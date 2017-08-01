BBA Aviation's (BBAVF) CEO Wayne Edmunds on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BBA Aviation Plc (OTC:BBAVF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Wayne Edmunds - Group Chief Executive

David Crook - Group Finance Director

Rishika Savjani - Barclays

Joe Spooner - Jefferies

Gerald Khoo - Liberum

Alex Paterson - Investec

Good morning ladies and gentlemen I'm Wayne Edmunds and I want to thank you for your continuing interest and your participation here in the presentation of the results for the first half of 2017. 2016 has been characterized as a transformational year for BBA Aviation with the completion of major changes to our portfolio. I would characterize 2017 as a year of operational transition and one in which we will provide initial evidence of the underlying quality, the growth and the potential for extended period of value creation on the back of the new BBA signature network. And the good news I think as you can see from the results as we've done just that with BBA overall and all of our individual business units having delivered a good half both operationally and financially. So over the next 30 minutes or so David and I will give the highlights of the first half performance including some insight into both the market conditions and some notable operational activities for the business.

So first before we begin let me introduce the other members of the team, they are here with us today. Kate where are you? This is Kate Moyer [ph] and like to welcome her, she's the new Investor Relations lead for BBA and the ink is still drying on the contract, welcome to the team. So after my opening comments David will review our financial performance. I'll conclude with some closing comments and the format and the KPI's will be familiar to you. So as usual the meeting and any subsequent Q&A is being recorded and the webcast will be available through our website shortly after the meeting and one last administrative item, there are no plans for a fire alarm test today so if there is an alarm please take it seriously and exit through the marked exit in an orderly manner.

So before we begin the formal part of the presentation, I want to offer some of my initial impressions on the business. I first joined the Board of BBA about roughly four years ago back in August 2013 and so as a result I've acquired a good knowledge of the business overall, but I have to say being a CEO does add a different perspective and I've had the opportunity over the first month to really dig into work plans, dig into details of the business, meet a few customers and visit a number of our sites and even in this very short initial period I've been very pleased with what I've seen and in many regards somewhat surprised as I begin to recognize some of the capabilities and the potential of the businesses. So I will just give you a couple of examples, first I was very pleasantly surprised by our customers reaction to the new signature network and even though it's arguably it's still very early days though, the relevance of our locations, the potential to bring resonates particularly with our larger customers.

Ontic has been a really good performing business for a number of years, but now I argue that they're starting to show strong evidence of becoming a really valued counterparty to our key OEM Partners. The key proof of this is their expanded license funnel which is an important source of ongoing growth and they're at the table so to speak with all of the top OEM firms including the likes of General Electric and we are still in the early days of getting value from our data management and our internal systems and while integration efforts have been successful financially continued improvements to our CRM and point of sale systems will improve customer service and our revenue management capability. So I think you can make the argument there's still much to play for.

In terms of personal objectives, the Board has really asked me for one thing and that's basically trying to maintain the momentum that I hope you see is evident in the business and has been growing over the last 18 months and really what that means is close out the year successfully hit our financial goals, our operating plans and ensure the initial implementation of the 2018 plans and we can certainly explore this more and Q&A sessions.

All right, clicker [ph] you think I'd know better by now to look for clicker. Thank you. It's been three years. Okay, on to the business so BBA Aviation performed well in the first half of 2017. The continuing underlying operating profit rose 29% and all of our businesses did well. The profitability contributed to a 60 basis point expansion of our return on invested capital at 10.7% and the integration work and the operational improvements continue on plan and the forecast savings are being achieved. As anticipated we have delevered the business to 2.9 times net debt to EBITDA and of course completed successfully the ASIC for about 202 million in January of this year.

So now let's move on to some of the individual businesses in a bit more detail starting with signature and while much of the cost related integration work was completed in 2016 the real work of optimizing the new signature network is really just beginning. We're continued as planned on the improvement of day to day operations for the expanded network focusing on matters like uniformly good customer experience compatibility of the CRM and point of sale systems, safety processes and of course customer agreements. Signature continued to invest in its existing FBO Network, one example was the opening of a newly constructed facility of Boeing Field in Seattle and we also secured a new strategic lease extension at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. And most importantly the process of combining the commercial agreements that were pre-existing between Landmark and Signature is progressing well particularly with the licenses was with GE Aviation which was concluded in December of last year and began contributing in the first half of this year as you probably noted in the aftermarket results.

