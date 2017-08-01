Gener8 Maritime's (GNRT) CEO Peter Georgiopoulos on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. (NYSE:GNRT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Doscas - Financial Analyst

Peter Georgiopoulos - Chairman & CEO

Leo Vrondissis - CFO

Sean Bradley - Manager Commercial Director, GMM

Analysts

Doug Mavrinac - Jefferies

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Spiro Dounis - UBS

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gener8 Maritime Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Doscas of Gener8 Maritime. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Doscas

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our second quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Peter Georgiopoulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Leo Vrondissis, Chief Financial Officer. A slide presentation containing information relating to our discussion, as well as additional materials relating to our earnings announcement is available on our website at ir.gener8maritime.com.

You should be aware that in today’s conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements that discuss future events and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ, please see the company’s press release that was issued today and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Today, I would like to review our highlights and results for the second quarter of 2017 as well as our performance against our strategic plan. Leo will then walk you through our financial results in more detail and discuss market conditions and the industry outlook. We will then open the call to questions.

Starting with Slide 5. During the quarter we continued to take steps to strengthen our financial profile. These steps, which are outlined on the following slide, are expected to have the effect of increasing our cash balance by more than $87 million and reducing our total indebtness by approximately $144 million.

Turning to Slide 6, in April, we closed the re-couponing of our interest rate swaps, which resulted in net cash proceeds of $18.2 million. We sold one 2002 built Aframax tanker in May 2017, and one 2002 built Suezmax tanker in June 2017 for aggregate net proceeds of $3.9 million after prepaying $19.2 million in associated debt, and the release of the working capital from the Navig8 pools. We also entered into agreements to sell two 2016 built VLCCs for aggregate gross proceeds of $162 million and expected net cash proceeds of $61.5 million after prepayment of associated debt and the release of working capital from the Navig8 pool.

In July of 2017 we entered into agreements to sell two 1999-built Suezmax tankers for demolition and one 2002 built Aframax tanker prior to the vessels special surveys. In conjunction with these sales, we will prepay $24.1 million of associated debt. We believe these transactions are prudent and they provide us with additional liquidity should the market be softer than expected.

Our figures become more focused with high-quality tonnage that commands premium rates. And we are well positioned with one of the youngest fleets in the industry. Following the delivery of a final ECO VLCC from our new building program and pro forma for the transactions I described, the deadweight weighted average of our fleet will be just 4.5 years. This will give Gener8 one of the youngest most modern fleets in the world.

Turning to Slide 7, we highlight our financial results for the second quarter, which include adjusted net loss of $8.9 million or $0.11 basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share, net loss of $82.5 million or $0.99 basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million and net voyage revenue of $72.8 million. Our operating results reflect a market that has been subdued primarily as a result of growth in the global fleet over the past two years.

The daily TCE rates earned by our ECO VLCCs were $27,920 per day compared to $20,670 per day for our non-ECO VLCCs. I would now like to pass the call over to Leo to walk you through our financials in more detail and to discuss the market.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you, Peter. Turning to our financial results on Slide 9. Direct vessel operating expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses increased primarily due to the increase in our fleet size. We believe our direct vessel operating expenses are highly competitive and partly indicative of the benefits of operating a young, modern fleet that requires less maintenance and repairs. We incurred losses associated with the disposal of vessels and certain vessel equipment of $67.9 million, primarily related to the sales of vessels during the quarter and contracted sales of additional vessels.

Net interest expense increased by $10.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in capitalized interest of $7 million compared to the prior year period. We do not capitalize interest expense associated with the funding of our VLCC new buildings after vessel delivery. Also contributing to the increase in interest expense was an increase of outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities and senior notes to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $82.5 million or $0.99 per basic and fully diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $38 million or $0.46 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the third quarter included a non-cash loss of $67.9 million due to a loss on disposal of vessels.

Adjusted net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $8.9 million or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share compared to an adjusted net income of $42 million or $0.51 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $38.2 million compared to $71 million for the same period in the prior year.

Slide 10 provides an overview of our fleet’s performance in the second quarter of 2017. The average daily TCE rates across the fleet was $21,713 during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, a decrease of $14,112 from $35,825 per day in the same period a year ago. The average daily spot TCE rates obtained by the company’s VLCC fleet was $26,961 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $44,806 per day for the same period in the prior year.

