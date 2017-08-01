I own just one telecom in AT&T (T) but I felt compelled today to talk about Sprint (S) as it has just reported earnings and has accomplished something that has eluded the name for years. For the first time in three years the name has turned a profit. Make no mistake, the third-tier telecom here in the United States has a solid customer base, but has had difficulty in competing with the top two companies in the sector. While there has been chatter about dealings with Charter and rumors about other moves the company may make, delivering a good product at a fair price has been a central theme of the company as it worked to reduce its own expenses to help turn a profit. It has now done that. Is this the new Sprint?

Here is the issue. In order to support the share price growth we have seen, we have to look at the performance of the company. The problem is, we do not know if performance truly supports the move in share prices we have seen. The stock has traded sideways in 2017, but looks to make a big move higher today. Sure, I mentioned the company has just turned a profit, but can that be sustained? Let's be real. Sprint has had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters also seem to always beat on the sales number while having trouble on the bottom line. But with a string of recent strong moves for the future, a growing wireless network bringing in new customers, and potential mergers with other companies to help it compete down the road, is the name worth your investment?

In its just-reported Q2, Sprint delivered performance that far exceeded my expectations, and it crushed analyst estimates, particularly on the bottom line. It was strong. First, the revenues. These actually just squeaked out a beat against analyst estimates, slightly, on the back of having the 8th consecutive quarter of net customer additions. They came in at $8.16 billion. These revenues were up 1.9% year-over-year, which is strong given that the larger competitors are seeing revenue declines. That's strong for a company of this size in a severely competitive sector that is seeing companies slash pricing to attract loyal customers. That said, revenues beat estimates by $20 million.

Now, with revenues rising the first thing we have to look for is whether expenses were rising at a rapid clip weighing on margins. Well, compared with Q2 2016, operating expenses were $6.99 billion versus $7.65 billion a year ago. This year-over-year decline is an incredible strength and reflects the costs savings initiatives taken on by the company. Looking ahead it will be attempting to get selling and administrative costs down, as it has successfully lowered costs to deliver services. That said, I am very pleased that operating income rose to $1.16 billion versus $0.3 billion last year. Further, operating income margins expanded, nor surprised given the operating income move.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was finally positive for the company. It came in at $206 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $302 million a year ago. On top of that adjusted EBITDA was the highest it has been in a decade, and that is a real triumph in the quarter. What is more, cash flow was strong cash flow of $1.3 billion in operational and $239 million in free cash flow.

Finally, Sprint increased its guidance. Given the strong performance here in this quarter, management upped the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance and is now looking for $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion for the year. In addition, operating income is now expected to be $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. While the per share earnings guidance was not amended, rest assured this will be coming in higher, barring any unforeseen catastrophes in the last half of the year. I doubt this will occur as many new releases of hardware come out in late Q3 and Q4, so look for new customer additions at this time. While I am not calling for a buy here, I am intrigued and will be watching the stock closely. Sustained profits (several quarters in a row) will drive the stock over $10. However, a buy here is speculation at this juncture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Quad 7 Capital is an existing Sprint customer