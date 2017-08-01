Electronic Arts: An Orientation Toward Players Pays Off

Electronic Arts (EA) is one of the oldest companies involved in the gaming industry. Clearly, the corporation has seen many ups and downs over 35 years, but the current situation in EA under Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts’ CEO appointed in 2013, seems to be more than positive. The “player-first” strategy implemented by Wilson can be described by his own words:

You start with a player, start with what they need, and you drive your passion around that - which is much better than saying we want to build the biggest company or more games than anyone else.

The results of the company reveal that the strategy works well. Thus, EA’s revenue increased by more than 10% in FY 2017, and, as a result, the stock price has grown 50% over last year.

Among other means, this was achieved by more deep engagement of players into such games as FIFA, Battlefield, and Star Wars Battlefront. Hence, the revenue from in-game transactions related to FIFA’s Ultimate Team (which is a special game mode in FIFA) amounted to 16% of total revenue in fiscal 2017, which means players tend to spend money in a game over time. This leads to the fact that one-time game sales are being replaced by recurring types of revenue, which is good for the corporation’s stability.

Key takeaways from Q1

On July 27, EA reported its fiscal Q1 earnings, beating on EPS and revenue and demonstrating a 14.2% growth year over year.

The success was again driven by deeper engagement of players into games. The number of unique players in Ultimate Team continued to increase (11% YoY) despite the fact that a new chapter of FIFA is expected to be released at the end of September. Moreover, a mobile version of the game expanded to “more than 95 million unique players,” helping overall mobile revenues to grow by 6% to $150 million.

FIFA Mobile is continuing along its growth trajectory and beat our expectations by delivering its strongest quarter since launch. June was the strongest month so far for FIFA Mobile, a testament to the ability of the team to create compelling live services for players. In Q1 alone, they released two major client upgrades and delivered 10 major content programs.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

An important fact about FIFA is that the game continues to expand globally, especially in China. Andrew Wilson noted during the earnings call that FIFA Online in China is one of the company’s “fastest growing businesses over the past year.” Why is this important for EA? Because China’s interest in soccer has been increasing rapidly over the last few years and the trend is expected to continue. Therefore, EA has a huge potential in China with its FIFA franchise.

It is also interesting to note EA Sports’ former president Peter Moore joined Liverpool Football Club as CEO, which shows the company is in close ties with traditional sports. Importantly, Wilson followed Moore as EA Sports president in August 2011.

Other important games that helped EA grow in Q1 were Battlefield 1 and Sims 4. It is claimed the former has more than 21 million unique players, and the next DLC (Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar) can attract even more people to the game. Moreover, Wilson mentioned “a new way to play Battlefield 1” will be revealed at Gamescom:

At Gamescom, we'll debut a new way to play Battlefield 1 built for competition and designed with direct input from our Battlefield community. Through a growing portfolio of digital and traditional broadcast deals, our spectator reach will continue to expand, with major brands set to engage this high-value audience through global sponsorships.

From here, it is seen that the company tries to take into account the feedback from the community, while also engaging more actively in e-sports. In turn, e-sports' global revenue is expected to grow at a 35% CAGR from now to 2020, reaching $1488 million. Therefore, every incremental percent of the market share will contribute to EA's results substantially.

As for Sims 4, monthly active players increased “more than 20%” YoY in Q1, and the company claimed “a new Sims Mobile” game is “in soft launch,” meaning the game is likely to contribute to mobile revenues in Q2.

In addition, it seems that EA’s new Mass Effect: Andromeda did not hurt the company’s results. I mentioned in my pre-earnings analysis that the game’s sales were not as great as the company had expected. The main reason for low sales was the issue with facial animations in the game, which led to the fact that Andromeda’s rating is very low among players. However, the company improved the situation through time with patches trying to satisfy the community, and it seems that the company’s measures helped the game not to become a disaster. The real situation is still unknown, as the company has not disclosed the numbers, only mentioning that “Mass Effect: Andromeda was a significant contributor” to digital net sales.

Financially, EA also demonstrated solid results. Total net revenue amounted to $1.45 billion, and digital sales made up 61% of total net revenue, which is beneficial for the company. I already wrote that digitalization allows video game publishers to increase margins because a company does not need to spend money on packaging and distribution. Hence, EA’s operating margin increased from 44% in fiscal Q1 2017 to 51% in Q1 2018, which enabled the corporation to generate “the highest ever for a first quarter” operating cash flow.

Moreover, EA repurchased 1.4 million shares for $150 million, leaving $1.08 billion in the company’s two-year $1.2 billion buyback program. As the company continues to generate strong cash flows, the program is likely to bring EA’s stock price even higher.

Future outlook

Overall, the prospects of EA seem to be encouraging, as it is evident Wilson’s “player-first” strategy works well. Thus, apart from FIFA 18, Madden 18, and the new Need for Speed, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is expected to be released in fiscal 2018, and the game is very likely to demonstrate substantial sales numbers. This is because the company seems to take into account all the fans’ complaints about the first chapter:

Star Wars Battlefront II will bring the unforgettable Star Wars experience that fans want, a game three times the size of the previous title with a new single-player story, iconic space battles, deeper multiplayer, and a new event-driven live service model that will keep the community together long after launch. Anticipation and excitement for this game continues to grow. Our trailers and user-generated content for Battlefield II have received more than 117 million views to date, up more than a third from our previous game.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

At the same time, the company guided the revenue for FY 2018 lower than the average analysts’ expectations. It is expected by the management total net revenue will amount to $5,075 million vs. the average estimate of $5,190 million. However, I believe this was done just to lower the expectations, as the current situation is favorable for EA: the upcoming games are promising, and the mobile segment grows permanently. Moreover, I already mentioned in the previous article that EA gets about 70% of income from foreign sales. Therefore, a weakening dollar should provide a positive effect on the company’s results.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

Final words

Finally, I updated my DCF model incorporating the results of fiscal Q1. The key changes are the following:

1. The growth in FY 2018 is expected to be at the level of 7%, which means the company will demonstrate the revenue of approximately $5.18 billion. The number is slightly higher than the company’s guidance, but the chance that the company will beat the guidance is high. This is because Battlefront 2 is likely to sell well, which coupled with a currency tailwind should boost revenues significantly.

The growth rate from 2019 to 2022 is expected to gradually increase from 8% to 14% due to the fact the company’s business is expanding globally. Moreover, a higher portion of recurring revenues in total sales should have a positive effect on the results.

2. The effective tax rate is expected to grow from current 14% to more conservative 20%.

3. I also updated the WACC, incorporating more traditional approach.

The after-tax cost of debt is 1.7%. The cost of equity capital (9.8%) is computed using CAPM, with 0.84 beta, a 2.2% risk-free rate, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, 9.55%.

4. In addition, the new levels of cash and debt on the balance of the corporation were taken into account.

As a result of the recalculations, the model shows the fair stock price is $112.4 under the base scenario, which assumes 15x EBITDA terminal value. This is the same scenario I use for other gaming stocks like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two (TTWO). The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation in the coming years. In light of this, the fair price range is $109.7-$115.

I should note here that this analysis does not include the effects of the buyback program. If we assume the company will continue repurchasing shares with an average price of $115, spending by the end of the year, $600 million in total (half from the total two-year program), the price target rises to the level of $120.3.

As a result, while the prospects of the company look rather positive, the stock is slightly overvalued at the moment. Therefore, cautious investors who want a position in EA stock should wait for a pullback to the range of $110-115.