Ontic continues to have good visibility on a strong pipeline of new license opportunities and that will support the growth plans going forward. ERO is stable and the ongoing restructuring work is continuing the plan is nearly completed. The business improved its profitable in the second half of last year and it's pretty much maintained the same general profit level this half and frankly expects much of the same in the second half. So in summary overall all businesses are performing well operationally and financially and are proceeding to plan.

So let's talk a little bit about the network, the overall B&GA flying market performed well in the first half particularly in the first few months of the year and the growth occurred pretty much across the market in most segments. The growth seems to be part general business optimism that you see generally in the market and perhaps a bit of a trump bump which I couldn't help but notice during my visit down to Dulles FBO a few weeks ago. The signature growth was 3.2% and it was basically at the market levels. One of the major activities that was related to the integration of Landmark transaction is the renegotiation of customer agreements covering price service and volume levels effectively blending pre-existing commercial agreements. Our initial focus was on our larger customers comprising about half maybe give or take roughly as of our annual total and the contract negotiations started at the end of last year fourth quarter and have been ongoing. At this point we're very pleased to say that the contracts fees for customers is complete for our larger customers and the work on the remainder is well underway progressing well and we will complete that work in the next two months or so and of course then we will move with pace on deeper and deeper into the customer list.

The reaction so far has been excellent, they've confirmed that the broad coverage from having over 200 locations mostly in relevant locations the broad range of ancillary services and capabilities make this new network quite unique and our ability to use our scale to bring them highly attracted blended rate helps them lower their cost of operations.

This work is certainly not without impact, the contract work certainly did have some impact in the first half as did a number of mix changes both in customers and traffic patterns across FBO and of course we did have the loss of the Santa Ana FBO starting in April. But despite that kind of activity at the end of the day the revenue growth remained at market levels and we were able to capture value in the process with good pass through and our overall margin climbed 1.7% to 20% overall. So as we look ahead we do expect that the volume impact in new contracts to start feathering in, feathering in very steadily through the remainder of the second half adding back to the previous earnings announcement and Mike Powell mentioned in March that we expect to have profit growth in excess of market as a result of the value for the new network and I think this is demonstrated to a large degree this half with the good profit creation.

So that concludes my comments. So let me turn it over to David and he'll take you through the financials in more detail. David?

Thank you Wayne and good morning. As Wayne said BBA Aviation has performed well during the first half both segments delivering strong operating profit growth up some 29%, value being created from the 2016 acquisitions. A strong pipeline of opportunities for Ontic, ERO stable and the completion of ASIC during January 2017. This operating performance has delivered EPS of by third as a $0.0114 and a dividend increase by 5% reflecting the continued confidence going forward.

I will now turn to the divisional performance before coming back to the full income statement and subsequent cash flow. So first flight support was delivered strong organic operating profit growth during the period of 12%, a reminder signature represents the enlarged signature business fully integrated and reflecting the way we operate the business and the network today. Flag support now makes up over 85% of the continuing group. On the revenue chart on the top right firstly you can see the prior year number of 680 million, this is increased for the net effect of fuel price change and foreign exchange taking that to a like to like comparative of 726.

The first bar shows the revenue from acquisitions that we made in the last 12 months primarily this is a one month contribution from Landmark which completed in February 2016 and therefore takes us to the first anniversary of the Landmark acquisition. The organic growth of 23 million is the growth from the enlarged signature business including Landmark from February 2017 onwards and it represents 3.2% growth against U.S. B&GA movements which grew at 3% across the period. The operating profit chart shows the development from a like for like a 133 million through to a first half performance of 161 million. The prior operating profit is adjusted for foreign exchange and the contribution from the disposed FBOs those which we were mandated to sell by the DOJ that completed at the end of the first half of 2016. Here you can see the acquisition contribution primary from Landmark, remember this is a one month number for Landmark for the month of January. Then you see the organic drop through of 16 million being around 70% driven by top line growth and the incremental synergy year-over-year from 2016 to 2017. As mentioned earlier this delivered organic operating growth of over 12% during the first half.

