Exxon Mobil Should Break Up Into 3 Companies

The market has a similar valuation on other refiners. The market has a much higher valuation on other exploration and production companies.

The market has a much-higher valuation on major Chemical companies than it has on Exxon. The true value of the Chemical Operations is held back by being in Exxon.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is worth more apart than together. The company has three main divisions. The Upstream Operations basically consists of exploring and producing oil and gas all around the world. The Downstream Operations consists of refining oil and distributing and selling gasoline. And the Chemical Operations manufactures all sorts of chemicals. There are no synergies between the Chemical Operations and the other parts of the company. In the modern world, there are very few synergies between the Upstream Operations and the Downstream Operations. The case for breaking-up Exxon is similar to the case for breaking-up General Electric (NYSE:GE) outlined here. Conglomerates hold back share-holder value in an era when Wall Street is looking for pure plays.

First we will focus on what amounts to a layup. Here is a look at the Chemical Operations, which accounted for almost 30% of the company's $3.4 billion in second quarter earnings:

Major chemical companies on the stock market are trading for much higher valuations than ExxonMobil's chemical division. For example, Dow Chemical (DOW) is trading at a trailing PE around 30 times earnings. The company has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DuPont (DD) is trading for a PE of 32. The company has a dividend in the 1.8% range. Exxon Mobil has a PE around 20 and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Wall Street also has a solid valuation for downstream refining and retail operations. Here is a look at Exxon's Downstream Operations, which accounted for almost 40% of second quarter earnings:

Consider Valero (VLO) is trading for a PE of 17. The company has a healthy dividend yield of 4%. Tesero (TSO) also has a PE of 17. However, they only have a dividend yield of 2.2%. It is quite possible the market would perceive Exxon's downstream operations to be best in class and give them a premium valuation to other downstream operators.

Finally, let's look at the world-class Upstream Operations. This division accounted for over 30% of second quarter earnings:

Not only were the Upstream Operations profitable this last quarter, they were also profitable in the first quarter of 2016. This was when global oil prices sank below $30 per share. Most other operators suffered massive write-offs during that quarter. Here would be somewhat hard to find a comparable company. Almost all of the other major operators still have downstream divisions. Very few pure exploration and production companies would pay a dividend anywhere close to Exxon's dividend. This spin-off would also have the option to scale back its dividend to focus on growth. And when global energy commodities enter the next bull market, shareholders of the Upstream Operations would be directly rewarded.

The simple point is Exxon Mobil is undervalued because the sum of the parts of worth more apart than together. The Board of Directors should consider offering shareholders a vote on whether to spin-off parts of the company. At a minimum, shareholders would definitely benefit from spinning-off the Chemical Operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.