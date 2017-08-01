Kraft-Heinz: PepsiCo or Colgate-Palmolive?

Furthermore, a minimal overlapping of businesses between PepsiCo and Kraft-Heinz, a potential deal would be more palatable to regulators and also be more advantageous from the angle of product diversification.

Some weeks ago, reports surfaced regarding PepsiCo (PEP) being a better candidate as an acquisition target for Kraft-Heinz (KHC) than Colgate-Palmolive (CL). As the market capitalization of PepsiCo is around $60 billion higher than Kraft-Heinz, it piqued my interest to look into the rationale for such a deal and the feasibility. In short, I conclude that it makes sense for Kraft-Heinz from a few factors. First, its high P/E ratio makes an acquisition of PepsiCo which trades at a lower P/E ratio instantly accretive. Second, in terms of the level of treasury stock that could pose as a defense to a hostile takeover, PepsiCo's treasury stock represents only 59% of its retained earnings, versus almost parity in the case of Colgate-Palmolive. Thirdly, with an overlap estimated to be around 1.5% of PepsiCo's sales, PepsiCo would provide to Kraft-Heinz crucial product diversification. I elaborate further in the subsequent sections.

Accretive Purchase

At a P/E ratio of 31.2x, an acquisition by Kraft-Heinz of either Colgate-Palmolive or PepsiCo would be instantly accretive, given that both trades at a lower P/E ratio to Kraft-Heinz at 25.6x and 24.8x respectively. However, as Colgate-Palmolive is a smaller company comparatively, the management knows that Kraft-Heinz or other acquirers would be able to afford to pay a higher multiple than they could for PepsiCo. As a reference, a New York Post article wrote that the CEO of Colgate-Palmolive indicated the company would be open to suitors at $100 per share. That would be 37% higher than current share price level and the P/E would shoot up to 37x. The management of PepsiCo would be cognizant of the financial burden, in terms of the absolute transaction size, to potential acquirers if they are to seek a similar multiple. As such, PepsiCo's P/E ratio should remain more palatable than that of Colgate-Palmolive after factoring a buyout premium.

Financial Metrics

The war chest of Kraft-Heinz has been in a downtrend since early 2016, with the cash and equivalents dwindling from around $5 billion to $3.2 billion reported in the first quarter 2017 results. Nevertheless, that is not an issue as if a deal is to be done, the financial muscle of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), as well as the financial wizardry of 3G Capital, would ensure that the purchase would be well-funded at an interest rate that makes sense. What matters more is that PepsiCo has more cash and equivalents relative to its market cap than Colgate-Palmolive (by a factor of 5x). This meant that the financial impact would be better cushioned with the higher cash of PepsiCo relative to the size of the deal.

From the angle of the speed at which PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive can pay back its debt, the latter is the winner here. The FCF-to-debt of Colgate-Palmolive is more than double that of PepsiCo. From the solvency angle, the data turns interesting. The debt-to-equity ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is deeply negative at 27x. A ratio closer to zero would mean little debt as compared to the equity of the company. A negative ratio can be expected if using "net debt" as the company can have more cash than its debt. However, in this case, it is because Colgate-Palmolive has a negative equity.

After years of share buybacks, it has a treasury stock of $19.6 billion. Share repurchases are recorded on the balance sheet as a negative balance. Another negative item is the large accumulated comprehensive losses, which comprise predominantly foreign exchange losses, of $3.95 billion. Such losses are also labeled as cumulative translation adjustment. The huge losses imply that the foreign currencies earned through its substantial international operations have appreciated against the US dollar. Deducting these two items from the summation of the common stock, additional paid-in capital, and retained earnings, the total shareholders' equity turns into a negative $242 million. This is in sharp contrast with Kraft-Heinz where the summation of treasury stock and accumulated other losses stood at a mere 3% of its total equity. As a result of Colgate-Palmolive's circumstances, the debt-to-equity ratio is not an appropriate metric in this case.

Having a high level of treasury stock meant that the management of Colgate-Palmolive could reject a hostile takeover. It could do so by selling the vast holding of treasury stock to a friendly third party that would act in concert with the management against the acquirer. Readers can refer to this actual example to see how this works. PepsiCo also has substantial treasury stock on its books but that represents only 59% of its retained earnings, versus almost parity in the case of Colgate-Palmolive. In this respect, PepsiCo is a comparatively more attractive takeover candidate.

Product Diversification

In Colgate-Palmolive, Kraft-Heinz would get a product slate that is as non-cyclical as itself. Crudely speaking from the perspective of toothpaste usage, obviously a major product of Colgate-Palmolive, a person would brush thrice a day whether in the summer or winter. A combined entity would still see no variation in quarterly earnings (the chart below showing a dip for Kraft-Heinz in Q4 of 2015 is erroneous). In contrast, PepsiCo has a seasonal business. Its beverage sales are higher during the warmer months (generally the third quarter) and its snack sales are stronger in the second half of the year. The dip from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is the most apparent for the year. Nevertheless, the seasonality is rather consistent and the combined entity would still be easy to project in terms of the quarterly revenue expectations. A plus point for a possible deal is that the regulators would be hard pressed to find issues with a combined entity that has little overlapping businesses estimated to be around 1.5% of PepsiCo's sales. Most importantly, that meant that PepsiCo would provide to Kraft-Heinz crucial product diversification.

Conclusion

There is much to cover in a M&A analysis. I hope that this article provides a good starting point. It is assumed that given the comparatively larger size of PepsiCo, its management would be cognizant of the affordability issue when seeking a higher multiple. Colgate-Palmolive would have less of a concern. Subsequently, when evaluating the two companies from various financial metrics and solvency ratios, it was discovered that Colgate-Palmolive has substantial treasury stock holding. Since treasury stock can be used as an effective tool to defend against hostile takeover, it is reckoned that PepsiCo having a much lower level of treasury stock would be easier to handle for Kraft-Heinz. Finally, with a minimal overlapping of businesses between PepsiCo and Kraft-Heinz, a potential deal would be more palatable to regulators and also be more advantageous from the angle of product diversification.

Readers are encouraged to participate in the survey below and share your views on the feasibility and rationale of a deal between PepsiCo or Colgate-Palmolive. You are also welcome to suggest other candidates in the comments field below. Thanks in advance!

