of our strategic and operational review and how they'll contribute to the net margin improvements and cash targets that we committed to in February. These building blocks are: focusing our portfolio on attractive markets where Meggitt has or can develop a leading position; building strong and enduring relationships with customers based on Gold-level operational performance and world-class technology to accelerate growth in both our original equipment and our aftermarket businesses; driving competitiveness by meeting up a quartile of benchmarks for productivity, inventory management, purchasing and footprint optimization; and accelerating these performance improvements by developing a high performance culture. The review was fundamentally about accelerating the existing priorities that we've been pursuing over the past four years and we're seeing some great signs of this coming to fruition.

Starting with our portfolio strategy, as Doug said, we've announced the sale of three non-core businesses to Amphenol for GBP82 million. The aim of our portfolio strategy is to increase the concentration of our revenues in high attractive markets where we have strong competitive positions and you can see from the chart on the left that the recent disposal has helped us in that direction. The businesses in question are Wilcoxon Sensors, Piezo Tech and Piher subsidiaries at combined revenues of GBP51 million in 2016 and had limited synergies with a broader group. They serve a broad collection of industrial markets where the technology requirements, route to market and operational dynamic is very different to our core aerospace business. Over the next four years, we’ll aim to increase to 68% in the top right hand box to 80% through continued organic investment and further targeted acquisitions and disposals.

We continue to make steady progress in improving our service to customers, most notably in the aftermarket, where our CSS organization is now in its second year as a full service support organization. For example, we've recently secured long-term partnerships with airlines, including Emirates, where we’ll provide repairs for a range of components on their 380, 330 and 777 fleets. We've agreed similar deals with Air France and VietJet and we've also added to our MRO capabilities with the acquisition of Elite Aerospace in March and the integration is going well.

Our broad capabilities and great technology coupled with our improving operational performance continues to strengthen our relationships with key OEM customers. In the first half of the year, we won a number of new contracts, including additional sole source content on the C919 and the 777X. And thanks to our market leading technology, we've also won a dual source contract to supply braking systems on the Airbus A321neo. This is a significant and valuable award for us and takes our relationship with Airbus to a new level.

Combined with our position on the CSeries, the industry’s second all electric brake to aircraft and the MC21, we now have a compelling large jet brakes capability and this will give us the opportunity to take an even greater share of this market where the next generation narrowbody is a bit in the mid-2020s. We continue to successfully support these customers in passing critical milestones on their major new programs. For example, over the past 18 months, we've seen Meggitt equipped aircraft embark on an unprecedented nine first flights and the entry into service of four major new civil programs.

And finally, turning to our ambition to achieve significant improvements in competitiveness. The Meggitt production system continues to go from strength to strength. We remain on track to move over 20% of our sites into the bronze stage or later by the end of the year and our focus on driving inventory reductions at the more advanced sites was key to our better than expected H1 cash flow and there's much more to come. We're making good progress in rationalizing and reducing the complexity of our supply chain.

For example, since May, we signed an agreement for the supply of electronic components that will reduce our annual circa GBP100 million spend by 10% when fully deployed and we’ll concentrate the spend primarily with four suppliers as opposed to the current 1000. We would also see further cash benefits from this deal through vendor managed inventory and better payment terms. And in terms of footprint, we've also made further progress in the first half. We’ve closed our Corona site and with the divestments I mentioned earlier, our manufacturing estate has reduced from 51 to 48 sites.

We've also announced that we're considering the option of creating a single super site in the West Midlands in the UK where we currently have four separate sites across our brakes, controls and CSS divisions. This provides a good opportunity to drive savings in the high fixed costs required to run small aerospace facilities and we expect to conclude this review in Q4 and we’d update the market once the review is completed and we've consulted with those affected by the proposal.

As I said earlier, we're very happy to confirm the revenue guidance and other financial targets outlined in February for 2017 and for the medium term. We do however expect the small mix change in 2017, but overall guidance is unchanged. We're reducing our civil OE guidance in 2017 to 4% to 6% organic growth as a result of the delays in the ramp up of the new programs, particularly the engine programs. In the medium term, civil aircraft deliveries will continue to grow and our shipset increases on the major new programs will drive OE revenue growth well ahead of the market. In the civil aftermarket, ASK growth and load factors are near record levels, continuing to drive strong demand for spares and repairs, which we're capturing more of thanks to the improvements we've made through CSS.