Now let's turn to aftermarket on the next slide. In aftermarket, a good performance from Ontic, our legacy support business which delivered through the performance of those 2016 acquisitions and organic growth within the base business. It had a better balance this year compared to 2016. ERO markets remain challenging but it's operating performance is stable following the slight improvement that we saw in the 2016 second half. Ontic continues to represent the vast majority of the earnings within the aftermarket segment.

Now turning to the charts, on the right hand side, revenue charts you can see the contribution from the 2016 acquisitions within Ontic which are delivering as expected. The organic revenue decline relates to ERO and more than offsets the organic revenue growth that we saw within Ontic. The decline in ERO represents continued depressed markets with reduced work scopes and competitive pricing.

Turning to the operating performance, the Ontic 2016 acquisitions delivered 8 million during the half, cost reductions in ERO supported by the improvements in the Ontic's base business contributed a 7 million development in organic growth during the period. So that's the business overview, let me turn to the full income statement.

The line items are completely operating profit picture is the central costs which were 5 million lower than last year, mainly due to the cost of supporting a ASIC during it's transitionary period with Menzies and those costs being absorbed under that transitionary service arrangement. I will come back to the ASIC support cost shortly.

Below operating profit, net interest has increased due primarily to higher interest rates and the continuing group tax rate increased as anticipated following the increase in the concentration of all U.S. profits compared to 2016. Continued adjusted earnings per share up 33% at $0.0114 and as Wayne mentioned the group ROIC advanced by 60 basis points to 10.7% in the period and the 5% increase in the dividend reflects our continued confidence going forward.

Turning to exceptional and other items before tax on the next slide, mostly non-cash year 46 million of amortization have acquired intangibles largely coming from the acquisition of Landmark completed last year. ERO footprint rationalization charges and initial restructuring cost to address those ASIC support cost represent the entirety of the restructuring charges through exceptional and other items and on a discontinued basis we have the disposal of ASIC at 6 million.

Now let's complete the overall picture with cash flow and leverage, in evaluating the cash flow performance for the first half it’s important to distinguish between the discontinued and the continuing operations. The performance of the continuing operations demonstrates our ability to generate free cash flow. On the first line of the table you can see the EBITDA growth for the continuing group at $39 million, whilst the prior benefited from 16 million of EBITDA from the discontinued operations.

On working capital we have an outflow of $65 million which in part reflects the 20 million we guided toward the year-end being a reversal of a bit outperformance we saw at the end of 2016. This along with 25 million of working capital outflow on ASIC during January prior to its disposal. The balance is largely timing and around 50 million of that is expected to reverse in the second half. CapEx stands at 38 million and remains in line with expectations for the year. Net interest payments of around 29 million and cash tax payments of 19 million which includes a settlement of the tax associated with the ASIC disposal of around 4 million, ex-ASCI the low cash tax continues to be a feature of BBA.

Exceptional and other items cash flow largely represents the restructuring costs associated with the ERO footprint and those initial cost take out the ASIC support costs. All this delivered free cash flow of 56 million which observed some 29 million of cash flow associated with the discontinued operations. You can see the dividends flowing out along with the acquisition funds associated with the GE acquisition which completed at the end of last year although the cash was out in the first half of this year and completed by the inflow of the disposal of ASIC net of cost.

All that means that net debt stood at 1.256 billion at the end of the first half and this took us to a net debt to EBITDA leverage of 2.9 times. All-in-all the fundamental cash characteristics of the continuing group are in place and support further value creation. I thought it would useful to update on a few key parameters that we touched on in March. Firstly on the costs that support ASIC, in FY '16 these were just over 18 million, as you know we've been providing Menzies with transition support services for the last six months, this service period ended in July and we have now commenced to take out the associated costs. I still expect around 5 million of these costs impact 2017 within the total central costs and we will continue to take action on the full support cost for ASIC such that those costs are eliminated as we go into 2018 such that those costs are eliminated as we go into 2018. There will be a cost of achieving that and we expect that to be in the order of $10 million of exceptional and other item charges in the second half.

