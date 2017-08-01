Gilead: This Dividend Gold Mine Is Far From Played Out

What did I think last time?

I first wrote about Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on April 24th. I thought at the time, and still think now, that the future dividend payments one can expect from owning shares of GILD are very attractive. I thought that the share price was being pushed down because investors and analysts unfairly thought the revenue and profits from the HCV drugs would continue to grow, and they ignored that this segment has often seen an initial surge in sales and then a drop-off. I saw that other product sectors were growing nicely even though they were unable to replace the revenues lost as HCV drug sales dropped. And, I thought that the $66 price at the time, which was pretty close to where GILD traded before it released those blockbuster HCV drugs, was quite the bargain. Going forward, I was looking to see signs that the HCV market was stabilizing and that other products would begin to help make up some of the lost revenue and profit.

When I wrote the original article on GILD, I put it on my watch list to wait for when I had the cash to buy it. At the time, the share price was around $66, about a 7% or so discount to my buy price. I thought I had plenty of time to buy it, and so, I focused on other stocks that I saw as a better value. Well, Friday, GILD closed just shy of $76, so I didn’t have as much time as I thought.

What new information do we have now?

On July 23rd, GILD released its Q2 results and provided details in this presentation. Gilead also announced a $0.41 beat on EPS and a $790 million beat on revenues. Below, I show the slides I think best illustrate why this was so good a quarter for GILD.

The big narrative driving the share price of GILD down has been the decline in the HCV sales. And, you can see that over the last few quarters. But looking at Q2, while it is certainly down from last year, sales are up in the HCV therapeutic area from Q1. Also broken was a three-quarter streak of sales decreases in the US. With profits generally being higher in the US, any long-term decline in sales could put pressure on profits, so the turnaround is yet more good news.

I was looking for evidence that the HCV market has stabilized, and while this increase in sales from last quarter isn't proof, it's good evidence that this has at least started. I will want to see several more quarters with growth to be sure, however. I was also looking for evidence that other products would grow to make up for some of the lost revenue. While one quarter doesn't prove that these sales will continue to grow, HIV can't be cured, so patients using GILD drugs are likely to continue to do so.

I want to invest in growing companies. While I think the initial surge in sales of the new HCV drugs was sure to be short lived, and so the decline in that segment was hiding an otherwise growing company, Q2 results give me more evidence to support that idea.

The slide above shows the trend in EPS for the last few quarters. While a single quarter of higher EPS doesn’t end the problems, I think that coupled with why the numbers went up is a very good sign for the future.

Again, I want to invest in companies that have growing earnings. While I think the initial surge and then what should have been expected drop-off after the worst cases were cured is obscuring the growth of other facets of GILD, Q2 provides additional evidence that profits are again growing across the whole company. While GILD had more than enough profits to pay and grow the dividend for several years, that Q2 profits are up from last quarter is a sign that it won't have to eat through that buffer to pay me the growing dividends I want.

This slide provides additional evidence of quarter-to-quarter improvement. Because dividends are paid out of cash flow (EPS is a proxy for that, but because it contains non-cash items, it isn’t as accurate predicting ability to pay as cash flow), I am happy to see the improvement in cash flow for the quarter as operating cash flow is the best measure of a company's ability to pay dividends. With that measure growing again, I have more confidence that management will continue to grow the dividend.

There has been a lot of talk about GILD buying some new assets to cover the short fall in revenue from the HCV market, so I like to see what appears to me is management gathering the cash to do such a deal. And, buying another company or a new drug is one way for GILD to easily replace the revenue and profits from the early surge of sales of the new HCV drugs.

The slide above shows the revisions that GILD made to its guidance for 2017. The range of product sales was both revised upwards and narrowed slightly. With half the year done, the narrowing is to be expected. I liked that GILD sees higher sales for its non-HCV products now, which is in keeping with this quarter not being a fluke. I like it even better when the larger portion of the sales guidance increase comes from the HCV product line. That sales in that area have disappointed many, so I like that it looks like those disappointments will at least be lessened going forward. The only area of concern for me is that the bottom of range SG&A expense guidance was increased $100 million.

The HIV sector has in the past been a good one for GILD, but it has lagged behind during the surge produced by the new HCV drugs. The slide above shows that for its newer and its TAF-based treatments, GILD is again gaining market share in the HIV segment.

While the current set of HCV drugs has a pretty high cure rate, it isn’t 100%. Earlier treatments had an even lower cure rate. One way for GILD to raise patient starts is to expand the population that could benefit from new treatments. Vosevi is such a new treatment designed to treat patients that were previously treated but were not cured. There are still a lot of people infected with HCV that treatments can help, I like it that GILD is actively working to find these people and find ways to help them.