Lower utilization in regional jets has constrained growth in the first half but we expect conditions to improve as we move through the rest of the year contributing to our unchanged guidance of 4% to 6% growth. In the military, we expect cash to start to flow from the increased DoD budget agreed in May. And our second quarter was much stronger with growth of 4%. We're confident that this growth will at least continue into the second half and we're increasing our guidance for military to between 2% and 4% growth for the year. And in energy, with easier comps and a pickup in orders at Heatric, we expect performance to improve considerably in H2, so we're maintaining our guidance for decline in revenue between 5% and 10% on an organic basis for the full year. As a result of all of the above, we continue to expect organic revenue growth for the group to be between 2% and 4% for 2017 as a whole with a stronger second half performance contributing to good margin improvement consistent with achieving our target of 19.1% to 19.4% margin for the full year.

So in summary, trading in the first half was in line with our expectations. The outlook for growth in the second half looks good both revenue and margin. Cash performance in H1 was strong helped by our focus on reducing inventory and by the divestments. We're making great progress across all of the strategic initiatives that underpin our targets for margin and cash improvement by 2021. We continue to rationalize our portfolios towards high growth businesses, we've added to our MRO capabilities through the acquisition of Elite. We continue to strengthen our customer relationships, particularly through A321neo brakes win. We're getting traction on our inventory and productivity initiatives and we're looking at options to create a manufacturing and engineering super site in the UK. We're doing the right things and we're seeing the expected results and we're increasing the dividend by 5%.

We now like to open it up for Q&A, where I think Tony Wood; our COO will come and join us on the platform to take all your difficult questions. And as usual please could you state your name and the organization you represent.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Fidler

So it’s Ben from Deutsche here. I had three questions which may surprise you. The first one was just on large jet OE kind of strategy within MABS following the A320neo selection and your commentary about how this positions you in large jets. Is this - this is - it sounds like it's reflecting a bit of a change in the strategy and focus around MABS to seek to get back into the launch jet market in a bigger way. Is that a market in the long term you believe you have the capital capacity and confidence to play in versus some very large competitors, particularly with the upfront investment costs in shipsets if that market is successful for you?

Stephen Young

I'm sure Tony will add to this, but it's a very attractive market. We've been working our way towards it for some time with the CSeries and the MC21 and this is the next logical step. The volumes are - these things land all the time, the volumes are huge, the economics are very good. So we're delighted to be there. Add to that Tony.

Tony Wood

I mean we have strategically targeted to grow the presence that we've got in the sort of large commercial sort of narrow body end of the market and there's some interesting dynamics there with customers and that particular aircraft is a sole source. So the invitation and the customer contact has convinced us that there is an opportunity there for us. And the technology, the new [indiscernible] technology that's now succeeding very nice down the CSeries and MC21 albeit just through its first flight has convinced us that we've got something that's pretty compelling for the customer. The other thing, Airbus have an intent to increase the gross weight of that aircraft as well. So we're looking at designing it to point to cope with a higher weight aircraft which also gives us another opportunity to come in with some strong technology that's actually optimized for the platform, so very deliberate.

Ben Fidler

The second question, maybe a little bit nitpicky, but you’ve left the margin guidance for the full year where it is. If I look at your revised revenue mix assumptions, should those not be marginally mix positive slightly less growth in civil OE, more growth in military and you now have the disposal of its only 50 million of full year sales, but a half year effect, but a disposal of a 10% margin business that presumably you didn't know about when you first gave guidance. So the margin guidance hasn't moved, does this give you more comfort around being say at the top end of that margin range rather than the bottom end of the margin range?

Stephen Young

Well, Doug will shoot me when I say this, but the margin guidance we gave was organic. So whatever improvement comes from the dispose of the businesses comes. So we were talking about an organic flat to slightly improving margin. The mix to be honest what we've done is we swapped GBP10 million I think of civil OE for GBP10 million of military, you're probably right. I'm not sure it moves the needle.

