Should Investors Continue To Shop At QVC Group?

Boyar Research has profiled Liberty Interactive/QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) a number of times over the past several years in Asset Analysis Focus, our firm’s flagship independent equity research publication. In our QVC Group profiles, we have consistently noted a few items that we believed would favorably impact the Company’s valuation including the potential for QVC Group to become its own asset-backed stock (vs. a tracking stock) enabling QVC to command a higher multiple (by attracting a wider investor base), and an acquisition of the rest of peer electronic retailer HSN that it didn’t already own that would offer meaningful synergies.

Each of these items is on the cusp of materializing as a result of developments that have occurred over the past four months. Although QVC Group shares have increased by about 20% over this time frame, we do not believe these positive developments are fully reflected in the price of the Company’s shares. We explore these items in further detail below.

QVC Group to Become Asset-Backed Stock Following Split Off Of Liberty Ventures

In April 2017, Liberty Ventures (QVC Group’s sister tracking stock under the Liberty Interactive umbrella) announced it would be acquiring General Communications, the largest cable provider in Alaska. As part of a multi-step reorganization process, Liberty Ventures (which will be renamed GCI Liberty) will be split off from Liberty Interactive on a tax free basis.

The acquisition of General Communications is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. The following chart depicts what QVC Group will look like on a pro forma basis following the GCI transaction and reattribution of select assets and liabilities as part of the split off and the acquisition of HSN, which we discuss in greater detail below.

QVC Group: From Tracking Stock To An Asset-Backed Security

Source: Company presentation

In our view, the pending split off of GCI Liberty will pave the way for meaningful multiple expansion at QVC Group. Currently, QVC Group is prohibited from being included in stock indices such as the S&P 500, but as an asset-backed stock it will be eligible for potential inclusion. We believe that this will enable the Company to attract a much wider investor base and should result in the shares commanding a multiple in-line with its strong fundamentals including its robust profitability (21% EBITDA margins) and strong and recurring levels of free cash flow generation.

As we have highlighted before, QVC Group despite its ~$11 billion market cap, has not attracted a meaningful analyst following on Wall Street with just 8 analysts presently covering the shares (by contrast Macy’s with a $7 billion market cap has 23 analysts covering the company).

In addition to the potential for meaningful multiple expansion, QVC Group should benefit from the favorable tax attributes of three exchangeable bonds that are expected to be reattributed to QVC Group as part of the GCI transaction. Although these exchangeable bonds could present a large, but likely very manageable liability when they come due in ~13 years, the tax attributes of the bonds will help shield the vast majority of QVC Group’s earnings from taxes until the bond’s respective maturities (effectively an interest free loan from the government).

Previously, QVC Group, was compensating Liberty Ventures for these tax attributes, but following the completion of the pending GCI transaction, these attributes will accrue directly to QVC Group and bolster QVC Group’s free cash flow in the interim and provide meaningful flexibility to repurchase shares, pay down debt or pursue growth opportunities or acquisitions.

Acquisition Of HSN Should Deliver Meaningful Synergies

Following on the heels of the GCI transaction, Liberty Interactive announced in July 2017 that it had reached an agreement to acquire the 62% stake in peer retailer HSN that it didn’t already own. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in 4Q 2017, QVCA will issue 1.65 shares of its stock for each share of HSN. Historically, Liberty Interactive/QVC was reluctant to pursue the acquisition of the remaining HSN stake as that business had commanded a multiple that was ~2-3 turns higher than QVC’s multiple.

However, given the recent selloff in HSN’s shares, that valuation discrepancy disappeared with QVC trading at a slight premium to HSN prior to the announced acquisition. The timing of the transaction was also aided by the recent departure of HSN’s long-time CEO Mindy Grossman, who recently left to assume a similar role at Weight Watchers. We have long believed that a combination of QVC and HSN from an operational perspective would make sense given the overlap of the two businesses.

We also believed that a combination would help improve the profitability of the HSN business as a result of the increased scale the combination presented (reduced distributor commissions, lower shipping costs, broadcast efficiencies, etc.). To give you an idea of the profitability difference, during 2016, QVC’s core home shopping business (not including zulily) generated $1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA on $8.7 billion in sales (21% adjusted EBITDA margin) while HSN posted $2.5 billion of sales that generated $261 million in EBITDA (10.5% adjusted EBITDA Margin).

QVC expects to generate between $75 million and $110 million in annual synergies that will be fully realized in ~3-5 years with $50 million to $70 million of expected cumulative restructuring charges targeted to achieve the savings. The synergy target presented by management appears unusually low (just 0.7% of combined 2016 sales at synergy mid-point) especially for these very similar businesses. A 2013 study by the Boston Consulting Group revealed that announced synergies in the retail industry averaged about 1.3% of sales.

QVC did note that the synergy targets does not include the potential for Capex savings. At present, the combined companies spend about $275 million per year in Capex so a 10% reduction in this expense item could translate up to $30 million in additional annual savings. QVC’s distribution commission rates (the amount it pays its pay-TV distributors) are believed to be meaningfully below the rates paid by HSN (~4% with a variable component for QVC vs. a fixed 10% for HSN).

As distributor agreements are renewed over the next 5 years, we would expect a meaningful reduction in future commission expense. In addition to the cost savings, we believe there could be additional revenue synergies. Out of 8mm of QVC’s U.S. customers, 6 million do not presently shop at HSN. The HSN portfolio is stronger in the electronics, fitness and health categories so there could be some good cross selling potential.

The QVC customer is also more engaged (some of this reflects the Company’s merchandise assortment) purchasing an average of 25 items a year compared with an average of 13 items a year for the HSN customer. We believe that QVC’s operational excellence/merchandising expertise could help drive improved results at HSN. Taken together, we would not be surprised if ultimate synergy targets (revenue and cost) prove to be multiples of QVC’s initial projection.

QVC Group Trades At A Meaningful Discount To Our Intrinsic Value Estimate

At current levels, QVC group trades at just 7.5x our 2018E EBITDA. In our view, this valuation is inconsistent with the Company’s attractive retail business model that commands high margins and produces strong consistent levels of free cash flow.

While the core QVC U.S. business has faced its share of challenges over the past year, management is in the process of addressing recent weakness and the Company’s results are starting to experience improvement (revenues in QVC’s U.S. business declined by just 1% in 1Q 2017, representing a significant improvement from the 6% and 7% revenue declines in 3Q and 4Q of 2016, respectively.

Our estimate of the Company’s intrinsic value is $32 a share (pre HSN combination), representing ~32% upside from current levels. There are a number of factors that could drive meaningful upside to this projection including the realization of synergies associated with the pending HSN transaction, improved free cash flow generation associated with the pending exchangeable debentures reattribution, outsized share buybacks, further traction with zulily or improvement in the Company’s new markets including France and China.

