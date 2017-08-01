Back To The Weak Dollar?

President Trump seems to be very supportive of such a policy, but is it really the best stance America can take going forward?

After three years of being one of the stronger currencies in the world is the United States returning to its "soft-dollar" stance that lasted from the 1960s to the 2000s?

The value of the US dollar is getting weaker across the board as economic situations change from country to country.

Paul Volcker, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has written that “a nation’s exchange rate is the single most important price in its economy; it will influence the entire range of individuals prices, imports and exports, and even the level of economic activity.” This from page 232 of the book “Changing Fortunes” written by Mr. Volcker and Toyoo Gyohten, former vice minister for international affairs in the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

So, what is happening to the value of the US dollar? On Monday, July 31, 2017, it took over $1.18 to buy one Euro. In early January of this year, it took a little over $1.05 to buy a Euro, so the value of the dollar has dropped by about 12 percent since then.

The last time it took $1.18 dollars to purchase one Euro was the middle of January 2015. At that time the price of the Euro was plummeting down from just under $1.40 per Euro early in May 2014.

At that time, the Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank was entering into European’s own quantitative easing…and the Federal Reserve in the United States was just about to end its third round of quantitative easing, something that finally took place in October 2014.

But, the dollar has moved against other currencies, not just the Euro.

The Federal Reserve’s Trade-weighted US Dollar Index against Major Currencies is now below 88.6, down from a near term high of more than 96.5.0 hit on January 3, 2017. So, the dollar has fallen against major currencies by slightly more than 8.0 percent since the first of the year.

In May 2014, before the value of the dollar began to climb the index was at 76.0.

So, the value of the dollar has taken a real hit since the start of the year.

What is going on?

Well, the strength of the US dollar between May of 2014 and earlier this year was not all just the fault of the Federal Reserve…or, of the US government.

Basically, the United States and the countries that are connected with the “major currencies” of the world were “out-of-sync” when it came to monetary policies and economic policies.

The US began its recovery from the Great Recession in July 2009. It has been growing ever since. Economic growth in these other countries tended to pick up a lot slower after their recessions hit them and so the economic policies of the different parts of the world were going in different directions. The Federal Reserve was trying to keep the US economy going, while these other countries were, in many cases, still looking for economic growth to turn around.

And, then the Federal Reserve ended its program of quantitative easing and started to work to return interest rates and the economy to a “more normal” situation. Other central banks were still pursuing a turn around.

Now, the countries connected with the “major currencies” are starting to consider reversing their policies, or, have reversed their policies, as they see their economies showing faster economic growth and even some increases in prices.

This change is resulting in a lower value for the US dollar.

But, this is not the only thing. President Trump has argued that the value of the US dollar was too high and that he was in favor of a lower value for the currency. At first, after his election, the value of the dollar actually rose as expectations were high that the Trump administration would cut taxes, spend a lot of dollars on infrastructure projects, and reduce regulations. All these factors would go, it was argued, to increase economic growth, increase prices, and raise interest rates. All these were seen as very positive for a stronger value to the dollar.

But, these hopes are fading into the woodwork. The Trump administration was not going to get these programs through Congress…at least, not in the near future.

And, the Federal Reserve met and revealed to the financial markets…at least the financial markets interpreted it this way…that even though the Fed would continue to raise its policy rate of interest and even though it would begin to shrink its balance sheet…the Fed would continue to err on the side of monetary ease which would continue to support the rise in stock prices, and, this was also interpreted that the Fed would not raise interest rates to help keep the dollar stronger.

In fact, the thinking of the Federal government and the thinking of officials at the Federal Reserve seem to be in the direction of renewing efforts to once again focus on inflating credit once again, like it did in the fifty years or so leading up to the Great Recession. This type of governmental policy created the conditions that ended the post-World War II monetary system based on the gold standard and fixed exchange rates in August 1971 and then resulted in the value of the dollar declining over the next 38 years by over one-third.

Think what this would mean to the value of the dollar and to the US economy if we enter into another extended period of credit inflation.

Some think this is necessary. The International Monetary Fund has just released a new study on the currency relationships that exist between the 29 major economies in the world. This report indicates that the US dollar is “the second-most overvalued” among these countries. And, it is overvalued by “roughly” 15 percent. If Mr. Trump thinks the dollar is “too strong” he now has some ammunition.

But, let’s take a look at some of the competition. In terms of currencies being valued appropriately, the IMF researches report that China’ currency is roughly “in line” with fundamentals and, get this, the Euro is just a little undervalued, only by about one percent.

It is this latter claim that carries with it some interesting interpretations. Given the fact that the Euro is just about correctly valued, the Euro turns about to be about 15 percent too weak for the German economy and slightly less than 10 percent too week for the Netherlands. And, the other major European countries are overvalued, France by more than 10 percent, Italy, by just less than 10 percent, and Belgium and Spain by about 8 percent, and Spain.

So, with China is coming on globally, and Germany appears to be taking the lead in the European Union, and both countries seem to be moving into the political leadership in the world that Mr. Trump seems to be relinquishing, what does that mean for the United States and the dollar.

Arguably, Germany is one of the most productive countries in the world today and does not want to give up its lead in efficiency and effectiveness to the rest of the EU. Germany wants the rest of the EU to become more productive and, hence, more competitive. Germany is not going to move out of its position because of the Euro and the condition of France and Italy and others in the EU.

China is given the “out” here, that its currency is about where it should be in terms of valuation. With the IMF’s report, it is even more unlikely that it will do anything to change its position in this ranking.

So, where is the dollar? Remember, a nation’s exchange rate is the single most important price in its economy. Does the US attempt to create short run programs to drive the value of the dollar down further by aggressive credit inflation or does the US focus on longer run issues like raising productivity and competitiveness with Germany and China?

We seem to be at another tipping point and the question becomes, which of these choices do we want to make?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.