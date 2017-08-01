E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #17-3: Under Pressure

In ancient times (yes, once again I'm talking about the 1980s), the rock group Queen and David Bowie collaborated on a song called "Under Pressure," which featured a bass beat line that even today would be familiar to many. "Bum bum bum badabum bum, bum bum bum badabum bum." It may not be as evident when written as text as when it is played, as it is here. Younger folks might recognize the riff as the introduction that Vanilla Ice stole when he recorded "Ice Ice Baby," and many more people would recognize it from its use in commercials ranging from Coca-Cola to Target to Propel to Google. The Google commercial is my favorite because it is sung by The Muppets, and everyone knows you have arrived when you have your song sung by Kermit the Frog and Oscar the Grouch.

I have been asked by some readers why I seem like such a grouch myself, "always so negative." My response to such comments is that I express what I know from experience and believe to be true today based on the market's reaction to E&P stocks. I try to approach research and analysis on an objective and unemotional basis, and that methodology has caused me to be negative on most E&P stocks as long term investments for the past 2-3 years. In this article I will explain how little has changed to alter that view towards the BOTB Club members currently, so if you don't like to read "negative" articles it may be best to stop here.

Those who continue may also want to review my recent articles, "Land of Confusion," and "Mayday, Mayday," which may serve to preface what is contained in this article. All information contained in these articles is accurate, to the best of my knowledge, having been obtained from public sources including company presentations and press releases. No investment recommendations are presented herein, and readers are cautioned to do their own research on any companies discussed here before making their own investment decision.

Market Performance

Readers don't have to look much further than the chart below to see that the market for BOTB Club members has been almost uniformly under pressure since July, 2014. The nice thing about data services, spreadsheets and such is that they allow a comprehensive look at many time slices in a single place, and the summary should make any long investors grouchy if they merely bought and hold over the applicable period shown. Not even my "Mayday, Mayday" call for help in the May article was answered, and in fact the market just continued to put E&P stocks under pressure. I had hoped that after the end of the 2Q ended June 30 the selling might let up, but so far the action has continued ... under pressure.

The performance of the BOTB Club members during the 2Q was an average of (-32%), an annualized return of (-103%). I don't think that annualized return will be achieved! Leading the downward charge was Exco (NYSE:XCO) (-74%), EV Energy (NASDAQ:EVEP) (-61%), Northern (NYSE:NTI) (-56%) and California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC), Legacy (NASDAQ:LGCY), Mid-Con (NASDAQ:MCEP), Denbury (NYSE:DNR), Jones (NYSE:JONE), and Gastar (NYSEMKT:GST), all off by more than (-40%). Others that declared bankruptcy would drop these numbers even further, and most were companies flagged by me a long time ago as companies not likely to survive. On the flip side, there were 2 companies, Approach (NASDAQ:AREX) and Eclipse (NYSE:ECR), that were positive during the quarter, and both were companies I flagged in comments to my prior articles as likely long candidates. While I did invest in those during the quarter for swing trades, I am currently out, as I am for short trades on some of the other stocks. Earnings season for me is a time to review and update my own outlooks, and to enter trades that seem appropriate (to me) going forward.

The column that reflects performance YTD is somewhat similar in result to the 2Q figures, with an overall average return of (-40%). Exco "leads the way" with a downside of (-80%), while Jones, California Resources, Denbury and Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) all were down more than (-50%). Northern, Mid-Con, EP Energy (NYSE:EPE), Petroquest (NYSE:PQ) and Gastar were down more than (-40%). The only 2 companies with positive returns were again Approach and Eclipse, whose returns recovered from May onward to post only slightly positive numbers YTD.

I have included in the chart the returns for the 1-year and 3-year periods ending June 30, 2016, and 2014, for informational purposes. In the 1-year period there were actually 6 companies that had positive returns, in large part due to a short term rally in 2016; those companies were Resolute (NYSE:REN), Comstock (NYSE:CRK), Approach, Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS), Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) and Sanchez (NYSE:SN). Overall returns for the entire group (excluding Resolute, which soared 900%) were (-22%).

The 3-year period reflects returns from what proved to be a cycle high, well before oil prices cratered and OPEC abandoned their price support. Overall returns for the group during this period were (-83%), with 10 companies posting returns worse than (-90%). No companies have a positive return during that period, and of course many others declared bankruptcy as well (so are not included in the figures).