The group CapEx in FY '17 is still expected to be in the range of $100 million to a $120 million picking up some of the underspend from last year, on an ongoing basis I still expect one times depreciation to be a reasonable guide for the CapEx profile going forward for a number of years. We expect to finish the year of footprint rationalization program this year with the sale of the Forest Park facility which we still expect to complete during the second half. The expectation for interest is around 60 million and an effective tax rate of 19% remains with cash tax somewhat lower of the order of 6% to 7% below that. Finally on capital structure and capital allocation, as highlighted at March we're currently reviewing the group's capital structure and capital allocation policy and we expect to be able to update on that at the end of the year. So in summary our first half of strong operating profit growth, both business segments delivering and the attractive fundamentals of business in place being signatures and large network proposition supported by Ontic with a strong pipeline of opportunities and with enhanced capacity for cash generation.

With that I will now hand back to Wayne for a few closing remarks.

Okay, David thanks. So let me close by offering a couple comments about the second half first. First David thanks, so let me close by offering a couple comments about the second half. First, we expect to work on the commercial agreements to be successfully completed as I mentioned earlier on a timely basis over the next few months and more importantly behind the scenes you should expect work to continue getting the value as of the network and I would predict that's going to be a very common theme in future discussions like this and it's going to be an ongoing effort. The Ontic and ERO performance as David just said operationally, financially for the second half will look very much like the first half with the momentum continuing. We've got a good pipeline and opportunities to deploy capital in support of the growth plans for both Ontic and signature and we frankly are expecting those opportunities to continue into 2018. So this activity is a particularly important part of our midterm growth story and you should expect the business to delever over the course of the half.

Work is underway as David mentioned to update our capital allocation policy. Take a look at capital structure corresponding financial instruments and so forth and we will communicate our views as soon as it’s practical and likely timeframe year-end or no later than the year end announcement next year. So overall with that as a backdrop the Board remains confident and good growth for 2017 and I'd be remiss without taking a moment and express thanks to both Simon Pryce and my pal for completing a very uniquely complex and uniquely important set of M&A transactions over the past two years. Under their leadership BBA Aviation has become a new business with more valuable positions in aviation services and aviation after markets and this chart which is probably familiar to you shows a summary of the value proposition for a business going forward and I hope this half demonstrates even though it's early days of the transition you get some sense of the kind of financial opportunities for the new BBA aviation.

One important thing to also acknowledge is that that executive team below the PLC level and the senior leadership team of the operating businesses are saying, I'm allowed to say, that they've been executing the work that you see reflected in these financials. They have been negotiating their customer agreements, there are folks that are out there negotiating the FBO arrangements, the licensing arrangements, implementing work plans including restructuring and also in David's case the backbone behind the accounting legal and financing work over the last couple of years because of that leadership backbone and experiences they bring I expect there to be complete continuity over my term as interim and that will launch into the new period with continuing momentum. So I'm very optimistic about the prospects going forward.

So that concludes my comments. Let's begin Q&A. I know we've got a mic and if you could just identify yourself and who you're representing.

Q - Rishika Savjani

It's Rishika Savjani from Barclays. Three questions if I may and thank you Wayne for the kind of commentary on how the contract renegotiation process has been going, that was very interesting. If I can just pursue this further in case you can't come any more, in terms of those discussions that you've had with your customer base has the focus primarily been on volumes in terms of kind of securing a minimum commitment? Has it been a portion of kind of their wallet share or has there been kind of more emphasis and focus on pricing? That would be very interesting.

Second question was just around the organic drop through that we're seeing in signature, I mean the 77 that you mentioned David is clearly a very strong number. Do you think that's a sustainable level going forwards? And then very finally on the management changes, appreciate you may not be upto comment on this but if you can as you look towards -- as you look for your new CEO are there any kind of characteristics or anything specific that you think or the Board things would be so as we look for leaderships going forwards? Thank you.

