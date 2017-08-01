Are Major Money Transfer Operators Sowing The Seeds Of Their Own Demise?

Western Union (NYSE:WU) has established itself as the most easily recognisable money transfer operator (MTO) and commands 13% of the global remittances market. They operate a formidable branch network (they have a presence in 200 countries and territories), and boast an estimated 30,000 locations in Africa alone. This visibility, along with the advantage of being first-movers, has enabled Western Union – as well as other large operators like MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) – to monopolise the very lucrative remittance market. This market is likely to grow, with immigration – despite tighter border controls in developing nations – showing no sign of abating.

There is no disputing the importance of remittances: it is a lifeline for many developing nations, constituting nearly a fifth of GDP in certain Sub Saharan African countries (SSA). Of the total $575 billion remittances sent in 2016, 75% (or $429 billion) was received by developing nations.

The United Nations (UN) even celebrate their annual ‘International Day of Family Remittances’ on 16 June each year in order to remind member nations of the importance of creating “a more favourable regulatory and market environment for remittance flows.” The UN has equally made the lowering of remittance costs a Sustainable Development Goal, with an aim to cap the global average cost at 3% (benchmarked on the cost of sending $200).

Despite all efforts to contain costs, remittance fees remain exorbitantly expensive. Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the UN, has labeled [PDF] remittance charges “unethically expensive” adding that “overcharging impacts even more negatively on rural communities.” In a twist of cruel irony, SSA remains subjected to the highest average cost: 9.8%, according to the latest [PDF] World Bank data. This is actually an increase of 10 basis points from the fourth quarter in 2016, when it was 9.7%, and well above the global average of 7.5%.

This presents both a moral and an economic dilemma. MTO business models may not be wholly to blame for the high costs, but they are benefitting from low levels of financial inclusion and a lack of access to banking services. They have furthermore managed to maintain dominance not only because of a deeply entrenched brand trust, but also on customers’ unwillingness – or inability – to seek other providers.

There has been a heavy toll, or switching cost, on consumers trying to educate themselves on alternatives and the accompanying requirements and benefits. Many international watchdogs fear that the legacy MTOs are employing predatory practices, exploiting ill-informed and vulnerable communities in SSA to keep a stranglehold on the market.

Whilst MTOs have been profiting from the generally low penetration of banking services in SSA (only 20% of the population have access to formal or semi-formal banking services), firms in developing nations have been busy addressing these shortcomings by offering an array of mobile money solutions. The mobile telephony and mobile money revolutions in Africa have been well documented, presenting the opportunity of leap-frogging some of the antiquated ways of sending and receiving money.

However, with advances in technology, mobile money merchants, and increasingly savvy consumers, these switching costs are drastically being diminished. So while cash-to-cash remain the favoured method for remittances, the high cost as compared to new digital rivals should provide ample kindle for economic forces in prompting consumers to revaluate their remittance habits.

And even if consumers are unwilling to switch, it may soon be irrelevant since cash services are becoming increasingly expensive to manage, persuading financial institutions to hasten the switch to digital. The lucrative cash-to-cash business model of legacy MTO dominating the remittance market is as such destined to become obsolete in the near future.

Traditional MTOs and their investors should take heed.

Companies such as TransferWise (Private:TWISE) and Azimo are making steady inroads into the traditional markets that have been dominated by their much larger peers, often piggybacking on the newly available technology tools in developing nations. Likewise, more and more remittance recipients are gaining access to basic bank accounts and services that broaden their array of options. Expanding Internet usage will also make transfers done online more prevalent.

Fearing the increased competition, legacy MTOs have kept fees artificially high by engaging in aggressive market consolidation efforts, restricting access through anti-competitive ‘exclusivity agreements’ with local banks and agents. The problem is particularly prolific in Africa, where exclusivity agreements bind banks and financial agents to a specific MTO, an effective barrier to entry to often much cheaper alternatives.

Unsurprisingly, Western Union and MoneyGram refute these claims, despite research from the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) showing that Western Union and MoneyGram control half of the market in three quarters of SSA nations.

Whilst African governments grapple with dismantling these draconian and arguably unethical agreements, legacy MTOs remain popular choices. Fully 90% of all remittances sent to Africa from the UK, one of the major hosts of African diaspora, are cash-to-cash according to a study by the Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSDA). A key barrier towards end-to-end digitalisation is a low level of digital illiteracy and trust in online platforms.

Even so, nearly half of all fintech start-ups in Africa are focussed on building remittance and payment platforms. A report by ‘Disrupt Africa’ revealed that 125 out of the 301 firms assessed are tinkering on ways to facilitate the increased ease of use of online remittances and payments. There is a surge in interest in cornering this market, which will facilitate a drop in fees – owing to both healthy competition and technologically enabled streamlining.

Although Western Union and others are pursuing their own ‘online only’ versions of facilitating remittance payments, the sheer scale of opportunity and competition that is entering the market will chip away, albeit gradually, at their traditional core earnings generation that relied on unbeatable branch networks. And while Western Union is boasting about their increase in digital transactions and mobile rollouts, not a single African country is included in their digital expansion, which, for the moment, encompasses forty countries.

Fintech and other factors will eventually make the historic advantages that the major MTOs wielded obsolete, forcing legacy MTOs to reconsider their business strategy in developing nations.

Investors are already jittery about their future prospects, analysts on average only advising a hold on Western Union shares. Western Union have also seen its share price plummet by 15% since the beginning of the year, owing to, principally, increased competition expectations. Investors, in addition, foresee a whole array of headwinds facing the Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) business of Western Union (constituting 80% of their business), such as market consolidation (most notably the $1.2 billion acquisition of MoneyGram by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)), intensifying competition, and lower volumes from the Middle East and Africa.

Remittances are and will remain an important source of money for people in the developing world. The World Bank estimates that a 5% reduction in the cost of remittances could save as much as $16 billion annually, which is, for an exercise in perspective, more than the GDP of Senegal or Botswana. It is not only a business opportunity for entrepreneurs in developing nations, but a moral obligation to fight against consumer exploitation.

With home-grown payments solutions, increased Internet penetration (and lower data fees), and savvier consumers, the era when legacy MTOs enjoyed a near monopolistic hold in developing nations may be coming to an end.