Q2 was a very good quarter for GILD. Part of that was that because of past performance expectations were low. But the company not only beat expectations on both revenue and earnings (and not by small amounts), management also raised its guidance for the rest of the year. Some were ready to give up on Gilead, but I think this quarter’s performance shows there is still a lot of life and profit in owning this company.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article, the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

In the original article, I predicted (based on analysts’ projections) that in five years, GILD EPS could be as little as $7.691 while the dividend I predicted would rise to $2.83. My revised prediction puts that dividend payment at $2.977 which still leaves the payout ratio below 40%. With the better reported results from the last quarter, I think GILD can support slightly faster growth than I predicted in my original article. Rather than 8% for the dividend growth rate, I took a rate that resulted in the next dividend increase being close to the 5 cent increase GILD did the last time it increased the rate. I then tweaked it a bit further by entering a manual value that was exactly 5 cents a quarter higher for the first increase.

One factor keeping the dividend projections conservative is the fact that I am estimating that the dividend paid out over the next 12 months will be equal to the currently declared quarterly amount times four. However, GILD has already paid out this amount for two quarters (and announced a third quarter’s payout at the same level). Given that the history is so short at this point, I can’t say what GILD’s typical pattern of increases will be. For instance, the payment stayed at $0.43 for four quarters but increased from $0.47 after only three quarters. So, the raise could easily be any number of quarters away. Estimating that GILD will keep the dividend at $0.52 for a total of six quarters isn’t an unreasonable estimate.

Also, keep in mind that GILD has a very large pile of cash that it could use to fund an acquisition, pay down debt, or do a pretty big share buyback. All of those could be expected to improve the EPS and make bigger dividend increases affordable.

Using the parameters for dividend and dividend growth rate discussed above, I will use my standard discount rate of 6.4% and a terminal dividend growth rate of 3% based on current yield. That produces a calculated NPV of future dividend payments of $83.60. Despite a good quarter where GILD beat expectations and raised forward guidance, the company still has declining revenues and profits, so to help offset the risk, such conditions add to my predictions, I will take a 10% discount to the NPV in setting a buy price for GILD shares. GILD closed 6 cents below that on Friday, still leaving the shares trading at good value at this time.

Can options help?

With my buy price being so close to the market price, that makes doing an option trade to lower the cost of getting some shares more attractive. Below, I will present some contracts to write at what I consider attractive premiums with reasonable risks. This is not an exhaustive examination of all possible option trades. I am also looking only at a single expiration date. Other strategies and other expiration dates might be better suited to an individual’s goals. My goal with writing covered calls is to lock in an acceptable price above my costs and generate at least half of the pro-rated dividend I would get over the life of the contract. The cash secured put is written to generate a lower entry price or more than the pro-rated dividend payment for the contract length. I want to own these stocks, so collecting more than the dividend is how I evaluate whether or not the premium is worth the risks and trade-offs of writing the various option contracts.

The August expiration offers some attractive contract choices and is only 20 days away. The $75.50 strike price put contract offers around a $1 of premium and is just OTM. With a Delta of -0.41, it seems to offer a less than 50/50 chance of getting the share, but with the price spike from the earnings report, it’s possible the price will retreat enough for this to finish ITM. The $76 strike price put offers a little more premium, so if you don’t see the price declining, this may offer a better chance to get the shares (or more upfront cash if you think the price run-up hasn’t ended). Since my buy price is $76 and I am optimistic about the future of the company, I lean towards the $76 strike price.

On the call side, I like the $77.50. There is plenty of premium left at that price, so going with this call gets you more cash and a lower risk of the shares being called away. Depending on what you paid for the shares, $77.50 might be a nice price to sell them at. The Delta is 0.33, which might be too high a chance for some investors.

What to watch for going forward?

HCV revenues and profits still need to be watched. I think that while the worst of the sales declines are over, there is still the likelihood that sales might decline a bit more. I like that management has various plans, like directed marketing to get people tested, and try different formulations and combinations of existing drugs to target HCV infected populations that are currently under-served by GILD products. I'd love to see increases in sales and profits from HCV treatments, but I will settle for these figures remaining flat. I want several more quarters of such results to be reported before I am comfortable that this issue is resolved.

HIV is again growing, and I want to see this trend continue. GILD became far too much of a one-trick pony when it was able to release cures for HCV, so I want this segment, where patients are in life-long treatment, to continue to get focus and grow. I think there is benefit both to shareholders and people generally for GILD to continue to make people infected with HIV and HCV healthier.

Conclusion

GILD had a huge run-up in revenues and profits from introducing an easily taken cure for HCV. Now that most of the sickest patients are cured, it’s to be expected that healthier patients both won’t take as many doses to cure and will not rush to being the fairly expensive treatment. Even though GILD was first to market with these drugs, other similar drugs were under development, so it should come as no surprise that they arrived on seen and caused pricing and market share pressure. However, it is beginning to look like the HCV market is at or near a stabilization point. The dividend is well supported even based on older poorer projections of GILD’s earnings, so I think the current quarter points to slightly faster earnings recovery and dividend growth. GILD is currently a buy at my new and slightly higher buy price of $76. GILD is still on my watch list, and I hope to get the cash to buy it before it gets too expensive.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.