Wayne Edmunds

So first as a backdrop, what was quite striking to me when I saw for the first time was the amount of data involved in putting two contracts together now that you had a essentially a 140 versions of one side, 60 other different set of services and then going against a body of customers who then had to then forecast their own flight patterns over a period of time. So it was -- I don't want to say complex was certainly involved and it was a rich amount of data analysis that was required. I don't know if we entered into the contract negotiations with a preconceived notion of what we absolutely what we wanted and certainly volume was a consideration. This is really a first time for us to actually get in front of customers and get a reaction from them on the utility that can be big to be drawn from a 200 unit FBO network. So your action was actually good and I believe although it will take some time to see play out that the attraction and that work will naturally draw volume to it. And really the other side of things is that there was an expectation overall that we also provide value from the network and the sheer scale that we bring with the buying power of the network of 200 and the ability to broad [ph] that blended value across hundreds of locations which is tricky to do administratively when you are dealing with five counterparties you know being able to come to want to get it right. I think also provided value and that's what the feedback to me was is it's actually interesting in the very early days for both parties trying to figure out what to do with this thing, except that it's good it's a good problem to have and our interaction has been encouraging.

David Crook

Yes, on the drop through, I mean this is a feature of 2017 in its own right. As I've noted you've got the top line organic growth and in the natural drop through from that particularly in 2017 we do see the incremental synergy year over year and that's a onetime event as you go out of '17 into '18 you're running back to a normal level of drop through. So it is only a feature of 2017 and the incremental effect of those synergies wrapping through from '16 to '17.

Wayne Edmunds

Then going back to last question, so the search is underway, we hired a search firm and they're engaged and working. I would expect to that in normal course late summer, early fall you know our process should begin in earnest and with aim to get it done as quickly as is sensible and with of course normal considerations for contracts and personal circumstances. So I expected for us to move through it on a orderly basis. With regard to characteristics we're just literally -- we are talking about this at the other day at the Board, as you look at the business it's a different business you know it is a business where the I think you can easily make the argument a lot of the heavy lifting from a strategic standpoint is been done, a lot of the portfolio decisions have been done and what the work that David is leading right now with the new management capabilities. So that would be my guess in terms of characteristics.

Joe Spooner

Joe Spooner from Jefferies. I guess the market conditions feel like they are getting more solid and become stronger in terms of the momentum that you see from the market data but it still feels like these mid-size jets that are important to the [indiscernible] haven't seen the same level of activity as this market strengthens are you seeing any signs of encouragements to believe that an improved outlook for the ERO maybe 6, 12 months down the line or is it still?

[Audio Gap]

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. Three questions please. First one was, if you could just come back to that price volume on the new contracts discussion. I don't see this period affected by synergies but rolling forwards would you still kind of hold out the typical 25% organic drop through going forwards or possibly a little bit higher because there might be a bit of price involved in the organic revenue over time. Second was could you just touch on the timetable for these contrary negotiations again, I think you said the large customers about 50% of volume -- was it that they are to be done in about two months' time and then just following on from that how long is the tail -- how long until you basically get through the whole negotiations and [Audio Gap] all of your customers are on new contract and then just any color you can give on where a customer signed up for these network pricing deals towards the beginning of the year. Have you seen any sort of pick up or step change in revenue growth trends or patterns since they have been on the new contract? Thanks.

Wayne Edmunds

So in terms of timetables, probably time where would fall couple of months out that you know roughly half of the overall volume will be bedded down into some form of new agreements. Then in terms of [indiscernible] I will defer it to David and let him comment over and maybe at this point the relationship on the 25% should be a working assumption you know perhaps we can revisit it after we've had a year of working with these agreements to see the consequences and the impact of some of these agreements. Truly it's early days, I think it's best to just get some statistics under our belt before we go on and change something as fundamental as David you would?

David Crook

Yes absolutely. I think in terms of completing that work starting to see the shape and form of the renegotiated portfolio develop and understand the capacity within that portfolio and what that looks like going forward and therefore as Wayne mentioned that proxy holds and just reminding as we've guided at the year-end what we remain focused on is making sure the overall value creation from the network comes through as evidenced through the first half and that remains our focus as we work through the whole range of contracts.