The average daily spot TCE rate earned by our Suezmax fleet was $15,361 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $31,500 per day for the same period in the prior year. The average daily spot TCE rate earned by our Aframax fleet was $9,858 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $20,477 per day for the same period in the prior year.

The average daily spot TCE earned by our two Panamax tankers was $4,647 per day for the three months ended June 30 compared to $15,071 per day for the same period in the prior year. In each case, the spot TCE includes all spot voyages for the company’s vessels, including those that were in the Navig8 pools.

Based on information provided by the Navig8 group, as of July 21, 2017, the Navig8 pools in which our vessels operate have achieved the following contracted rates for the third quarter of 2017: 38% of available spot VLCC days booked at approximately $23,000 per day, 29% of available spot Suezmax days booked at approximately $10,000 per day and 21% of available spot Aframax days booked at approximately $10,200 per day.

On Slide 11, we briefly review the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, our cash balance was $160.1 million compared to $94.7 million as of December 31, 2016. As of June 30, 2017, our net debt, which we define as our total long term debt including any discount and deferring financing cost minus cash, was $1.358 billion compared to $1.424 billion as of December 31, 2016.

As Peter mentioned earlier, we have taken significant steps to further improve our balance sheet. On April 10, 2017, we modified the interest rate swap agreement that we initially entered into on May 2, 2016. The modifications included changes to the notional balance and maturity dates of and increases in the fixed rates payable under the interest rates swap transactions. We received net proceeds of $18.2 million as a result of these modifications to our interest rate swap agreements.

We have also sold or entered into agreements to sell several vessels. In the second quarter we sold one Aframax tanker, the Gener8 Daphne, and one Suezmax tanker, [indiscernible]. We also entered into agreements to sell two VLCCs, the Gener8 Noble and the Gener8 Theseus. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we entered into agreements to sell to two Suezmax tankers for demolition, the Gener8 Horn, and the Gener8 Phoenix; and one Aframax tanker, the Gener8 Elektra. The expected net proceeds resulting from the sale of these vessels following the prepayment of debt and release of working capital from the Navig8 pools is $69 million. We expect to prepay $143.8 million of long term debt as a result of these vessel sales.

As of July 31, 2017, Gener8 had $48.2 million of payments to be made towards its remaining new building, which is expected to be delivered in September of this year. Expected available borrowings for the new building are $49.8 million based on recently received valuations.

We share our views on the market outlook in Slides 13 through 15. Our discussions reflect market information and analysis from the EIA, the IEA, Clarksons, Navig8, Braemar and our internal analysis. Rates remained weak throughout the second quarter as the market continued to suffer the effects of growing global fleet and product cuts in OPEC and non-OPEC crude oil productions, factors we discussed in our prior earnings call. Crude oil production cuts took effect on January 1 of this year with OPEC members and other countries agreeing to reduce production by approximately 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to rebalance the market and boost crude oil prices.

Countries have complied with the agreements for the most part and OPEC members and certain non-OPEC members have agreed to extend production cuts by nine months to March of next year. While the world is no longer flooded by OPEC oil, the actual impact of the production cuts on the crude oil tanker market has been difficult to quantify as oil production has increased in OPEC countries not subject to the production cuts and in the United States. It appears, thus far, that crude oil demand has remained robust and is forecast to increase by between 1.2 million and 1.5 million barrels per day in both 2017 and 2018.

Incremental demand growth has come from China although there are reports that as much as 10% of Chinese refining capacity will be taken off-line during the third quarter due to high levels of gasoline and diesel inventories. This has been reflected in decreasing oil shipments into China over the past several months. At the same time, 19 teapot refineries received fresh licenses to import crude oil for 2017 last month. Including licenses previously awarded, teapot refineries now have import quotas of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day. This could lead to an increase in imports in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The EIA forecasts that non-OPEC production will rise by 1 million barrels per day in 2017, and by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2018.

U.S. crude production has been steadily rising since the start of the fourth quarter of last year, and is currently approaching record levels. This has resulted in high US inventory levels and also an increase in exports. As we have previously discussed, there has been increases in US crude oil heading to Asia, which benefits ton mile demand. While the increases are not dramatic, more is expected to come over time.

