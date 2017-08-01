Growth Returns To Chevron's Upstream Division

When crude prices skyrocketed coming out of the 2008-09 financial crisis energy giants like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were quick to pounce. At the time it seemed that heavy spending on growth was a surefire way to reward shareholders, oil & gas prices were so high. When energy prices collapsed from late-2014 onward that thesis crumbled and huge cash flow outspends tore into balance sheets, but there is a silver lining, Chevron Corporation's upstream division has finally returned to growth.

Major projects finally helping out

Chevron pumped out 2.673 million BOE/d on average in 2011, yet by 2016, that had fallen down to 2.594 million BOE/d. Basically its upstream output was flat for six years (from the beginning of 2011 to the end of 2016), meaning new projects were merely offsetting declines elsewhere.

This isn't exclusive to Chevron. Oil majors have long had trouble growing their upstream volumes because fields turned online ages ago are in terminal decline. Enhanced oil recovery methods (waterfloods, gas injection) for the most part can only mitigate declining reservoir pressure not reverse it, usually generating a short burst of production growth (as pressure is built back up) before output moves lower once more.

During the second quarter of 2017, the fruits of Chevron's large outspend during the downturn are beginning to ripen. Chevron pumped out 2.78 million BOE/d in Q2 bringing its 1H output up to 2.73 million BOE/d. Management commented that Chevron pumped out 2.85 million BOE/d in June. On a q-o-q basis, Chevron's upstream volumes jumped by 104,000 BOE/d. Major projects took a lead role aided by additional unconventional output.

Source: Chevron Corporation

By major projects Chevron is talking about the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia, the Angola LNG plant in Central Africa, the Moho Nord venture in the Republic of the Congo, the Mafumiera Sul project in Angola, its second drilling program at the Jack & St. Malo fields in the Gulf of Mexico, and the Alder project online in the North Sea. Growth is coming from all over the world in places that are fairly stable (Angola and Republic of Congo do have restless neighbors but have managed to keep the peace internally speaking).

Partitioned Zone will be offline for some time

I bring this up because sometimes geopolitical concerns can really disrupt operations. The Partitioned Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, home to the Wafra heavy oil field, is a great example of this. Chevron operates Saudi Arabia's portion of the field and before getting shut-in (due to disputes between the two nations) it pumped out 190,000 bo/d. Furthermore, there were expansion projects in the works (first steamflood phase would have added 100,000 bo/d of capacity) that now are indefinitely delayed.

There have been reports that the two main oilfields in the Partitioned Zone (Khafji is the other) may restart, but I would caution that investors shouldn't be optimistic. A note from management during Chevron's Q2;

"In the Partitioned Zone, the stopping of production continues. There's been no restart activity. There are continuing negotiations and dialogue between the two governments... there has not been any movement towards a restart."

To sum up Chevron's thoughts, they would like to see the Wafra Field come back online but don't hold your breathe. In light of low oil prices and OPEC's attempt to reduce global inventories, neither field is likely to come back online for some time. Possibly years.

LNG great for cash flow but watch DD&A

Gorgon LNG really stood out this quarter as all three trains "have achieved or exceeded nameplate capacity." On a gross basis that equated to 333,000 BOE/d in Q2 production, which shot up to 430,000 BOE/d in July implying continued growth ahead. Chevron owns 47.3% of the massive Gorgon venture.

To ensure plant reliability Chevron is pursuing de-bottlenecking efforts which could help the Gorgon produce over its nameplate capacity through relatively small investments. In light of Chevron's large Gorgon stake expect the continued ramp to have a material impact on its upstream division.

Management indicated the Wheatstone LNG plant will start producing LNG from the first train in August. This indicates that the first LNG shipment should be sent out this year, with operations at the second train due to start up less than a year from now. Chevron owns 64.14% of the Wheatstone venture, making this another very powerful catalyst.

Investors should temper their enthusiasm, however, even in light of most of Chevron's LNG production being under long term contracts (particularly 2018 onward). Those contracts are tied to Brent prices, which is materially lower than when these projects were sanctioned, and spot prices are very weak.

On one hand, the cash flow generation will be very welcome as Chevron's upstream production swells upwards. On the other, DD&A expenses will be high due to numerous cost overruns meaning the profit uplift will be less favorable. Even with the pricing and DD&A headwinds, Chevron's LNG ramp will definitely provide a very strong jolt of upstream, cash flow, and to a lesser extent profit growth.

Divestments offset gains

Chevron Corporation is on track to meet guidance that calls for adjusted production growth 4-9% when factoring out asset sales. Up until Q2 none of Chevron's recent divestments had impacted its production base.

Going forward that won't be the case. Management has reached agreements to divest assets with a combined 175,000 BOE/d in output, which will take ~50,000 BOE/d off Chevron Corporation's 2017 production depending on the timing. That impact will be larger in 2018, but major projects should offset that.

Other than the projects mentioned above, Chevron has Canada (Hebron), Gulf of Mexico (Big Foot, Stampede), and North Sea (Clair Ridge) developments to look forward to. On top of Permian and other unconventional growth (Duvernay, Vaca Muerta).

Final thoughts

Unfortunately, the need to bridge its outspend means for every two steps forward Chevron Corporation is forced to take a step back. Even so, Chevron Corporation has a line of sight on growth through the end of the decade. Turning the Wheatstone LNG venture online should more or less offset the negative impacts from planned divestments, keeping in mind it will take time for the plant to reach peak capacity.

For years the thesis that major developments coming online would enable Chevron Corporation to push down capex while its production base climbed upwards, implying cash flow growth while spending less, was touted. Now it's time to see if that actually pans out. Investors wanting to read more about Chevron Corporation should check out the latest on its Nigerian rebuilding efforts and its ongoing Gulf of Mexico ramp through the end of the decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.