Ben Fidler

Thank you. And the third question. Just around that R&D headwind that we saw from expensed R&D in the first half, what the expectation is for H2 around expensed R&D. And why this - is there something strange going in the phasing this year or should we see that run rate continuing. I guess the amortization effect continues, but the other piece?

Stephen Young

So I think the key thing is sort of the shift in the capitalized, which is all about customer program milestones and you saw we were bit light on capitalized in the first health relative to last year. The capitalized element increases in the second half, there are more program milestones and that necessarily means there will be less expense to R&D in the second half. So the lower expensed R&D in the second half will give margin in the second half a boost along with the increased volume in the second half.

Doug Webb

I mean the more forward looking programs that drive the expense, obviously you have a bit of a choice as to when you do some of that work, so you can ride out some of the swings in milestone deliveries on the capitalized program. So if you're a bit light for a period you can sort of accelerate some of the forward looking programs and then we'll just damp them down again in the second half to redeploy the engineered back on to the programs as needs arise in the second half.

Rob Stallard

Hi. It’s Rob Stallard from Vertical. To follow up on Ben’s question on these A321 braking systems. Does this increase the free cash flow drain that we can expect as a result of the participation cost of putting these units on the new planes? And if so, when would that start to occur and what sort of event we're talking about, obviously get the aftermarket down the road, but that will have some initial impact. And then secondly, maybe Stephen for you on capital deployment, has the M&A pipeline looking maybe in the second half of the next 12 months perhaps as you are obviously bringing your debt to EBITDA ratio down to the point where buybacks might be on the horizon? Thank you.

Doug Webb

I mean obviously on the 321 we've got to get the brake fully developed. So we're probably a year or two out until PPCs will start flowing, depend a little bit on the program and signing customers up. The good news about that of course is it's coinciding with the development spend coming off, so we're getting more space in our organic capital allocation to do that. But I mean fundamentally, as it’s with the wheels and brakes program, it will drive up our PPCs. But as we always say the great thing about wheels and brakes program it will drive off aftermarket pretty quickly thereafter because the replacement cycle is so - so probably 2019 is when you'll start seeing the PPCs really build up. Obviously before then they'll just slow down slightly the rate of decline and the capitalized development [indiscernible]. Entry into service is about mid-2019 and on the growth weight aircraft is the end of 2019.

Rob Stallard

And on the M&A pipeline, sure Tony will add to this, I mean, we haven't really seen much of late. So you need the opportunity, but as we've said before whether it's valves or sensors or heat exchanges or brake control, there's quite a lot of gaps in the portfolio if we could find the right thing, we would like to fill in.

Tony Wood

[indiscernible].

Rami Myerson

Hi good morning, Rami from Investec. Two questions, one on aftermarket growth, there was a notable slowdown in Q2 and can you talk about building blocks that give you confidence for what implies a relatively strong recovery in H2?

Stephen Young

Yeah, I think there is a number of components there, Rami. Certainly on the regional jets, the aircraft still flying in the first half, but quite lumpy buying behavior in terms of our airlines tend to trying to buy a block of braking components. So we certainly expect them to do that coming back in the second half. I think we've made some quite good progress on longer term service deals in the first half, which are starting to give us confidence in the CSS model as well. The Emirates deal is quite significant, ten-year contract as far as A380s, 777s and also the A330s on the heat exchanges primarily. And also breaking into the A320 fleets on some of our fire protection equipment. So if you look at what we've done via Vietjet which is a small airline today, but growing quite quickly, 180 aircraft or so in order. That gets us into a much longer term arrangement on supporting their fire protection equipment on the same way with them with Air France as well.

Doug Webb

I mean, Rami, I would just say probably when you notables [indiscernible] in the second quarter. I mean second quarter, our civil aftermarket growth is 2% versus 3% in the first quarter. So it was slightly slower but I’m not sure I’d say was notable.

Rami Myerson

And the second question is, Boeing is talking about building out an avionics business and yeah it seems like. Only six months ago, we had an aftermarket business and now all of a sudden they’re building avionics business. And how do you see this move to potentially vertical integration of some of the OEMs, is an opportunity or risk?