So, under pressure?? Yes, on pretty much all time periods since July 1, 2014. What that obviously means is that the best trading/investment strategies during the periods were short sales, with avoidance (i.e., cash) as another better alternative than longs. Of course, as I have pointed out many times, a "trading sardines" approach of shorter and shorter time frames could have yielded better results, but the overall trend has been and remains decidedly down. I thought about declaring "the end of energy equities" as the title for this article (as a contrarian indicator much like the famous bull on Time's cover many years ago), but since my earlier distress call was not heeded, I didn't think the market would take my article into account.

YTD 2017 Review

Transactions

I would classify most transactions undertaken in the 2Q as incremental rather than significant strategic deals:

Abraxas acquired 2,008 net acres and minor production in Ward County, Texas, for $22.2 million, adding 80 gross and 33 net potential locations. Abraxas also added 973 net acres in the Delaware Basin for $4.3 million in cash, 2.0 million shares of AXAS stock and certain properties. It also announced an agreement to sell its Powder River properties for $4.6 million.

Approach Resources completed the exchange of 43.1 million shares for $145 million in 7% senior notes due 2021 at a discount of approximately 25%. Shares issued to Wilks Bros. and other note holders amount to approximately 40% of AXAS outstanding shares.

Chesapeake Energy completed a $750 mm bond issuance and used proceeds to redeem bonds with a shorter maturity.

Denbury Resources agreed to purchase a non-operated interest in a Wyoming secondary project from Linn Energy for $71.5 million. It also indicated it would be marketing certain real estate in the Houston area to help pay for the acquisition.

Exco Resources issued $300 million in new debt and warrants, which would give the purchasers x% of the company's stock. It also sold its Eagle Ford assets for $300 million, with proceeds expected to be used to fund development drilling in the Haynesville Trend. XCO also underwent a 1:15 reverse split on its common shares, triggering a tumble from $5 to $2 on a post-split basis.

Jones Energy sold properties in the Arkoma Basin for $70 million to fund its development in the Merge/Stack/Scoop area of Oklahoma.

EP Energy entered into a joint venture with Tesoro Petroleum to fund development drilling in the Uintah Basin in Utah.

Sanchez Energy sold certain Eagle Ford properties to Lonestar Resources for $50 million. It plans to use the proceeds to fund development on the properties recently purchased from Anadarko for $1.0 billion through a special purpose financing vehicle with GSO Partners.

Other Developments

Chesapeake Energy reported in its 1Q 10-Q that it had issued another 19 million shares in exchange for preferred shares, bringing total shares issued (and consequent dilution to common shareholders) to almost 40% over the past 2-3 years.

Eclipse Resources reported the completion of a well with a 19,500 foot lateral section on its properties in the Utica. At 4.5 miles in lateral length, it will be one of the longest wells completed in the onshore U.S.

Petroquest Energy reported that it had received a continued listing notice from the NYSE, as its market capitalization has fallen below $50 million. It has 6 months to regain compliance, but its recent reverse split did not help it attract additional interest in its stock from investors.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was required to pay $43 million in a judgment to Apache, a blow to a company struggling to survive after one round of restructurings already.

YTD Financials

Wow, what great 1Q financial results, huh? Reading through 1Q releases one would think investors should be pleased with all the "progress" that companies have made, at least according to management. Sorry, but I call B.S. on much of that. First, on an industry-wide basis, comparing 1Q '17 results to 1Q '16 results is like comparing any state of life to death, because with prices where they were in the 1Q '16 (oil prices < $30) there are no companies inside (or outside?) the BOTB Club that would survive. So "hooray, we're not dead yet; now let's compare results to death and see how we look!" I would ignore any text, including any articles, that use 1Q y-o-y comparisons with respect to any metric that has a price component. Going forward, I would compare quarterly numbers to prior quarters instead of year prior numbers for similar reasons.

The next chart updates figures that I have included in previous articles for information that is current going into 2Q releases. In addition to showing the date and timing of 2Q expected releases, it shows comparisons of '17 vs. '16 production and capex figures (columns 3-8) to show which companies are expected to grow production and how much capital it will take to achieve the production growth forecast. With an overall capex growth still forecast at +54% vs. production declines of (-6%), companies obviously have their work cut out for themselves as natural depletion continues, especially for companies whose capex is directed primarily to shale drilling with its high rate, high initial decline production profile.