The Port of Corpus Christi will be a major destination for crude oil production in the US shale basins is in the midst of a 10-year $1 billion expansion project that includes the deepening of the Corpus Christi ship canal to accommodate VLCCs. Also the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is the only terminal in the US Gulf that is able to accommodate a fully laden VLCC last month, began to solicit customer interest and feedback in using the port for crude oil exports in 2018.

We need to believe that trade routes will evolve as the supply-side response to changing crude oil market dynamics. One of the most important factors affecting crude oil tanker market like any other shipping segment is the order book. In 2016, 47 new building VLCCs, including 15 of our own, were added to the global VLCC fleet. New building orders were minimal in 2016, as would-be buyers faced financing constraints and uncertainty that existed about global shipyard capacity. The result was that a total of 13 orders were placed in 2016. Thus far, in 2017, 29 VLCCs have been ordered at shipyards, the majority of which have scheduled delivery dates in 2019 or later.

The VLCC order book currently stands at 13% of the global fleet, a slight decrease from our last conference call. This is compared to an average of approximately 26% over the past 10 years and 20% as of the start of 2016. There are an additional 18 VLCCs that are scheduled to be delivered in 2017, although we expect some of those to actually deliver next year. 48 VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and an additional 25 are scheduled for 2019 or later.

It is noteworthy that the majority of the VLCCs on order have been contracted by large, well-established market participants, and we believe many of these vessels were likely ordered for fleet renewal rather than expansion. As an example, one party that has rumoured to have ordered seven VLCCs this year is also the owner of seven VLCCs being built in 2000 or earlier.

According to Clarksons, there are nearly 270 VLCCs greater than 15 years of age, representing 22% of the global fleet. Also, there are 101 VLCCs that are 17 years of age or greater. Of these 33 are over 20-years old. These older vessels are increasingly difficult to charter and have reduced earnings potential as compared to newer vessels. It is important to remember that the crude oil tankers are assets with a finite life span.

As they age, ownership becomes less economically viable. We expect scrapping of older vessels to increase as the market absorbs supply from the order book. Since the third of 2016, just three VLCCs were scrapped; one of these was scrapped this year. There have also been reports of older tankers being sold to be used as long term storage. We expect scrapping to increase both as a result of the natural replacement cycle by larger owners and due to the low return profile of older vessels.

The decision by the IMO to push back the implementation of the Ballast Water Treatment Convention by two years provided relief to some owners. But we believe the effect of this regulation on the size of the global fleet is inevitable. The IMO mandate of sulphur emissions may have a more profound effect and we believe owners will be faced with difficult decisions leading up to the 2020 implementation date. We continue to believe that any prolonged near term period of market weakness will force scrapping. To the extent that the market enters a trough, taking into account the factors we discussed, we would expect it to be short lived, given the age profile of the global fleet.

I would now like to turn the presentation back over to Peter for closing remarks.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thanks, Leo. Despite our measured near term outlook for the tanker market and concerns about new vessel ordering, we maintain our positive longer-term market outlook. We continue to take prudent actions to bolster our balance sheet. As the tanker market recalibrates over the next 12 months, we believe that we will be well positioned to participate in the recovery.

In the meantime, we continue to focus on the composition of our fleet. We look forward to continuing to deliver solid operational and financial performance in the future and updating you on our progress at our next earnings call. With that operator, would you please open the line for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Doug Mavrinac with Jefferies.

Doug Mavrinac

Thank you, operator. Good morning guys.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Good morning.

Doug Mavrinac

Good morning. I just had a few follow-ups for you guys this morning with the first being market related. We have seen rates weaken for some of the same reasons that you mentioned earlier in your commentary, but my question more pertains to kind of some of the underlying demand fundamentals. So while, OPEC seemingly has complied with some of their stated production cuts, how are we seeing [activity] out of some of the OPEC exporting nations trending over the last say quarter, is it then weaker than 1Q, hasn't it been in line with 1Q. So has demand out of those OPEC producers weakened sequentially or has it just remained weak from where it was say at the end of 2016?

