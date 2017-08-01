AMD: Is Vega A Flop?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced RX Vega specifications and prices at SIGGRAPH 2017 on Sunday and the results appear to be a mixed bag. On the heels of earnings, which I covered in an article here, and AMD's share price falling, the company needed a good showing from Vega to gain some positive news and momentum. As usual, AMD has come up with graphics cards with an effective price/performance ratio, but its inability to surpass Nvidia's (NVDA) older offerings on performance or power usage might mean trouble for sales.

AMD unveiled the RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 line of GPUs, with the reference models retailing for $499 and $399 respectively. There also are Limited Editions and Liquid Cooled variants for the 64 that come with markups of $100 and $200, respectively. Here's a good summary of the specs:

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 and Vega 56 Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon R9 Fury X AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Reference AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Reference AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Limited AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid GPU Fiji XT Vega 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Process Node 28nm 14nm FinFET 14nm FinFET 14nm FinFET 14nm FinFET Compute Units 64 56 64 64 64 Stream Processors 4096 3584 4096 4096 4096 Raster Operators 64 TBD TBD TBD TBD Texture Mapping Units 256 224 256 256 256 Clock Speed (Base) 1000 MHz 1156 MHz 1247 MHz 1247 MHz 1406 MHz Clock Speed (Max) 1050 MHz 1471 MHz 1546 MHz 1546 MHz 1677 MHz FP32 Compute 8.6 TFLOPs 10.5 TFLOPs 12.6 TFLOPs 12.6 TFLOPs 13.7 TFLOPs FP16 Compute 8.6 TFLOPs 21.0 TFLOPs 25.2 TFLOPs 25.2 TFLOPs 27.4 TFLOPs Memory (VRAM) 4 GB HBM1 8 GB HBM2 8 GB HBM2 8 GB HBM2 8 GB HBM2 Memory Bus 4096 bit 2048 bit 2048 bit 2048 bit 2048 bit Bandwidth 512 GB/s 410 GB/s 484 GB/s 484 GB/s 484 GB/s TDP 275W 210W 295W 295W 350W Price $649 $399 $499 $599 $699 Launch 2015 2017 2017 2017 2017

The prices are within expected ranges and I'm relieved that rumors of $500-plus price tags for the base models weren't accurate. But the real question, and where the negatives come in, is in performance. Some were hoping that Vega would challenge Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti in performance and offer a better price, but alas these optimistic expectations appear dead in the water.

The Vega 56 appears comparable to a GTX 1070 and the 64 appears comparable to a GTX 1080, both of which were released in the middle of 2016. To make matters worse, even if these cards offer comparable, or even significantly better, performance, AMD's GPUs continue to be substantially more power-hungry than their Nvidia counterparts. The 64 reference model has a TDP of 295W, well above the 1080's 180W, and the 56 reference model has TDP of 210W, well above the 1070's 150W and even the 1080. The higher power usage can be traced back in part to the addition of HBM2.

The Vega cards beat Nvidia's on raw compute horse power with an advantage in TFLOPS, but it remains to be seen, from further benchmarks and reviews, whether this will translate into any meaningful boost in gaming performance that the average consumer cares about. There also is of course the advantages of HBM2 over GDDR5X that will benefit AMD's cards, but it remains to be seen whether the higher costs for the former will ultimately be a net positive for RX Vega in terms of the expected boost to sales but the likely reduction in product margin.

One place where AMD may have the advantage (and where the company almost always has an advantage) is price. The cheapest I can find for a new GTX 1070 on Amazon's listings is $430, compared to the $399 launch price of the Vega 56, and the cheapest 1080 price I can find is $530, though most listings have other OEMs offerings at $600 or more relative to the Vega 64's $499 price tag for the reference model. While the initial prices seem to favor AMD, it remains to be seen how demand and AMD's inventory strategy will impact the prices of the GPUs once they reach the market.

The bottom line here is that Vega is nothing spectacular and it's anyone's best guess how the cards will sell with Nvidia's older cards still offering comparable performance. I think AMD's primary problem is that Vega seems to be a compute-focused architecture that just supports gaming. Perhaps AMD made the decision that the datacenter was the more lucrative opportunity (which I think is likely correct) and was content to simply make Vega focused on pure compute applications and settle for an adequate architecture for gaming.

I still think Vega has potential to be more competitive in the datacenter than in the consumer gaming market. But it is apparent that RX Vega is not revolutionary and is not poised to be a particularly resounding success. I hesitate to call RX Vega a flop because they still have competitive advantages on price and on some specs, but the lack of competition with Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti and the uncertainty over whether Vega 64 or Vega 56 will be able to comfortably defeat the GTX 1080 and 1070 respectively leaves a lot of room for cynicism and skepticism regarding how well these cards will sell and AMD's potential in the future for a competitive consumer gaming GPU product.

On the back of EPYC, Ryzen, Raven Ridge, and Vega's potential in the datacenter, I continue to see AMD shares at as a Strong Buy at current levels. Success for Vega in the gaming market would have been a nice addition to the party, but this was the market in which I had the least hope for the company and am not particularly surprised to see what we were shown at SIGGRAPH.

Keep an eye out for more benchmarks and reviews to gauge how Vega might perform in terms of sales, but for now prospects for Vega in the consumer gaming market seem pretty "meh."

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!