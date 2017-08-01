IBM Current Yield over 4% - Time to add it to the income portfolio or look elsewhere? A Cash Flow Analysis

As an income investor, I am constantly on the prowl for reliable dividend paying stocks with current yields North of 4%. With the traditional long term dividend payers overbought across the board, this makes 4%+ yielders tough to find...at least those whose financial picture looks at least hopeful. But just recently IBM (NYSE:IBM) found its way onto my radar screen, with a 22 year dividend growth history and double digit dividend growth through 2015, and a current yield of 4.1%. The reason for such a jump in current yield could be unfavorable rumors, nervous profit taking, sector rotation or just plain bad news on future revenue growth. IBM has been in business for 100 or so years and has endured a multitude of economic recessions and technological changes that would be hard to fully comprehend. Others have written on IBM's business model, the need for management to constantly adjust to the rapidly changing technologies and so on. My concern with IBM isn't what management is or isn't doing, as I am not qualified to speak to that and even if I were, I cannot see what management sees nor do I have the senior executive experience to know what to do and when to do it…that is their job. My job is to measure how well/poorly they have performed, and there is not a better measure of management performance than analyzing the trends in their checkbook. But first, let's look at dividends.

Dividend History

Per their website, IBM has been paying a dividend since 1913 and an annually growing dividend since 1996. The past 10 year dividend growth rate is as follows:

Clearly, the dividend growth rate that was consistently in the 13% to 18% range since 2006 has slowed over the past 2 years, declining to 7.3% in 2016. Now, as large C-Corps go, 7.3% is not a bad dividend growth year. However, with IBM it's the trend that matters, and the trend here is clearly downward.

One of the reason's I've not considered IBM as an income stock in past years was due to its low yield. Certainly, dividend growth is good, but I also require a higher yield to meet household income need.

As can be seen, the historic yield of IBM over the past 10 years has consistently been in the 1.5% to 2% range up until 2014 when it began climbing. Remember, the market sets the yield, not the company. So this chart tells us the market expects IBM's total return will come less from capital appreciation and more from the dividend. This is an example of why the income investor needs to be cautious about buying into high dividend growth stocks, as such dividend appreciation generally cannot be sustained. So paying a premium (low yield) in the hope of consistent double digit dividend growth is an income risk. When (not if) high dividend growth slows to a more sustainable level it will pull down the income investor's yield on cost and reduce the household's future expected income.

Cash Flow Analysis

Several of the recent reviews on IBM point to its declining revenues, and this is true: IBM's revenue's have been on a long term decline, showing an average quarterly decline of -$96MM over the past 10 quarters. But this metric may mean little if the company has been selling off select assets and using the net proceeds to buy back company stock. In short, if the company is trimming less profitable divisions or product lines in preparation for other investments, such revenue declines would be expected. The best measure of this is the change in revenue per share

The range in revenue per share over the past 10 quarters, using rolling 4Q (12 month) totals, are from $22.64 to $20.75 with an average over this period of $21.15. So yes, revenues have been declining. This is a concern, but not alarming.

Cash Flow From Operations, or CFFO, the revenue that is available to management after paying all operational bills and any changes in working capital accounts, has also been declining at a quarterly average of -$55MM.

As can be seen, CFFO per share has fluctuated over the past 10 quarters, although the trend is slightly negative.

The following chart combines these per share metrics as well as the dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio, which shows a steady increase over the past 10Q.

As can be seen, despite the negative trending in CF metrics, the dividend remains well covered.

And just to complete the picture, a review of the interest expense shows the following:

As is so often the case with large cash-rich companies, the debt obligation is negligible even though the interest expense as a percent of [Interest expense + CFFO] has increased over the past 6 4Q periods from about 2.6% to 3.8% with the net addition of debt to the company balance sheet.

Conclusion

IBM has repurchased nearly $11B in company stock while issuing a net of about $6.4B in new debt. Despite the slowing in per-share CF metrics, the dividend remains well covered and the payout ratio that has grown from the high 20% range to 35% remains healthy.

I see nothing from CF trends suggesting a threat to the IBM dividend. I have no idea what the future holds, but based on other stocks of similar cash flow trends, it would seem the dividend growth rate will likely remain in single digits until CF metrics begin growing again. Of course, when that happens, the market will quickly reset the yield back to the low 2% range. A similar condition occurred with large industrial cyclical in 1Q16, where yields on stalwarts like CMI, BA, CAT and EMR popped up briefly above 4%, with all the obligatory articles of doom-n-gloom on the fate of this industry when China and the far east undergo recession. Barring an economic melt-down of some sort, well managed companies will return, and my sense is this will also be the case for IBM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.