Sean Bradley

Hi, Doug, it is Sean. To be honest, of the regions, the Middle East for example, the fish are counting very steady. It has been out of different countries and on the VLCCs. Now are there less Suezmax fishers, because of that? Maybe, but as far as the VLCCs are concerned, the fish accounts remain steady out of the region. We see Middle Eastern OPEC nations increase pricing in Asia, especially on the lighter grades. [indiscernible] and we have seen the fish account go up for VLCCs that was down for the last two or three months. So the net effect is fish account is fairly high, but as we have had 35 new buildings delivered so far this year out of the 47, and it is going to take a while for the fleet to redistribute. So it gets a little bit more volatility.

Doug Mavrinac

So as you peel away some of the variables, whether it is seasonality, new building deliveries, underlying demand doesn't seem to be one of the primary drivers if I understand your explanation.

Sean Bradley

Exactly. That and the fact that as you have heard us say in the past the domestic production in China continues to fall off, then while the demand remains healthy. They have to have more imports and couple that with the [indiscernible] that Leo mentioned earlier, we still expect demand there to remain healthy.

Doug Mavrinac

Got it, and one more to Sean, just one question as it pertains to something else that Leo mentioned about US exports, clearly production is ramping up. We have seen exports starting to increase as well, and ton mile demand should benefit as a result. My question is, is it just the ton mile demand benefit that would be the result of increasing US exports, or is there a potential for the trade to develop into one of these things, where you have more triangulation opportunities, where you are bringing more heavy into the US, and so they are going back and you are taking your light to Asia, so it is not just further away in terms of from a ton mile standpoint, but the triangulation opportunities impact on utilization, could that be significant as it pertains to the trade going forward?

Sean Bradley

That is definitely the case. We have had less imports from the Middle East over the last month or so. We are seeing more fleet owners actually look at [sourcing] from the east, especially on the modern tonnage that consumes less bunkers. So that is – I think you are exactly right, Doug. That is an important factor of the market going forward.

Doug Mavrinac

Got you. Thank you Sean, and then just two others before I turn it over, one, when you look at the S&P market, you guys [indiscernible] slide in your slide deck that talked about industry asset values in showing them, basically mid-90s and I think you can even go back to the mid-80 types of levels, which is where we are right now, yet the order book is much smaller than it was a year and a half ago, and the world seemingly is getting better as you mentioned, end-user demand for oil itself is still robust. So my question is, given those dynamics how would you describe the level of S&P activity and is there any read-throughs in terms of the absolute level of activity and/or who some of the participants are in the market right now?

Leo Vrondissis

I think what you have seen in the S&P market as of late is you have seen interest in some of the middle-aged vessels, which wasn’t there about a year ago, and you have seen interest in some of the modern assets. So, you are seeing industry players coming in and taking a hard look at assets, you still have the challenge of bank lending. So it has got to be people that have a strong balance sheet. I will say that the interest is not fleet translating to values as quickly as it has in the past, but I would note that quarter-over-quarter, we have seen in valuations probably a 5% pickup, depending on whether it is an older asset or a newer asset. So, there has been a little boost to asset values over the last quarter.

Doug Mavrinac

Got you. Very helpful, Leo. And then final question, and it is more specific to you guys, the next order is due to be delivered, I guess, this month.

So, your CapEx commitments in terms of growth CapEx commitments we have [an ongoing] forward. And then, you are also going to be prepaying upwards of a $144 million in terms of year long term debt. So, when we think about some of your future cash commitments, whether it's CapEx, bank debt repayment, et cetera, how does the prepayment effect some of those cash equivalents so for the next year and a half.

So, what do we expect in terms of what Gener8 owe somebody between now and say at the end of 2018?

Leo Vrondissis

I mean, overall debt payments, Doug, again coming down and specifically the prepayment of debt. A lot of the vessels that were sold were in the legacy $580 million facility, which had accelerated amortization over the last two years. So, you'll start to see less of debt service going forward because the Korean and Chinese expert credit facilities were lighter on the amort.

Doug Mavrinac

Right, that's what I thought. That's actually all the questions I had. Thank you guys for the time.

Leo Vrondissis

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jon Chappell with Evercore.

Jon Chappell

Thank you, good morning.

Leo Vrondissis

Good morning, Jon.

