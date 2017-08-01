JPMorgan Chase: Charts Show Deja Vu 2014

In this article, we'll review key levels where traders are likely to have buy and sell orders, and it's at these levels where momentum can surge.

Momentum may be showing Deja Vu from 2014 and might send the stock higher.

With a positive earnings report, JPMorgan is likely to move higher on the back of positive fundamentals.

For those who might have missed the earnings report for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), they beat their estimates.

In this article, we'll have a look at the charts to determine where the stock might go in the event of a fundamental development such as economic growth, Fed hikes, and loan or deposit growth to name a few.

Q2 Earnings Recap:

JPMorgan posted $1.82 EPS beating its earnings estimate by 24 cents, and revenue came in at $25.5B beating its revenue target by $1.1B.

Average core loans were up 8% y/y.

Consumer and business banking revenue +13% to $5.2B.

From my article on June 22nd:

Last month, we analyzed the possibility of a false move higher for JPM, with momentum fading on the next rally.

The MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart contain arrows that show the trajectory of momentum. If there are bearish engulfing waves to the left, it's difficult for momentum and the stock to move higher.

As a result, it can take a few tries higher before sustaining enough momentum. In other words, it takes higher lows, and higher highs before long traders get back into the market.

MACD is nothing more than two moving average lines showing historical price movement. The indicator is not a predictor of the market but instead smoothes out historical price movements making it easier to discern the trend.

Current chart for JPM:

We can see that JPM rallied since the end of June, but has since faded.

The MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart shows the moving average lines going higher since June, but have since turned lower signaling fading momentum. This makes sense because of the massive bearish waves to the left on the MACD indicator. It's hard for a stock to overcome bearish momentum in a single move higher.

Again, the chart doesn't imply the move is finished but yet JPM is building up steam or momentum for another bullish wave.

DEJA Vu?:

In the above chart, I highlighted the blue circles on the MACD indicator both in 2014 and today.

I highlighted the blue circles on the MACD indicator both in 2014 and today.

However, from a historical perspective, JPMorgan should see another move higher, perhaps to a new high. As a result, the MACD lines will likely cross back upwards pushing momentum higher along with the stock.

Daily chart and key levels to watch:

For a bearish move, a break of $88 would likely send JPM to $86.

For a bullish move higher, look for a break above $94.80 since that level would coincide with MACD moving higher as well. Ideally, we want to see momentum behind any move higher. If momentum is not behind the move, it's likely to be a false move higher.

One way to look at MACD is that the indicator shows whether the big money from the hedge funds is behind a move. If the big money isn't behind the move, it's likely to be a false move, and you're chances of getting stopped increase dramatically.

For JPMorgan, a break of $94.80 higher could send the stock $100 in the coming weeks and months. Of course, the strength of the move higher will largely depend on fundamental developments in the stock or the economy.

A word on key levels:

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around the key levels outlined in this article to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

For example, the sell orders just below $88 could be from investors going short who have a bearish view for JPM below that level. Or the sell orders could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were long JPM and want to unwind their long position below $88 because they believe a break of that level might lead to further selling in the stock.

As a result, the break of $88 can trigger both long and short investors into selling, thus exacerbating the move lower.

For investors that can't withstand a decrease in the stock, these levels are important to monitor.

For long-term investors, a break lower, although painful might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

What fundamental events could push JPM stock to break one of the key levels?

Revisions to economic growth for Q2 will likely be a key driver for Treasury yields, resulting in movements in bank stocks.

Q2 growth for the U.S. came in at 2.6% which is much better than the 1.2% growth rate in Q1.

The GDPNow forecast model from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 2.8% for Q2 which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an upward revision to Q2 GDP growth in the coming weeks.

Watch the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.5% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Higher yields would bolster JPM's net interest income and fixed income trading revenues. For my article going through the financial ratios of JPMorgan and Bank of America including net interest income, please click here.

Going forward, economic growth leading to loan growth, Fed hikes, and higher yields will be the key drivers for JPMorgan's stock and the industry in general.

Good luck out there.

