Monthly Paid Dividend Canadian Dogs Get High On Real Estate August Target Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 11.1% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. All prices quoted in $(CAD).

Of 184 MoPay equities listed by YCharts as of July 28, 2017, Canadian stock exchanges listed 122 to the US 62.

Monthly Pay (MoPay) dividend equities are distinguished by awarding dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, or twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Augured 16.7% To 69.6% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Dogs By August 2018

Two of ten top dividend-yielding dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains was graded by Wall St.wizards as 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for August 2018:

Cardinal Energy (CJ.TO) [CRLFF] was projected to net $696.08, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 196% more than the market as a whole.

Exchange Income (EIF.TO) [OTC:EIFZF] was projected to net $535.58, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

Diversified Royalty (DIV.TO) [OTC:BEVFF] was projected to net $441.61, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DIV.TO.

Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) [OTC:CRIUF] was projected to net $290.64, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN.TO) [SRRTF] was projected to net $253.63, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN.V) [OTC:EFRTF] netted $241.06 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

PRO REIT (PRV-UN.V) [n/a] was projected to net $211.82, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [OTC:CMLEF] was projected to net $185.66, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN.TO ) [OTC:DUNDF] was projected to net $167.75, based on dividends alone, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN.TO) [SLTTF] was projected to net $167.19, based on projected annual dividend, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SOT.UN.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.91% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 96 Canada MoPays

Canada Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 7/28/17 to determine the top 96.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks By Yield

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 7/28/17 represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [7 listed]; (2) real estate [3 listed].

Top Canada MoPay stock by yield, Dividend Growth Split (DGS.TO ) [1] was the tops of the seven financial services listed.

The other financial services placed second, third, fifth through seventh, and tenth:

Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [OTC:FNNCF][2]; Life & Banc Split (LBS.TO) [OTC:LFBCF][3]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO) [OTC:DVSPF] [5]; Canadian Banc (BK.TO) [OTC:CNDCF] [6]; Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO ) [7]; Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO ) [10].

The three real estate outfits claimed the third, eighth, and ninth slots: Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [OTC:CMLEF][3], True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) [8], and PRO REIT (PRV.UN.V) [9] to complete the top ten August Canada MoPay top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Ten Canada MoPay Dogs Showed 9.33% To 62.84% Upsides, While (31 & 32) Two Showed Downsides Less Than Dividends To August, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wonked (33) A 9.73% Median Target Price Upside & (34) 16.95% Net Gains From 30 Canada MoPay Upside Dogs Come August 2018

Canada MoPay stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 28, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price lower then dividend shows no worries about overbought conditions for the Canada MoPay top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the next to the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated An 11.1% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canada MoPay Stocks To August 2018

Dog Metrics Extracted Mighty Dog Bargains

Ten top Canada MoPay Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend dogs selected 7/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Cast (35) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Dogs Delivering 13.71% Vs. (36) 12.34% Net Gains by All Ten by August 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.1% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The very lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend dog, PRO REIT (PRV.UN.V), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.18%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for July 28 were: PRO REIT (PRV.UN.V);True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Dividend Growth Split (DGS.TO); Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO); Life & Banc Split (LBS.TO), with prices ranging from $2.20 to $9.86.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for July 28 were: Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO); Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO); Canadian Banc (BK.TO); Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO); Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO), whose prices ranged from $10.64 to $13.08.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