Jon Chappell

Leo, quick two part for you. So, to that last point you just made on the lower debt amortization going forward and in terms of plays less capital commitments. And how happy are you with the liquidity that you have today based on some of the recent deals that you've done. And the second part of that is, you still have above I think five or six vessels that are 1999 to 2004.

Are those basically on the sales block right now, would you like to take advantage of monetizing those as well?

Leo Vrondissis

I think as far as the balance sheet goes, we've made very good progress since the beginning of the year. We're happy with our liquidity situation. And we continue to look for sales candidates and the older vessels. I don’t think we're desperate to sell but if the right deal comes about and it meets what we believe to be fair value, then we will dispose off some of the older vessels.

But right now, we're very happy with our balance sheet and the liquidity provides us even in the softer rate environment.

Jon Chappell

Okay. And as you've been talking about for the last two quarters at least, kind of bending down the hatches a little bit with the vessel sales and improving the balance sheet. But obviously, you have a history both in the current company and its predecessors, some pretty kind of cyclical investments.

How do you think about sale and purchase strategy as the market kind of bounces along the bottom here, asset values maybe take up a little bit. And really what's your capabilities today to do anything on the acquisition side?

Leo Vrondissis

Yes. As you know from our history and we're always looking at acquisition opportunities whether it's kind of a share-for-share merger or whether it's a straight asset sale. We still believe that prices are compelling. We still believe compared to the long term, averages on the VLCC you're getting a good return on modern vessels.

So, we're continuing to look, we are at the end of our CapEx requirement for the new building program, which is going to be ending and this is to Doug's point earlier, it was expected this month, I would say that next year's probably more likely to come towards the end of September now, which we will be getting compensated for that and in terms of liquidated damages.

So, as we near the end of this cycle and we continue to look, we're not opposed to growing the fleet further but we're just going to take it deal-by-deal and see if it makes sense for the company.

Jon Chappell

And then, the last thing is just on that point. I mean, Peter said in his closing remarks you're well positioned, you obviously have a very modern fleet. A 100% market exposure, there's a ton of leverage there when the market does recover. But it also seems over the last nine months or so there's actually been some action in real consolidation in the market.

How important is scale do you think, especially at this point when you're maybe the near term outlooks not as strong but it could be kind of acquiring this thing for the long term. How important is it to have scale above and beyond what you have today?

Leo Vrondissis

I mean, I think it's --.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Hi, this is --.

Leo Vrondissis

Sorry Peter, go on.

Peter Georgiopoulos

No, great, you'd answer that.

Leo Vrondissis

I think it depends on how you define scale, Jon. I think in terms of scales and the vessel, number of vessels, I think we have scale. I think between the number of vessels we have in the company and also participating in the pools we participate in. we have a large amount, we have the scale.

I think where scale's important is in the capital markets and we continue to be a believer that bigger more well capitalized companies are the way forward in the capital markets. So, that’s something we're constantly looking at.

Jon Chappell

Okay. Thanks a lot, Leo.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Spiro Dounis with UBS.

Spiro Dounis

Hi, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. Just want to start up on the ECO differential. Looks like it's over $7000 a day this quarter. I think in the last few quarters it's been closer to 4000, 5000, today. So, I was just curious, I don’t think we saw a big move in bunker prices. [Teriso] was the driver behind that differential.

Are we starting to see the market bifurcate between newer and older vessels more for other reasons or was there something else we missed there?

Leo Vrondissis

Yes. I mean, it's little bit of that. But the bunker prices are with they are in a differential is probably that $7000 is probably maybe 5000, just over 5000 is to bunkers and maybe 1000 or 2000 is extra weighing time the older vessels had as the markets come off.

That's really the difference and what makes up that $7000 this quarter.

Spiro Dounis

Okay, got you. So, this is more than just beyond the bunker, that's good to know. Beyond that, just wanted to ask just in terms of how the quarters progressing here, obviously you have some guidance in terms of what's been booked so far.

Last few quarters, it's sort of been you post the guidance and the quarters usually ended weaker than where it started. Curious if we see that turning around or changing in the third quarter. You mentioned the refineries going down in the far East.