Sanchez, Eclipse, Abraxas and Jones stick out for the largest projected increases in production based on 1Q estimates. Sanchez in particular may be hard pressed to meet its forecasts as it attempts to digest a huge acquisition and meet JV hurdle rates that will allow it to achieve a significant return itself in a continued low price environment. The other 3 companies have relatively small production figures to begin with, but must still be watched closely to see how results track against forecasts. The 10 companies that have forecast capex increases of 100% or more should be providing forward guidance of some sort to show that the planned capex will result in production increases in '17 or, at the latest, '18.

Columns 9-13 reflect debt to SEC reserves and debt to annualized cash flow/EBITDAX figures based on 1Q results. While not entirely adjusted for non-recurring items, the figures do reflect cash flow from operations as adjusted for balance sheet changes from the cash from operations statements of the companies. I will be updating these after 2Q figures become available, but they are still useful now in screening companies.

Only 3 companies, Abraxas, Contango and Mid-Con, had SEC values at year-end '16 that exceed their debt as of 1Q, an ominous result. Even though current prices are above those year-end figures, 15 of those companies had SEC values less than 50% of their debt, when those numbers should be reversed. To issue new debt normally requires asset coverages of 1.6X debt, so companies need huge recoveries before their debt matures.

Debt/annualized EBITDA also reflects weakness in credit metrics, where figures > 4X typically are considered distressed. For 12 companies, those figures exceed 10X. In some cases (i.e., Sanchez) acquisitions in 1Q added debt without the accompanying EBITDA which will come beginning in 2Q. Others (i.e., XCO) have essentially turned over the keys to the company to their creditors already and are mere shells of their former selves, ongoing drilling programs notwithstanding. Rather than get too excited about whether these figures reflect every non-recurring item, 2Q figures will provide a much better picture of which companies will remain distressed, with little help expect from product prices vs. 1Q.

Chart 2

The next chart reflects guidance for each company as it existed before this earnings cycle. It is essentially the same as that provided in my earlier article heading into 1Q earnings, but I expect to see changes begin popping up as companies get further into the year and adjust both their capex and production figures based on YTD results. It is important to note that there are several items that are not included in most guidance estimates, including price differentials, interest expense, DD&A (or capex estimates/BBL as in a finding cost estimate), etc.

Chart 3



Q2 Earnings: What to Look For

The 2Q earnings season kicks off in earnest today, and the next 2 weeks will be filled with earnings reports. In addition to comparing the reported results to the guidance previously issues, as shown in the chart above, what should investors expect to see in communications from reporting companies? Just as importantly, what should investors look for?

1. Production. Most companies focus on production in their reporting, especially in periods of low prices. Without control over oil prices, and knowing that cost controls do not lead to either growth or profits at existing levels, the key for them is to show that they are capable of growing production and reserves, preferably within existing cash flow levels. After 3 years of low prices, though, companies are focused on growth at almost any cost, because they know that depletion, especially in the presence of significant legacy debt, means death, if not immediately, then still sooner than in the alternative of growth that is still insufficient to repay that debt. Also, in competitive terms, if there are companies who are able to show profitable growth, those companies will continue to attract capital. After 3 years, banks and others are looking for companies who can survive a "lower for longer," or "lower forever" scenario.

Companies go to great lengths to point to individual well results in their earnings releases. These may indeed be important, but only in sufficient quantities to materially affect a company's production growth profile. Particularly if the wells involved are in shale plays, it is important to focus not only on what the current production rate from wells is, but also to remember that in within 1-2 years that rate will be lower by 80% or more. That doesn't mean it won't be economic to drill, but it does mean that drilling similar such wells next year, and the year after that, will be very important for the company to maintain, much less grow, production.

An accumulation of production from similar wells is often used to construct a "type curve," which is far more useful than simply a single well result. Critics of corporate presentations may feel that selected wells are not representative of wells in the type curve, but if they are representative, then knowing if those wells are performing at or above the type curve projection can be very useful. Frankly, in an era where companies explain to investors that future results will exceed past results due to recent technological improvements, "beating the type curve" is of paramount importance. It cannot be done with just one or a few wells; it must be done consistently and repeatedly to bear the most weight going forward as a more accurate guide to future production.

