Under Armour: What Happened?

The company continues to show signs of deteriorating gross margin and revenue outlook at the same time balance sheet risk has increased.

It's 7:30 a.m. I just got my first cup of tall dark roast, put on my music, and wanted to see how the company my Italian friend (ciao bello!) asked about last night is doing. Under Armour (UAA) is down 7% pre-market. Sorry, bello.

So, what happened?

The company this morning announced Q2 2017 results, generally in line with Street expectations. Revenue of $1.08 billion was up 8% year over year, in line with estimates, and the company lost $0.03 per share in Q2 2017, $0.03 ahead of the Street's expectation of $0.05 to $0.06 loss per share.

Stock prices, however, reflect future expectations, and not the past. Past results are relevant to the point that they help us predict the future. This is a common misunderstanding among retail investors. In the earnings press release, management noted that it expects net revenues to grow 9% to 11% this year, below previous expectations of 11% to 12%, reflecting moderation in the company's North American business. Furthermore, gross margin is expected to be down ~160 basis points from 46.4% in 2016 as benefits from product costs and sales mix are more than offset by impacts from the announced restructuring plan, changes in foreign currency and increased efforts to manage inventory.

Readers should note that even excluding the impact of the restructuring, the adjusted gross margin is expected to be down at least 120 basis points compared to 46.4% in 2016. This points to significant problems on the gross margin front. Finally, full-year diluted EPS is expected to be $0.18 to $0.21, or $0.37 to $0.40 excluding the impact of the restructuring plan. As the following graph shows, even excluding the impact of the restructuring plan, management expects the company to earn significantly below Street estimates that were already lowered significantly in January of this year.

UAA EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In summary, top-line growth has slowed down, gross margin is deteriorating, and let's not forget the upcoming increased competition from Nike's (NKE) recent deal with Amazon (AMZN). When it rains, it pours, as they say.

Shorts Win This Round

It's interesting to note that short interest has been surging in this stock since the beginning of the year, even though the stock price has been relatively stable at ~$20 per share. The following graph illustrates that short interest has continuously increased by more than 13 million shares, or $250+ million, in just seven months. Shorts should be celebrating today. Tequila, anyone?

UAA Short Interest data by YCharts

Still Expensive

Even though Under Armour's stock has been declining for some time (80% in ~18 months -- somebody call Guinness World Records), the stock still might be too expensive. The following graph illustrates the enterprise value/EBIT ratio for the company and its primary competitor, Nike.

NKE EV to EBIT (ttm) data by YCharts

The primary reason for the shrinking ratio is the relentless decline in Under Armour's top-line growth rate. That, along with today's news, makes it apparent that this trend is not likely to change anytime soon.

One More Thing

The combination of an additional slowdown in revenue growth and deteriorating margins can be more detrimental to the company than some investors estimate, because of this:

UAA Debt to Assets (quarterly) data by YCharts

The above graph illustrates that the company's total long-term debt has continuously increased in the last five years and that the increase has accelerated in the last two years, whereas cash and cash equivalents have declined. As a result, the company's debt-to-asset ratio has increased from manageable levels in 2013 to 23%-28% range in 2015 and remained high in the last three years. Investors should keep an eye on this metric.

Bottom Line

Under Armour is struggling, and with the recent news from Nike and Amazon, I do not see a light at the end of the revenue tunnel, yet.

