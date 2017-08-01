Could BioLife Be Headed To $5?

Written by Trevor Lowenthal, Arrow Loop Research

In this article, we revisit BioLife Solutions (BLFS). We are actively considering a long position in BLFS after exiting several short-term positions late last year for a large profit. BLFS operates in the life sciences industry, has a $45.5 million market cap, and is listed on the Nasdaq. We initially wrote a bullish PRO article on the company when BLFS traded at approximately $1.86 per share, and we have continued to write bullish articles on BLFS ever since. The stock now trades at $3.45 per share, as reflected in the chart below:

BLFS data by YCharts

The primary reason that we are considering a long position in BLFS is that we believe the company has recently validated, to a large extent, its main product line after one of its clinical customers received marketing approval in the geographic region of Korea for a gene therapy targeting osteoarthritis.

BLFS’ main product line consists of two biopreservation media products, HypoThermosol and Cryostor (the “Products”). The Products are integrated in over 550 cell and tissue based products and therapies. As of July 13, 2017, the Products are also integrated in one commercial stage gene therapy, an important achievement for BLFS. Each one of these products and therapies represents a significant long-term revenue opportunity for BLFS, as discussed below.

BLFS Has A Significant, Long-Term Revenue Opportunity

As it stands, over 550 end customers use BLFS’ Products (communication with the company). BLFS has publicly announced seven long-term supply agreements with Kite Pharma (KITE), Cook Myosite, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM), Promethera Biosciences, TissueGene, Adaptimune (ADAP), and Celyad (CYAD). The agreement with Celyad was announced July 31, 2017. Such announcements have historically served as significant catalysts for shareholders. For example, after BLFS announced a long-term supply agreement with Kite Pharma, the stock soared 80%. This is noteworthy because BLFS expects additional agreements to be signed this year. Thus, we believe investors can expect significant share price volatility surrounding these announcements if and when they occur. Customer demand and revenues for the Products are structured as follows:

Clinical customers initially order small quantities to conduct comparative experiments of BioLife's biopreservation media products against home brew and possibly other non-optimal commercial formulations (e.g. home-brew in a bottle). Once preservation efficacy results are observed, clinical customers complete further validation studies again using small quantities. Demand increases as customers progress through clinical phases, since patient enrollment increases so more cell-based doses are manufactured. Typical clinical customers are valued anywhere between $20,000 to $100,000 in product revenue from preclinical to Phase III. If and when a clinical customer’s product receives regulatory approval and the clinical customer commences large-scale manufacturing of the product, revenue potential is anywhere between $500,000 to $2 million. According to BLFS, there are outliers that could exceed this range.

None of BLFS’ end customers had reached the fifth tier above until July 13, 2017, when Kolon Life Sciences received market approval for Invossa for knee osteoarthritis in the geographic region of Korea. Invossa is a first-in-class cell and gene therapy that treats osteoarthritis of the knee through a single intra-articular injection.

BLFS has estimated that approximately 150 million people suffer from knee osteoarthritis. If Invossa could treat 1% of the worldwide addressable patient population, it would represent at least $5 million in revenue for BLFS (this supply agreement therefore represents an outlier in respect to BLFS revenue potential). These numbers should put things in perspective for BLFS shareholders. The revenue opportunity is clearly there. On this basis, we expect revenues for BLFS will ramp us as the commercialization of Invossa progresses.

In the meantime, investors can expect the possible approval of several other of BLFS end customers’ clinical products. After solidifying Priority Review with the FDA, Kite Pharma’s CAR-T candidate KTE-C19 has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017. BLFS expects several other approval decisions to occur later this year. As noted above, each of these opportunities represents a $500 to $2 million annual revenue opportunity for BLFS. Of course, this range is subject to change depending on commercial conditions for each end customer.



Analyst Raises Price Target To $5

We are not the only ones that are increasingly bullish on BLFS. On July 5, 2017, Paul Knight at Janney upgraded his coverage of BLFS from “neutral” to “buy” with an increase in fair from $3 to $5.

This is a notable upgrade considering that BLFS currently trades at around $3.45. Paul Knight sees the stock rising another $1.55 in the near future.

Risk is Sufficiently Diversified

BioLife has excellent risk diversification. BLFS has secured 550 end customers. The termination of a contract with one of these end customers represents a loss of potentially $500,000 to $2 million, but a more accurate estimate places losses around $60,000 (pre-approval revenue cap per product) since the odds of regulatory approval are dismal across all indications.

Additionally, management continues to acquire new end customers, which increases its long-term revenue potential and mitigates the risk of losing existing supply agreements.

Financials

Given the tremendous progress BLFS has made this year, we do not believe it will see the need for any materially dilutive capital raise in the near future. Of course, this would change if BLFS’ operating results change, or if it engages in strategic venture that requires a large amount of cash. BLFS recently converted its long-term debt into a redeemable preferred share, which it intends to redeem at the debt’s face value with cash over the next several years. BLFS anticipates reaching quarterly adjusted EBITDA positive before the end of 2018.

In Q1 2017 cash used by operations was $169,000 (compared to $1.6 million in Q1 2016). We see this as a positive based on an ending Q1 cash balance of $2.3 million, and BLFS’ outlook on expected results. From a financial perspective, we believe that BLFS has been able to achieve a clear trend of improvement.

Conclusion

We believe that there aren't many investment opportunities out there like BLFS. The stock has already almost doubled in value since we initiated coverage, and we expect it will move higher as end customers reach market approval decisions later this year, and new supply agreements are potentially announced.

For those seeking a high growth stock with enhanced risk diversification, BLFS looks like a solid bet. Even at $3.45 per share, BLFS looks attractive as a long-term investment and it could rise to $5 per share as Paul Knight suggests if management can continue to execute new supply agreements and if its clinical customers continue to receive positive approval decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLFS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.