There is still some question as to whether improvements above the type curve are temporary or permanent. Companies have changed their completion techniques to use more sand and bigger fracs, and some would argue that the impact of that is cause oil and gas to be produce from areas impacted by the fracs more quickly and forcefully early in the life of the well, but for that advantage to reverse itself over time. Assuming companies continue to update type curves, that result will become obvious over time, but if the increased performance in the short term generates the IRRs that companies are projecting it won't matter much, because future wells will still be drilled.

One final point investors need to consider, as I have mentioned many times, is that companies tend to focus on BOEs, which consider natural gas to be oil-equivalent based on a 6:1 ratio. Oil is currently priced at a ratio of 16:1 or so, meaning that BOE disclosures need to be tempered for companies with natural gas production, and comparisons between the disclosures of different companies need to take the oil/natural gas mix into account.

2. Capex. While not part of the income statement results, the capex estimates and guidance given will be very interesting to note in 2Q. The current guidance figures are contained in Chart 1 above, and that capex often contributes directly into the production and other figures provided in management guidance. That is important this year because those budgeted figures were estimated 6-9 months ago, when oil was selling closer to $55 and the futures market was reflecting slightly higher figures than that going forward. Because intervening prices were less than that, company cash flows were likely lower, and many companies would reduce their capex as a result, until prices improved; the impact on well returns due to prices in years 1-2 of shale wells is particularly high, and many companies want to lock in those futures prices to assure their IRRs are met, even if the "hedge" is not direct.

Capex in the original budgets was likely not expected to be spent until the 2H of 2017, after the company had ramped up its development program to take advantage of higher prices. Reducing '17 capex will therefore not reduce '17 production that much; the bigger impact will be felt in '18 and succeeding years. Whether companies will provide those estimates now is an interesting dilemma for them; how high or low should they estimate, knowing that capex can be adjusted upward or downward with the stroke of a pen? And that, despite some tightness in service company crew availability, the impact of such capex can restore production within a relatively short period of time. Not exactly like a "just-in-time" manufacturing facility, but not far off.

3. LOE. Changes to lease operating expenses should be largely ignored at this point, to be honest. Companies often cite how LOE "declined from $X to $Y/BOE," but the results are almost exclusively due to changes in production, not improvements in process. Companies drilling shale wells, which have low initial operating costs in early years, will report reductions in LOE/BOE simply because the BOE are increasing faster than the LOE. It is the sort of result that should be minimized, but managements often use any bit of information that appears to show improvement, whether it actually does or not.

4. Breakevens. One of the most overutilized and least understood concepts is "breakeven." When management describes a particular well or group of wells as having breakevens of $X, it is often as much about what is NOT included in that figure as what is included.

Most companies look at expenditures for projections assuming the company owns 100% of a well, or 8/8s. If it operates the well, it prepares an Authority for Expenditure or "AFE" that proposes to all working interest owners drilling and completing for a particular cost, which if approved gives authority for the operator to bill non-operators for such wells up to that amount. The cost of that AFE is what is used by companies in their disclosures, which recently have reflected very high returns.

What is not included, however, can be significant. Costs to lease the land, which in the Permian Basin can run between $30-50,000/acre, are not included. Each individual owner of the location will have their own acreage cost independent of the others. While allocating acreage costs to a well on acreage that has several target zones may be difficult, since not all zones may be reached by proposed well, allocating $30,000/acre in costs to a well to be drilled on 160 acres may add up to almost $5 million to overall costs. Obviously the lower the acreage cost the lower the impact, but the point is that "breakevens" exclude such costs.

Similarly, costs to tie in production facilities may be excluded, especially where ownership will be different between the gathering/midstream company and the producers. Depending on proximity to existing production, these can also be significant., but if the costs are borne initially by one party they can be recouped from producers through fees charged over time.

Corporate costs are likewise excluded. G&A and interest are the primary corporate costs. Most companies have G&A that is in the 20-30% of revenues range, and interest can range from 3-8% of capital employed, depending on the type of debt. By the time these costs and expenses are taken into account, breakeven figures based on price will be higher, potentially much higher, than those cited merely for the initial drilling costs involved.

