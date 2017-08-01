An Update On The U.S. Credit Cycle

Consumer debt growth has far outstripped growth in mortgage debt since 2009, pointing to potential "pockets" of risk to the financial sector.

In this article we will review the latest credit trends in the United States (US) and asses what they mean for the economic outlook as well as US financial assets (NYSE:SPY) and perhaps more specifically the financial sector (NYSE:XLF).

According to the latest quarterly report on Household Debt and Credit compiled by the New York Federal Reserve, US Household debt increased further in the first quarter of 2017, rising by 1.2% q/q or USD 149bn to USD 12.73trn. The increase in the first quarter means that total household debt has now reached a new record peak and exceeding the prior peak recorded in the third quarter of 2008, for the first time.

Some of the more bearish prognosticators will take this development as a significant negative for financial markets. However, the absolute level of private credit should also be viewed in the context of underlying income or nominal GDP. In the current context, the growth in overall GDP and nominal disposable income since 2008 has easily outstripped the growth in overall household indebtedness. When coupled with still very low financing rates, this has ensured that the overall household financial obligations ratio of household debt service payments as % of Disposable Personal Income remains at or near a multi-decade low.

Not surprisingly, given this economic backdrop, overall delinquency rates in the US have also declined sharply over the past seven years. The latest data from commercial banks shows that the delinquency rate on all loans declined to around 2% which is close to the cyclical trough for this ratio reported between 2004 and 2007. The New York Federal Reserve reports that this ratio including securitized loans is somewhat higher at 4.8% which is also stable at or near a cyclical low.

As we have highlighted many times, it is not the overall level of debt that is important but the ability to service that debt. Given the apparent commitment by the Federal Reserve to continue raising its key policy rate only gradually, as well as continued employment and wage growth, it would appear that the overall delinquency rate is likely to remain quite low for some time to come.

Nevertheless, the recent report compiled by the New York Federal Reserve does also present several interesting features of the current credit cycle. The most striking feature dating from late 2009 is the almost stagnant growth in outstanding mortgage debt. Outstanding household mortgage balances stood at USD 8.63trn at the end of Q1 2017, which is still considerably below the 2008 peak for this component recorded at roughly USD 10trn. Total mortgage debt outstanding including commercial mortgages is also still below the 2008 peak.

This is in contrast to consumer debt such as auto loans, credit card and student debt.

The chart above shows how mortgage debt now only accounts for some 67% of all outstanding household debt compared to around 72% in 2008. In contrast, the relative proportions for consumer credit as a % of all household debt have increased. The aftermath of the 2008 housing bubble and associated reforms, along with more stringent regulation, have likely acted as a powerful headwind for credit growth in this segment of the market.

It is therefore not surprising that the mortgage debt obligation ratio also reflects a very sharp decline since 2008.

Given the large proportion of overall outstanding household debt by value accounted for by mortgages, it is possible that the deleveraging observed in overall debt since 2008 is being obscured by the relative stagnation in overall mortgage debt. Although overall household debt as a % of GDP remains at or near the most recent cyclical trough of 80%, as the chart below shows, consumer debt as a % of disposable income has risen notably over the past five years and is not far off the cyclical peak reached in 2008.

Indeed, observing the chart below, which shows the debt service obligation ratio for consumer loans (excluding therefore debt servicing obligations tied to mortgage debt), we can see that the ratio has already risen fairly significantly (despite prevailing interest rates which remain low by historical standards).

In fact, at the current level of 5.6%, the obligation ratio is not far below the level of 6% that prevailed in 2007/8. On the positive side, the current ratio remains below the secular peak recorded in 2001/2.

This dynamic is likely explained in large part by the growth in outstanding student debt. Coupled with fairly robust growth in auto and credit card debt, total consumer debt has grown quite significantly since the 2009 recession. What this implies is that commercial interest rates will not need to return to the same levels as we have seen at prior cyclical peaks in order to push the consumer debt obligation ratio back or above the levels recorded prior to 2007.

