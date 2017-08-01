New Residential Investment Corp.: The $158 Million Reason To Not Believe The Hype

There is some value created as the result of lower expenses, but this benefit is likely going to be realized over the life of the MSRs.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has reported what look to be great Q2 numbers. Both revenue and EPS blew estimates out of the water and the stock rallied 6% on the news. I've labelled the company as an expensive stock before (read "NRZ Doesn't Deserve Premium"), and these outstanding results seem to invalidate my opinion. I'm not worried, however. When there are big beats or misses, there are almost always one-time items that distort the headline numbers, and one-time items are often overlooked by investors. This was the case with New Residential Investment Corp. In reality, Q2 earnings came in far worse than reported and my opinion definitely has not been swayed by the headline.

$158 Million Adjustment

I find it disingenuous that such a material adjustment was nowhere to be found in the press release, creating a false sense of security among bullish investors. Indeed, when I first received the news that the company nearly doubled analyst estimates for EPS and revenue, I really wanted it to be real because the stock would be a gem based on those numbers.

Of course, that was just fanciful thinking. As management disclosed on the conference call, a whopping $158 million of extra interest income (i.e., revenue) and over 50 cents of core EPS (i.e., the entirety of the beat) were created as the result of an accounting adjustment related to the Ocwen agreement.

Management stated:

The way the company was modeled on a go-forward basis, our initial subservicing fee that we were paying was 26 basis points. In Q2, in June, we had multiple quotes that gave us subservicing quotes of 13 basis points. So, there was a change in assumption in the model, which is a retro adjustment. And overall that ended up adding something around $0.50 - low $0.50s. So that's how you go from the low $0.50s to $1.03 or $1.04 for the quarter in Q2.

Later in the call, management also clarified the revenue contribution of this accounting adjustment:

Analyst: Sorry - on the, I guess, the accounting change in the quarter related to Ocwen, can you just say what the actual dollar figure that flowed into interest income from that was? Management: Fred, it was $158 million.

Indeed, this accounting change does reflect some level of value creation. Lower cost means more profits in the future. However, instead of recognizing this benefit over the life of the MSRs, this benefit is being recognized once due to accounting rules. Assumptions go up and assumptions go down, should the subservicing environment change for the worse, these gains will be reversed.

Management Gets Paid

It's highly unlikely for the company to sell the assets in the near future (the company's model is to invest in MSRs for income), meaning that in reality the benefit, if any, will be realized over time. This creates an interesting situation because even though the profits are booked today, the true extent of the value creation won't be known for a while. We, as outside investors, will likely never know since any negative revisions will be mixed in with a variety of other adjustments at different times.

Regardless of the outcome, Fortress likes to get paid, and it got paid handsomely this quarter, accumulating incentive compensation of $40.2 million. That's an increase of 715% year over year from $4.9 million in Q2 2016. Whether you think Fortress deserves this fat paycheck is up to you, but I believe that there is a gross mismatch between the uncertainty of the eventual realization of the aforementioned benefit and the certainty of the incentive compensation.

Conclusion

New Residential Investment Corp. is a complicated company. The call rights (read "NRZ's Call Rights Accounting") and this quarter's one-time adjustment are very good examples of how an investors can be lured by great headline numbers. As I mentioned earlier in this article, the company did not beat analyst estimates by any stretch of the imagination if we exclude the one-time accounting adjustment, so I don't see why I should change my bearish stance on the company. If anything, the fact that the accounting adjustment was not discussed in the press release and the massive incentive compensation have left a bad taste in my mouth.