5. Accounting methods. As I have reminded readers many times, accounting methods matter a great deal when looking at E&P reported results. Before you read an article or a headline talking about "breakevens" or "profitability" the first question you should ask is "what accounting method does the company use?" That is actually a universal first question, as far as I am concerned, because the two accounting methods are producing such widely divergent results currently, for companies with the same underlying results.

Companies using full cost accounting are subject to rigorous impairment standards that have resulted in significant impairment costs in recent years. What that means is that they have written down the book values of the their properties to their ceiling value, generally the SEC value or value discounted at 10% using 12 month trailing averages for prices and costs. After doing so, those lower property values produce lower DD&A expenses, since the cost per remaining BOE of reserves is much lower, and those lower DD&A charges should be much more likely to produce "profits" going forward. These are illusory, particularly where legacy debt remains, because even though "profitable," such companies may not have the cash flow to repay their debt -- i.e., they may still have to be reorganized or go bankrupt. In assessing true profitability, such impairments should be considered and added back into many calculations.

Companies using successful efforts accounting, on the other hand, have largely avoided taking impairments due to their lax impairment standards. As a result, they continue taking higher DD&A charges than their full cost counterparts, and the book value of their equity is largely inflated as a result. In comparing the book value of properties (which may still reflect costs based on >$80 oil and $4 natural gas) to the SEC (or other) value that overstatement can become obvious. As results have shown, as well, successful efforts companies with apparently large equity book values have declared bankruptcy when they could no longer justify operating with lower cash flows that were more reflective of the true value of their assets.

Bottom line: Never rely on E&P book values or income figures, or anything else GAAP, without knowing the accounting method of the company.

6. Liquidity. A key factor that is not talked about often enough among investors is liquidity, which is critical in E&P. Maintaining liquidity is important in replacing or growing reserves and production through capex, and also in debt considerations. That those debt considerations play so strongly into stock prices is not appreciated enough. Companies have debt covenants that must be maintained on current operations to support existing debt, and those will be coming under increasing strain since they are often based on 12 month trailing averages, for example on things like earnings and cash flow. In addition, though, once companies lose their liquidity, stocks begin to reflect them as liquidating entities, and price them accordingly. The E&P industry had their "drunken sailor" debt environment in 2012-14, when anyone could raise debt -- and did.

The key now is whether, or how, they will be able to refinance that debt when it comes due in 2019-21. Current asset values would be insufficient to do so, because coverage expectations at the issuance of debt are much higher than during maintenance of that debt. The wall of debt approaching will have to be handled by bank lines, if current economics hold, and banks will have to begin reducing their lines to account for upcoming debt maturities they will be expected to pay. In other words, more pain lies ahead, just not the day to day kind that has existed to 2017.

Macro Trends

Obviously, all of the factors above (and more) have to be taken in the context of macro trends, which are all open to widespread discussion and disagreement. Rather than speculate at this point about what companies will be saying over the next couple of weeks in their earnings releases, I will not some things I will be looking for, and will try to post another article shortly after the end of earnings season with some results and follow-up.

a. Technology. I believe that recent cost reductions in capital costs are due in large part to technological improvements that are not only real but permanent. While some portion of those costs is merely pressing service costs to reduce their charges for the same work product, the whole nature of the drilling and completion process has changed over the past few years. If prices increase there will undoubtedly be heated negotiations over who should benefit when it comes to drilling costs, but I do not expect significant increases to flow back to service providers.

b. Rig counts. In line with (a) above, I do not believe that rig counts are an accurate reflector of future production levels compared to past counts. The technology has changed the efficiency so drastically that, as the Schlumberger Chairman said on his conference call late last year, a 1,000 rig count then could accomplish what a 2,000 rig count could just 2-3 years ago. EnerCom estimates that the current effective rig count is 2,015 nationally, with Permian rigs up to 3X as productive now than in 2014.