But from my understanding, it's kind of a first part of third quarter issues. So, on the back half of this quarter we actually see that ramp up. And it seems like at this point you might see some tail winds heading this end of the quarter. Is that the right way to think about 3Q or could we see sort of scrape along here?

Sean Bradley

I mean, it seems like we've been bumping on along the bottom as far as spot rates are concerned for last two or three weeks. And owners, even the smaller owners who kind of take whatever they can or holding the line at this level. I think since new billing deliveries are now that's hit the market so far, going to be able to spread out worldwide and the pace of deliveries is slowing down toward the end of the year.

Now, I think there is only upside really for the balance of the days available in the third quarter. That we had a refinery go out, you saw in and brought it in to which is effecting the spot market on the product side right now. But it's also going to reassure with some crew probably east as the Middle Eastern OPEC nations specifically are cutting back and increasing pricing to China and India.

So, now I think there's some upside, I don’t think it's as you said we give the guidance and then continues to go down, I think it's going to be different for the third quarter, certainly where we enter the quarter at. What level we entered that.

Spiro Dounis

Got it, makes sense. Last one from me just around Venezuela. It seems like oil is been left out of any sanctions for the time being. Well, of course I could change and it's not coming from two different angles on how you think about the impact on tankers won. If Venezuela improved its balance in the U.S., I guess how do they impact, I guess a smaller class of vessels and then the other way around if we been the Venezuela and some blending crude down in the Caribbean, how does it impact the larger tankers?

Sean Bradley

Yes. Listen, if there's a ban on Venezuela oil into U.S., now the U.S. refiners are going to have to be forced to consume and run lighter crudes locally. Run more Canadian crude that comes down and the Venezuelan barrels will have to go elsewhere obviously.

And that's probably a good thing for these and Suezmaxes. I think it's probably a negative on the smaller ships initially. But talking to the traders, it seems like they think if there's any disruption on that, it's going to be positive for these and they're asking questions already about voyages around that.

Spiro Dounis

Appreciate the color. Thanks, Sean.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Chris Wetherbee with Citigroup.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Prashant on for Chris. I wanted to ask a question about any sort of tagging on to Spiro's question about Q3. And then, looking through to Q4, normally have some seasonality there that helps you rate. Just curious from where you stand now, getting an early read on what kind of the sequential step up could be given all the sort of demand drivers and also maybe a little bit of the order book coming here.

How do you balance up with that? What kind of seasonality there you're thinking of versus historical averages if where Q3 into Q4. And then, I guess if -- second question to that is given that you have some deliveries coming in 2018 and maybe could put some pressure on rates, continued into 2018. What do you think about maybe tactically taking advantage of target rates that might be attractive to volatility on a few vessels?

I know you've taken charter them VLCCs in the past, but would you say 100% leverage to the spot market and take a little bit of risk there?

Sean Bradley

Prashant, can you repeat your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Sean Bradley

I'm just kidding, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Sean Bradley

Listen, seasonality in fourth quarter is, you're really talking about when the charter run a holiday time here in the States, end of November into first two weeks of December. Where Charter's start fixing further out versus what they typically do. And that's say three weeks ahead in the Middle East and four or five weeks ahead in the Atlantic Basin for VLCCs.

And what happens is ships were late, there is shorter daylight hours, so that's replaced and that kind of pushes up the market. When have to replace tonnage and times gets shorter because of that. And that's when you talk about the winter market, that's what kicks it off.

So, it really depends on how we ended third quarter, what levels we entered the fourth quarter. So, as I mentioned with Spiro earlier that -- It seems like we're pumping along the bottom right now. So, it reached two recovers to say mid-30s by end of third quarter and that remains in so and in November then you expect November, December rates to be low to mid 40s based as traditional seasonality.

And yes, I think we've always been opportunistic, and we see time charter rates at the right level and the right period that we will look at. And if the winter market presents itself that we can lock in rates especially on our non-ECO tonnage that we still have. I think we'll consider that. And if we look at that on our ECO tonnage, if we get value for those ships and their trading advantage from the charters. But we just haven’t seen that yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. That's my one large one. Thank you, very much.

Sean Bradley

Okay, Prashant. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no more questions, this concludes the question and answer session as well as the call. Thank you so much for listening today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.