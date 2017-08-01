A Door Opens For Amazon

With the recent purchase of Whole Foods (WFM), many investors are looking to uncover what doors this acquisition will open. With the availability of local stores spaced around the US one option is to introduce last mile pickup and delivery. According to BMO’s Peter Solar, it is expected that Amazon (AMZN) will merge their distribution networks with a wide network of physical locations. This will increase storage opportunity and allow for direct delivery or pick up from these locations. With this assumption, it is possible for Amazon to cut their shipping cost. To revalue the firm, we must adjust the cost of shipping to a relative measure. To do this the margins of UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx(NYSE:FDX) were calculated to determine a benchmark. The margins are 19.61% and 30.41%, respectively. In a conservative measure, a 10% margin was applied to the current shipping cost on the Amazon income statement and followed down the sheet through two models.

The first model, a DCF, came to an unreasonable value as expected. Amazon, being a tech company, has volatile and moody financial statements making forward expectations difficult to pin down. Moreover, investors are willing to pay a premium for Amazon despite low cash flow going straight to equity investors. This doesn’t render this model completely useless though. Despite the valuation being very off pre-margin, post margin benefit valuations can be compared to get an idea of what may be the result of increased shipping margins. The increase in value is 97.9%. At first, this may seem ridiculous, but consider this. The pre-margin benefit model gives a value of $542.89. This assumes the firm will not evolve and sustain its current model and run at those levels indefinitely. This is obviously not the case. Amazon has time and time again shown that it is a harbinger of change for different economic spaces. The margin adjusted value is $1074.39. This is much more in line with an expected value of what an investor sees as the current value of the firm considering what the future could hold. The DCF here serves as a sanity check to ensure the current valuation with growth expectations built in is “reasonable.”

To further search for an answer a second model was employed using comps. For a firm like Amazon, comparables make for a better valuation method because they allow for an organic inclusion of market intricacies, and investor intuition. For this model P/Sales, P/E, and P/CF were backed into share prices using the projected values from the DCF. Using this method pre-margin value comes out to $1081.08 and the post margin value is $1288.59, resulting in a 19.19% premium following the margin bump. As expected cost cutting will result in better value for investors. As regulations, economic conditions, and time allow for the implementation of a wide fleet and a new structure for selling goods AMZN should experience another re-evaluation.

The current pullback allows for a good entry into this stock. Since it is unclear when these changes will be implemented a short call stock replacement is a great method to make short-term profits while the firm implements changes. Sell a call with a strike preferably above 1110. If the stock does not reach 1110 before expiration you keep the premium, but if it does then you are long AMZN while it is rallying up to the expected $1288.59. Rinse and repeat until the stock breaks up above for the expected rally.