Stephen Young

Yeah. So, well Boeing where kind enough to call us yesterday, so it is recognized that we do some of that capability. It's a pretty small part of Meggitt’s business within MSS in reality in terms of the secondary flight display work we do. I mean, let’s see, I mean Boeing, they’re still talking about a pretty modest sized organization relative to the big players of you know the Rockwells and others in that market. So, whether it's a data play, whether the digital piece of about the central aircraft computer system is part of it, who knows. But I'll learn more from Boeing when I'm next out there in a few weeks.

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham, Agency Partners. I apologize probably come across the slightly nervy question, but going to the RJ issue. I understood that there's something more structural going on in RJs because of the requirement for - in the US for pilots to be more experienced. And that was driving some of the RJ operators out of business and those seats are effectively moving back into the major carriers and thus shortening the life of the RJs. Is there anything in that and are you seeing anything of that. And then I’ve got a completely different question which is on the cost reduction where you got 40 basis points of benefit from cost reductions. And I was going to ask about is that net of giveback, but as far as looking at other end of that chart with 30 basis point increase in R&D, in that effectively the give back that you’re using the cost savings to fund the R&D.

Stephen Young

So there would have been little or no give back in their savings. And then R&D is really, if you look at this year’s R&D it will be, I think we sort of said, R&D will trend down from here, probably to the flattish this year. But in general it's trending down. What's happened this year is the way the expense and the capitalized has fallen is different to the usual pattern. So I think Doug said, but if he didn't say it that will reverse in the second or likely reverse in the second half. So there is no give back.

Doug Webb

So when we model the remaining cost savings, we should assume that their effectively the gross is the net.

Stephen Young

And on the RJ question, yes, there are a number of dynamics going in there but equally there's still quite of a lot of new regional jet deliveries coming in, particularly in [indiscernible] where we have a strong position. So 175, 195, so it sort of seems in the round to be offsetting some of the other changes that we’re seeing from our perspective.

Doug Webb

[indiscernible] RJ operations were up in the first half as we tend to be affected by the mix within those operations, with the CRJ fleet being a bit weaker, probably that destocking from the operators, but something else must be flying and they’re got to need wheels and brakes and we’ll supply those as well, so I think it was a bit of a timing difference I think between the destocking and the stocking upon on the other platforms.

Stephen Young

We’ve got about 50% of the brakes on the small ones and a 100% of the brakes on the big ones. So the trend is working its way through, is net-net beneficial for us.

Harry Breach

I’m Harry Breach from Raymond James. Can I ask three as well and firstly, if we think about A321neo with the business pace for that is it a better cash return on capitals than you have with a RJ or a business jet, wheels and brakes proposition, is it better about the same or worse?

Stephen Young

I would say it’s about the same. I mean I won’t give away the assumptions in our business model. But we will do very nicely with a modest share of that program, if we get a good share of the program we’ll do very well in need i.e. better than.

Tony Wood

I mean you have to look at it slightly different, Harry, because it's a dual tool program. So obviously you’re having to build in a bit more uncertainty around the actual market share that you will get and like you would with any risk in a program, you have to build that into your financial dynamics.

Harry Breach

And the next one was just on CSS, I think if I remember correctly, I think about a year ago at the interims, you mentioned that civil business was sort in a high single digit revenue sort of position then, can you give us a flavor for where CSS revenues are this half. And then finally on Heatric maybe I keep sort of thinking every half sort of they - at the low point for Heatric and we’re inflecting but it sounds as if you got high conviction about that from your comment your small order pickup, revenue levels.

Stephen Young

We always pointed to this year I think is where we thought the bottom would have been and sort of get the thing to close to breakeven or 30 million of revenues was the plan. And I think in the first half, the signs we're seeing are really quite encouraging. So quite a few small orders and potentially one or two medium sized orders on the horizon, not for this year but for next year and that's been pretty consistent now for a number of months. So, as always subject to further dives in oil and gas prices, but right now feels pretty good.

Tony Wood

I mean just add on Heatric, I mean always an interesting dynamic I think in business like that where you’re looking for the inflection point in it. I mean its book to bill in the first half was quite nicely above 1. So picking on that point but the order flow is now better than the revenue flow which is encouraging. On CSS, we're not going to start putting sort of CSS numbers at every reporting point. What I would just point to that is, if you look at our overall comments on the aftermarket performance in the first half, the weakness has been in things like regional jet, wheel and brake and some of the older wheel and brake, obviously that's not covered by the CSS organization. So you could probably reasonably presume that CSS did better than our overall aftermarket numbers in the half.

