AbbVie: Tepid Market Reaction To Strong Earnings Keeps Shares Undervalued

Despite the headline risk, AbbVie remains an attractively valued high-dividend stock.

Investors were spooked by comments from the CEO, regarding a slower rate of drug price increases going forward.

AbbVie shares fell after reporting second-quarter earnings, even though the results beat analyst expectations.

AbbVie (ABBV) is a Dividend Aristocrat, going back to its days as a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

On July 28th, AbbVie reported second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of analyst expectations across the board. The company enjoyed double-digit earnings growth for the quarter, thanks to its prized drug Humira.

And yet, the market didn’t seem to care.

AbbVie shares were trading close to $72 per share before it reported quarterly results. In early market trading Monday, shares dipped below $70, despite the fact that AbbVie beat analyst expectations for both revenue and profit.

The good news is, the market’s proverbial shoulder-shrug keeps AbbVie’s shares undervalued.

Investors could still view the stock favorably for income, thanks to its nearly 4% dividend yield, and dividend growth potential.

Business Overview

AbbVie has reaped excellent earnings growth over the past several years.

From 2013-2016, revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 38% and 54%, respectively, thanks in large part to the success of Humira.

Results have been impressive to start 2017, as well.

Source: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 4

For the second quarter, AbbVie had earnings-per-share of $1.42, excluding non-recurring items, on revenue of $6.94 billion.

The results beat analyst expectations, which called for adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.40, and revenue of $6.93 billion.

Not only did AbbVie report better numbers than analysts were expecting, but the results represented strong growth from the same quarter last year.

On a year-over-year basis, AbbVie’s revenue and earnings-per-share increased 7.6% and 13%, respectively.

Revenue growth was actually 8.9% on an organic basis, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Once again, Humira did the heavy lifting last quarter. Humira is a multi-purpose drug, and is the flagship of AbbVie’s fleet.

Global Humira organic revenue increased 15% last quarter, to $4.72 billion. Humira performed especially well in the U.S., with 18% domestic revenue growth.

Humira is AbbVie’s most important drug, by a wide margin. Humira itself represented two-thirds of AbbVie’s total revenue.

While investors were undoubtedly pleased with AbbVie’s performance last quarter, the market is also forward-looking.

A cautious outlook for Humira was the reason for the market’s tepid reaction to AbbVie’s strong earnings.

Growth Prospects

On the post-earnings conference call, AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez stated the company would be “careful and conservative”, in response to a question from an analyst regarding the company’s drug pricing strategy going forward.

The topic of drug pricing has become a hot-button issue in the U.S. over the past year. Any regulatory efforts to curb drug pricing would be a negative catalyst for AbbVie, which relies heavily on Humira.

As a result, a slower rate of drug price increases going forward could curb AbbVie’s revenue and earnings growth rates.

Humira has been the centerpiece of AbbVie’s growth for several years. Humira revenue increased 16% in 2016, to $16 billion. Thanks to Humira, AbbVie’s revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share, increased 13% and 12% for the year, respectively.

However, it is not as if AbbVie’s pipeline is completely empty. It is undeniably true that Humira is critical to AbbVie’s past, present, and future. But it is also true that AbbVie has a “deep bench” of new products in the pipeline.

Source: 2017 Jefferies Global Healthcare Presentation, page 3

AbbVie has had several notable pipeline events over the course of 2017, and has many products in Phase 3 development. One of the most compelling new drugs for AbbVie is Imbruvica, which is co-owns with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Imbruvica shows great promise. Product sales rose by more than 100% in 2016, and by another 44% over the first six months of 2017. Imbruvica is on pace to surpass $2 billion in revenue this year.

New products like Imbruvica will help drive future revenue growth. In all, AbbVie has eight products that are expected to reach $25 billion-$30 billion in annual revenue, by 2020.

And, AbbVie still expects Humira will be an $18 billion drug by 2020, even with pricing pressure and biosimilar competition.

Source: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 13

For 2017, AbbVie expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.44-$5.54, which would represent 13%-15% earnings growth for 2017.

Assuming AbbVie’s earnings meet its forecast range, the stock still appears to be reasonably valued.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

AbbVie stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5, based on 2016 results. This is a fairly low valuation, given that the S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.

On a forward-looking basis, AbbVie trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7, based on the midpoint of 2017 earnings-per-share guidance.

The market is discounting AbbVie, presumably because investor sentiment has deteriorated. Presumably, investors are nervous about whether AbbVie can reach its earnings guidance, given the dark clouds hanging over Big Pharma.

However, there could be room for AbbVie’s valuation multiple to expand, especially if its growth remains on track.

For example, if AbbVie were to earn a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20, the stock would appreciate by approximately 38%.

In addition, AbbVie’s future returns will be generated by earnings growth and dividends. A breakdown of AbbVie’s potential returns is as follows:

6%-8% revenue growth

2% share repurchases

3.7% dividend yield

With the potential for at least 8%-10% earnings growth, AbbVie’s total annualized return projection is approximately 12%-14%, including dividends.

Dividend Analysis

AbbVie’s dividend is a significant contributor to its total returns. Going back to Abbott Laboratories, it has increased its dividend for more than four decades.

AbbVie has passed along very high dividend growth since its spin-off from Abbott. In the past four years, dividends are up 60%, including a strong 12% raise for 2017.

Source: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 14

Since AbbVie shares did not rise after reporting solid earnings results, investors still have the opportunity to buy shares at a nearly 4% yield.

Importantly, AbbVie’s dividend is highly secure. The current annual dividend payout of $2.56 per share, represents a 53% dividend payout ratio.

A payout ratio of just more than 50% is very modest, and leaves plenty of room for future 10%+ dividend increases on an annual basis. This is especially since true since earnings are still expected to grow in the years ahead, thanks to AbbVie’s well-stocked pipeline.

Final Thoughts

A company that beats quarterly expectations for both revenue and earnings, typically sees its share price rise.

This was not the case for AbbVie.

However, the good news is that AbbVie is still undervalued, with a high dividend yield. Thanks to its low valuation, growth prospects, and market-beating dividend yield, AbbVie remains highly ranked using Sure Dividend’s 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

