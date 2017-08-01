Exxon Mobil - A Steward Of Capital, Resources

Late last week, I sat down and listened to Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) second-quarter conference call. While I was pretty happy, the market apparently was not and much preferred rival Chevron's (CVX) performance instead, likely due to the latter's more impressive production growth from some of its "mega projects" finally coming online.

Source: Google Finance.

Exxon Mobil, however, can't catch a break because investors are very much underwhelmed by its lack of production growth and major project start ups. For me, Wall St.'s punishing of Exxon and rewarding of Chevron says a lot about what is wrong about the oil and gas industry today. In my mind, Exxon had a terrific quarter and did exactly what an oil company is supposed to do in this environment: It conserved cash, met its capital and dividend obligations entirely from cash flow (and then some), and used the remainder of its cash to pay down debt.

The market seems to prefer oil producers with production growth, and I do not think that is a concept which long-term investors should follow at this time. At a time when crude oil is stuck at $50, most new oil investments aren't going to achieve a very high return on capital. It is best to go instead with the producers who have the wherewithal to say "no," and keep that stuff in the ground for a better day.

Over the last six quarters or so I have stressed the importance of upstream companies to work within their cash flow. That is precisely what Exxon did and I am quite happy with the results. Results may not be flashy, but Exxon did exactly what it was supposed to do and did it well. This article takes a look at Exxon's latest quarter and what it means for investors going forward.

Living within its means

Compared with Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) or ConocoPhillips (COP), Exxon's assets are a bit unexciting. Exxon has no gigantic, gleaming new LNG export terminals (Chevron has two). Exxon has no huge position in offshore Brazil or large-scale high-grading to do from a recent acquisition (Shell does). There isn't any multi-year master plan to impressively grow production, and as I said above, I am alright with that. Have a look at production results for the quarter.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Relations.

Production declined by little over a percent, which is pretty much what one would expect in such a price environment. The decline was somewhat mitigated by scaling up in the Permian Basin, but declines in some of Exxon's more legacy assets were too much to completely mitigate. I get the feeling that a lot of the big, institutional investors keyed in on this number, when in my opinion, the story should be more about cash flow. In the latter regard, Exxon has done quite well.

Last quarter, Exxon generated $7.1 billion in operating cash flow. Of that, another $3 billion was spent on capital expenditure and $3.3 billion on distributions. That left $800 million in excess cash flow. Last quarter, Exxon retired $1.7 billion worth of debt.

I expect there to be some kind of ramp up in capex in the second quarter, especially as Exxon increases its Permian rig count by another three, and the company integrates its numerous acquisitions: Acreage in West Texas, the InterOil company in offshore Papua New Guinea, an aeromatics plant in Yurong Island in Singapore, and ENI's interest in its Mozambique joint venture. Nevertheless, during the Q&A portion of the call Exxon affirmed that it is finding cost savings in many of its capex ventures, which is driving capex to lower than expected levels in 2017. Capex cost management is key to any oil company's success in this low crude oil price environment. Exxon continues to do well here, and that is a big part of why I am recommending it as an investment.

A worthy buy

Exxon Mobil is doing what any long-term-oriented crude producer should do. It is being a steward of both capital and natural resources, and not just growing production to get more cash flow in the immediate. With crude at $50, it really is best to err on the side of caution and keep that oil in the ground for a day when returns will be better. A lot of other companies, including other super majors, are growing production because they need to in order to meet cash flow obligations. Exxon does not have to do that, and I consider that a luxury.

I, for one, like that Exxon is able to continue to make acquisitions with crude prices as they are, and I strongly believe that Exxon's approach is the most appropriate for long-term, income-minded investors. I continue to recommend Exxon as a strong buy here, and is one of the few in the oil and gas industry that is appropriate for income investors.

If you're interested in Exxon Mobil, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a Marketplace service, Streaming Income, which allows me to write many insightful income-oriented articles that would not otherwise fit on the free platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.