David Perry

Yes, thank you, it’s David Perry of JPMorgan. I just want to first of all revisit a couple of the questions. The one on Boeing and the announcement yesterday, I mean that took 6% of Rockwell Collins market cap. I know Tony, you said you're getting out there in three weeks, but if you got any information at all that any talks out there where Boeing might be looking at wheel and brakes?

Tony Wood

No.

David Perry

Not that you're aware at all, okay, fine just wanted to check then. On the aftermarket, your growth is still I would say the bottom end of the peer group for the half. Is there anything specific in there, is it the timing issue, do you think you can get to the sort of industry average, six, seven is what it's been for - I'd say industry average.

Stephen Young

Well, let Tony have a go, but I think if you look at who is most like us, Honeywell and [indiscernible] in terms of range of capabilities, my observation will be we track them fairly closely. I think people who have done better people are people who have large quantities of MRO, which of course is a capability where we have a bit and we're trying to grow it rapidly. But my observation will be the MRO players who tended to do, they've been at the high end and the equipment providers like ourselves have been sort of within a percentage or two of each other.

Tony Wood

I’d say we’re in a family, so I'm pretty content where that we are. In terms of what else can we do through our CSS objectives to try and capture more than the small acquisition of Elite at one point, that was a great company that we're actually servicing Meggitt equipment on heat exchanges that happen to be not very far away from one of our big global hubs in Miami. So, we do look out there and see what the rest of the market is doing to try and pick up those opportunities where we can bring it back in. So we made sense of that one very easily and we keep scanning the horizon. But I think clearly we’re still building capability, we’re just under two years into CSS. I'm looking at where else we can push out, but I think from a standpoint I think we're reasonably content with where we are.

Stephen Young

Interestingly David, I know you, I'm sure an avid reader of the Canaccord Genuity quarterly MRO survey they put out. I think that 2% growth in spares in its largest survey, but much higher on the MRO side and obviously we’re much more in line with the spares part of that market than any others.

David Perry

I don't look at that, but honestly the peers have done better than you in H1, I mean that is the data all come out. I'm assuming you catch them up, but I just want to know if there's any reason why you won’t. Clearly you don't think there is, so we'll look for a better H2.

Stephen Young

I’m not sure we agree your point, but...

David Perry

I mean as a fact, I mean, we’ve all seen last well, Honeywell [indiscernible] reported, it’s quite a few percentage point better than you’ve reported for H1.

Stephen Young

I don’t think we’d agree with that. We should compare notes David afterwards and this is what we’ve seen.

David Perry

And then just the last one, I don’t know if you disclosed this or not, but the actual loss in Heatric?

Stephen Young

No, we don't, we’ve never disclosed the actual loss in my comments, we’re trying to lead you to it was about the same absolute losses in the first half of last year, which is why it had a margin impact on us because obviously it was on lower revenues. So technically its negative margin was lower, but the absolute loss was the same because of those cost reductions we've made. So we sort of steadied the ship from a profitability perspective. I would expect it now to sort of start moving in the right direction things.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, it’s [indiscernible] Investec. I got just one question please, and probably one we can agree upon I think hopefully. It refers to kind of M&A, we’ve talked about kind of what you might buy, but imp actually more intrigued about what you might sell going forward, I’m kind of going back to going to Slide 16, you talk about moving more of the revenue into that top kind of quadrant. When I look at your portfolio online or just doing analysis it looks like it’s quite a lot of portfolio that probably doesn’t quite fit for Meggitt going forward. maybe you could just kind of give us a feel going forward as how much of the portfolio might be sale if conditions are right and if they are willing to paying right type of prices.

Stephen Young

Small, small, tiny.

Tony Wood

You're talking about a few small businesses we did some tidying last year, we did some more in the first half. Not much more to go and that’s really about when the timing is right.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, its’ got a sub GBP100 million type. Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Stephen Young

No more questions, okay. Thank you all very much.

Tony Wood

Thank you.