You talked about customer pick up as well I think Sam, with the contract signing we are yet to see that come through. I think that's over the coming months as Wayne mentioned, he used the term feathering in earlier and starting to see that develop and work through during the second half as those contracts start to take operational effect.

Gerald Khoo

Gerald Khoo from Liberum. A few questions on FBO leases, I think you mentioned you lost the Santa Ana, was just wondering how material that was and why do you think you lost that? Are there any other sort of pending losses or wins and we have to think about going into the second half and what sort of at risk or up for tender over the next sort of 6 to 18 months. And also on these customer contracts, can you clarify whether NetJets is a done deal and if it's not what the situation is? Are you still on your pre-existing deal or they on no deal at all?

Wayne Edmunds

Soak up things [ph] as you can imagine we are not in a position to provide color and commentary on a contract by contract basis. So we're going to hold off any commentary about individual contracts if you don't mind. Let me put something into perspective again you know just being new and taking a real look at this thing it's kind of refreshing, what struck me in this half was you know we had part of our -- we had a decline in some parts of our customer base due to commercial conditions increases and others. We had certain FBOs with surges, that was one of them Dulles certainly was having their moment in the sun as a result of some of the presidential transition and others were off.

And at the same time we had a loss at Santa Ana and yet we picked up volume across. What struck me actually was that we've reached the stage and I'm not being cavalier about this, where individual FBO leases I won't say won't matter I mean we're competitively want to have a really terrific network, but individual FBOs don't have as much impact as they have in the past. This is a pretty resilient asset. We're going to have ups, we're going to have downs, we have pricing changes, we're going to have contracts. At the end of the day, I think what you're going to get is a lot of results that look like this, lot of ups, lot of downs and the overall network effect being seen in terms of capture revenue, capture volume and certainly capture of profits.

And in terms of activity around the leases Dulles lease was just completed, there's three or four leases that are in play down in a number of other markets, down in Florida and frankly from the patterns that I'm going to see, this can be a pretty regular thing. You'll get a few every year that will come onto the market and then if it was a message I'd leave you with this is you lose one out of 10, and particularly if it's a big one to change your business model you lose one out of 200, you're going to get it right back and ultimately I think the network has the kind of utility and resilience that I think is pretty unrivalled at the moment. So I feel pretty good about it from just seeing the operating statistical patterns after a half that could certainly be characterized as for the busy fairly active in terms of ups and downs and changes in operating activities.

Alex Paterson

It's Alex Paterson from Investec. Three questions if I may, firstly I just wonder if you can give us any more color on Signature you know perhaps areas that were performing particularly strongly or not so strongly, did Landmark growth accelerate slow and any color like that would be very helpful. Secondly, I think you were saying if I understand correctly for Signature as a whole organic growth is 3.2% so to compact the U.S. B&GA [ph] market we need to take out -- am I right in thinking we need to take out rest of world is that to make it more comparable or have you already done that in the 3.2% and then finally on the fuel volumes, was there any impact from the contract negotiations or other any other sort of one-off impacts that have caused the drag there?

David Crook

Yes, in terms if Signature yes the 3.2% organic growth is across the entire business. So in that respect yes there is an element of rest of the world, it's relatively small, it's about 10% of the overall signature makeup. So if you're a rebalancing back for pure U.S. then yes that would be a sensible position to adjust for. In terms of performance it delivered that 3.2% across the period and that reflect back against to U.S. B&GA market growth at 3%. And as we have touched earlier what we remain most focused on is making sure that the value is delivered across that network and working through those contract negotiations is a key part of executing on that and during the first half we see that value creation being delivered and that brings the confidence for us that that process can continue as we work through the remainder of the year. The contracts going into the second half.

Wayne Edmunds

While it is challenging at times to isolate an absolute relationship, our thinking was certainly was there was some impact on volume and to a certain degree pricing and [indiscernible] as you can imagine the dynamics of people kind of either having agreements expire or are in transition periods and so forth and that's where we're advising as you look ahead, let's just get the bed down [ph], get back to the question let the bed down a little bit, [indiscernible] well and then we can start doing a little bit better I think pattern recognition going forward about what the new characteristic of the new market would be and take a look at the overall kind of based on assumptions it can be carried forward into 2018.