c. Effective acreage counts. Because most shale plays have multiple target formations, mere surface acreage is insufficient to reflect productive capability. The true impacts are yet to be seen or felt, since most activity so far has targeted the primary formation (i.e., Wolfcamp in Permian). Effective acreage counts could be 3-5X what surface leases account for, and as a recent article posited, development of acreage on a "cube" basis will significantly impact results. Also, despite what many comments claim, the "core" of each acreage play has not been fully developed, much less defined, as drilling programs were not necessarily designed to drill the best locations first.

d. Prices. Sorry, but after almost 40 years of observing OPEC, the best analogy I can come up with is that OPEC is like Lucy in the comic strip "Peanuts," and media and readers are like Charlie Brown. Lucy (OPEC) may hold the football out tantalizingly (for those who'd like to see higher prices), but every time Charlie Brown attempts to take advantage of that he falls flat. OPEC has fallen flat so far, and with a 95% history of cheating on its compliance quotas will continue to fail, in my opinion, as well as that of the previous Saudi oil minister, who famously stated in 2015 that the reason the markets were suspicious of OPEC claims was that "we cheat every time." So the real question is more likely, how much cheating will occur and what will the impact be. In addition to all of the other speculation about trouble spots or rising production levels from other countries, etc. With the USD down this year and oil prices down too, that has been a double whammy for OPEC.

e. "Storage." Tied into (d) above, storage levels are watched closely (yawn). In my view, storage was changed forever with the advent of the shale plays, at least as far as U.S. levels are concerned. In the past, storage levels were key, because no one knew where additional volumes would come from. Today that is not the case, as companies have more acreage and more locations to drill than they can handle today at current prices. At higher prices they will expand production, again somewhat analogous to just-in-time manufacturing. Storage today = reported storage + DUC wells + easily permitted locations + future probable and possible reserves on existing acreage + future reserves from new acreage within existing shale plays. Needless to say, I am not a huge bull on prices currently, and I see nothing internationally that would cause a difference in my opinion. The world is a big place and is not dependent on the U. S. for direction or results.

f. Trading environment. Frankly, I was hopeful that the end of the 2Q might produce a capitulation in E&P stocks, since institutional money managers tend to dump their underperforming stocks to spruce up the balance sheets for their investors, a process known as "window dressing." Although July has been kinder to some companies, the overall return to BOTB Club members is still (-2%). As "oversold" as these stocks seem to be, there is nothing that says they cannot become even more oversold. I hope that ultimately there are swing trade setups that occur, which may be short or long term in length. Having spent 2017 watching and, in some cases shorting, I can say that I much prefer the positive approach of long positions but at the same time am glad I try to keep a balanced perspective despite whatever emotional ties I may have.

What many readers may notice is that when I basically concluded that the BOTB Club stocks had peaked in mid-2016, I went looking outside the Club for viable investments. Noting the huge increase in private equity exits, and corresponding increases in retail equity offerings to pay private equity for their gains, I began looking at the IPO market for confirmation. My articles on Centennial, WildHorse and Extraction led me to believe that there was over-valuation in that segment of the market, and looking at companies that had exited bankruptcy provided the same conclusion -- i.e., that avoidance and/or shorting the stocks was the most likely winning strategy. Which then led me to looking at the SPACs, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, like Silver Run, Vantage, TPG Pace and Kayne Anderson as contrary picks for when the market sold off. At the present time those remain the bulk of my E&P portfolio, with the expectation that continued weakness throughout the industry will ultimately benefit those who have cash and no legacy debt the most. Fortunately, positions are easy to enter and exit if one's initial view proved wrong. I follow the "footprints of the elephants," or accumulation of stocks by volume and price, to gauge which companies are in favor, knowing that my opinion and firepower carries essentially no weight in their market performance.

Conclusion

The past is to be ignored, if we believe what companies have to say. Looking at past results is passe, so to speak. It's all about looking forward to increased production through reduced costs and improved efficiency, and we should trust what they say (gulp!).

I would say that this environment is one of the most risky, if not THE most risky periods I have experienced, mostly because it is so dependent on future results that will differ so remarkably from the past. As an optimist (?!), I am very curious to watch as things play out, and will continue to look at BOTB Club members for signs of a turn. Certainly we have not seen one since mid-2014, and for E&P companies time is the enemy. Hopefully this article will highlight some things to look for in the ongoing war, and I will try to return again shortly with more to say, once I have shuffled through all the communications for all 60-70 companies I follow in one way or another.