Indeed and in contrast to the delinquency rates on mortgage debt, we have already likely seen a clear inflection point and mild uptrend in delinquency rates on consumer debt.

Nevertheless, while financing rates remain low, the overall debt service payment ratio does not presently exceed prior cyclical peaks. This would suggest that overall delinquency rates will remain at levels consistent with prior expansions for quite some time still. As such, some of the more bearish forecasts for financial companies or lenders is probably far too pessimistic at present.

Furthermore, consumers with existing mortgages are typically older and are thus unlikely to have any student debt. Given that mortgage rates in the US are typically fixed for long-periods of 15 to 30 years and coupled with the ongoing rise in house prices, these same consumers appear likely to remain in fairly healthy shape, provided the US housing market remains well supported.

However, the same cannot be said for younger and lower income consumers, especially those that currently do not own their own home. Many of these younger and lower-income consumers currently opt to rent rather than own their homes. Should interest rates further over the next 12 months, this particular segment of the consumer credit market could potentially become one area of concern.

This is particularly relevant given the likelihood that home affordability will deteriorate going forward. This would imply that the marginal mortgage debt service payment obligation ratio for younger first-time home buyers will also be much higher than the average ratio.

What does all this mean?

At a high level, the deleveraging that has taken place in the US economy since 2008/09, particularly with reference to mortgage debt in the context of still historically low financing rates, would suggest that overall delinquency rates will remain low. Interest rates can therefore (and likely will) still rise from current levels before triggering any real general slowdown in consumer demand and economic growth.

Furthermore, given that most commercial banks have diversified lending books and income a pullback in auto and credit lending should not have a significant impact on their profits. If less stringent regulations and lending growth lead to a renewed acceleration in mortgage credit growth, then the impact is likely to be quite muted on balance. On the negative side, specialized non-bank consumer and auto credit providers would possibly be more negatively impacted and could face substantial bad debt losses in specific cases.

What about the impact on the broader economy? Credit and credit extension remains the lifeblood of any economy. If delinquency rates are rising faster than expected, then we are likely to see a tightening in lending standards and slowing in overall credit growth.

According to the latest survey of senior loan officers (compiled by the Federal Reserve), there is thus far no observable tightening in lending standards. In fact, as the chart below shows, lending standards if anything have eased somewhat since tightening in 2016 (likely a function of the crash in energy prices and commencement of a new tightening cycle).

This suggests that despite a recent slowing in credit growth, overall credit growth is likely to remain positive and consistent with a normal economic expansion for sometime to come.

However, one interesting feature of the most recent survey is a notable weakening in demand for commercial and industrial loans, despite lending standards remaining broadly unchanged (with the notable exception of a tightening in lending standards for commercial real estate).

Notably, we have already seen a marked slowdown in the y/y growth rate in outstanding commercial and industrial loans.

Some this is still a legacy of the crash in the energy sector and drag on credit demand from this sector of the economy. With energy prices having recovered somewhat and US oil production now in an apparent new cyclical uptrend, demand for credit from this increasingly influential segment of the US economy will likely help support overall lending growth going forward.

However, the ongoing disruption in the retail sector as more and more sales take place online has undermined many traditional ‘brick and mortar’ retailers. Many of these operations have announced the closure of hundreds of physical retail locations. This dynamic has taken place with only some 10% of all retail sales having transitioned to the e-commerce environment.

The question we need to ask ourselves as investors is what will the landscape look like if e-commerce constitutes 90% of all retail sales and not 10%? How many malls or strip malls will be left vacant and what does this all imply for commercial and industrial loan growth? This will potentially become an increasingly vulnerable segment of the economy that should be closely monitored going forward.

A sharp rise in commercial property vacancies and delinquencies in this segment, coupled with a simultaneous increase in financial stress among younger and/or low-income consumers, would likely be sufficient to see overall lending standards tighten and create a sufficiently powerful headwind to induce a more generalized slowdown in consumer spending and the overall economy. On the positive side, such a dynamic, although a risk, does not appear an imminent threat.