David Crook

And you did touch on Landmark in the questions well I mean as we mentioned last year we did split out Landmark from existing Signature to help in terms of that initial year post-transaction, we look at this as a network as a complete Signature business that's the way we're structured the way we're operating and therefore as politicians process there isn't a Landmark focus to that delivery, it's about delivering for the entire network.

Alex Paterson

And now that you are a year in since the acquisition when you look back at those individual FBOs that you inherited or acquired from Landmark, are you happy with each individual FBO, are they all living up to the expectations you had or is there a variance of performance or perhaps you want to have at the time that experience has perhaps highlighted to you?

Wayne Edmunds

I think in terms of businesses reacquired as we said at the time that business we knew well, it came into the portfolio and delivered as expected off the back of the acquisition, so we remain very comfortable and happy with what we bought in Landmark and how that asset was able to be married with the existing Signature network to go on and deliver the total network proposition for Signature as evidenced through this first half so yes we remain very pleased with the acquisition.

Gerald Khoo

Gerald Khoo from Liberum again. First the question on leverage, obviously 2.9 times at the half year win, I mean what's thoughts as to where you think you'll be come at the year-end and I presume that is still against a covenant test of 3.5 times. I can just -- clarify any adjustments with regard to the ASIC disposal and also on exceptional license, I think you gave some guidance on the ASIC central cost, can you just clarify whether that's the 10 million is what you expect in the second half, so I think there was some in the first half and should we expect anything more from the ERO footprint rationalization?

Wayne Edmunds

So in terms of leverage of 2.9 times then yes that is all in leverage for the business post the disposal of ASIC and therefore there is a an ASIC profile within the EBITDA that qualifies across that period. In terms of the leverage the business has typically seen a balance to the deleverage between first and second half obviously, we take our final dividend in the first half. So the expectation would be for further delivery of free cash flow going into H2, in terms of that it continues to follow the pattern that we would that anticipate in terms of the deleverage profile and we remain comfortable in terms of that cash generation.

Gerald Khoo

I think in the past there has been talk about getting towards the top end with the previous target range or well three quarter and two in the quarter. Is that something we're still comfortable or are you just talking about continuing on the current run-rate?

Wayne Edmunds

Yes just to bring it back some of the comments. In-line [ph] that question with dividends, capital allocation process, that's should be a complete discussion and if it's oaky we'll bring that whole picture to you at the -- I'm not trying to deflect away some -- we can have a moment as well, you know exactly what the position will be going forward subsequently in 2018. This stuff is better done in total at a later time but specifically David if you want to comment about direction of the--?

David Crook

Sure. I mean the direction of travel it was back towards that range and ultimately as Wayne said we are working on the review of capital structure and captain allocation and we will continue to move towards that range but ultimately we will come to the point of reviewing and concluding on what the right capital structure and capital allocation policy for the group is and that will then at the appropriate time be communicated and set an expectation of where those ranges would sit.

Wayne Edmunds

You know I would look at it is that at the time of the deals expectations had it been set to demonstrate that we were achieving our operating and financial goals from the deal itself so that would include integration costs, timing of things, delevering and so forth. I think by the time we get to 2018 that element -- that phase will be done and it's now time to talk about the network and the business as it stands today going forward, so that's kind of why we're looking for a kind of a little bit of a clean break, get through this year, meet all the commitments that have been made in connection with the deal and then move on post deal and into the new Signature.

David Crook

Just back you up [ph] also raise a question on ASIC costs, Gerald, in terms of ASIC cost there was a 1 million or so in this first half in terms of initial cost to address the ASIC cost take out. I would anticipate in the order to 10 million in the second half in terms of beginning to execute on the full cost structure.

ERO rationalization program we expect to complete this year and the final piece of that we will bring through the disposal of the Forest Park site which we expect to complete in the second half.

Gerald Khoo

In terms of the exceptional restructuring cost are you [Technical Difficulty].

David Crook

There will be -- there is a small tail of costs around that program but nothing significant to come around ERO footprint rationalization cost.

Wayne Edmunds

Okay any further questions? Last chance. Okay, well thank you so much for participating. That concludes the meeting.

