Altria Gets Smoked On FDA News, But Shares Are Still Attractive For Dividend Income

Altria could see further downside, as the stock trades significantly above its historical valuation. However, its merits as a dividend stock remain intact.

While Altria has always faced an elevated level of regulatory risk, the company was not caught by surprise.

This is a shot across the bow for the tobacco industry. Major tobacco stocks like Altria fell hard on the news.

The FDA recently announced a new initiative to reduce the level of nicotine in cigarettes, to lower addiction.

Published by Bob Ciura

On July 28th, the FDA made a major announcement, which could do serious damage to the tobacco industry.

This was a huge shock to tobacco stocks like Altria (MO). On the heels of the FDA announcement, Altria shares fell as much as 19%, before recovering some of the losses.

The reaction from investors has been swift and sudden. But for income investors, it’s not time to panic.

If anything, income investors should view the stock more favorably after the drop.

It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ years in a row. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

We also consider Altria to be a ‘blue chip’, since it has paid a dividend for more than 100 years, and pays a 3%+ dividend yield. We have compiled a list of stocks that meet these two requirements. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will discuss the recent events that led to Altria’s declining share price, and why the stock may actually be more attractive for dividend growth investors as a result.

Business Overview

The FDA unveiled a new set of rules designed to make tobacco products safer, namely by reducing nicotine to levels in which it is not addictive.

This could be a major blow to the tobacco industry. Not only could lower levels of addiction further curb smoking rates, but less nicotine may also reduce the willingness of consumers to pay higher cigarette prices each year.

Last quarter, the average pack of Marlboros cost $6.63, an increase of 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

Altria has taken steps to diversify its product offerings, by expanding its smokeless tobacco and wine businesses, and through its 10% ownership stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD).

However, investors should keep in mind that Altria’s smokeable products—made up predominantly of the flagship Marlboro brand—comprise nearly 90% of the company’s revenue and profit.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 42

At the end of 2016, Marlboro alone held 44% of all U.S. retail share.

As a result, tobacco companies like Altria have elevated levels of risk. Of course, this is nothing new, and Altria management was certainly not caught off guard by the FDA announcement.

The company is well ahead of the changes in consumer habits. In fact, Altria has repeatedly acknowledged the declining smoking rate in the U.S., and the expected industry volume declines.

This is why it has aggressively invested in next-generation products, primarily iQOS, which represents the company’s future.

Growth Prospects

The major risk for Altria investors is that the FDA regulations will seriously impair the company’s long-term growth prospects, perhaps irrevocably.

Altria has taken steps to diversify its product offerings, by expanding its smokeless tobacco and wine businesses, and through its 10% ownership stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD).

However, investors should keep in mind that Altria’s smokeable products—made up predominantly of the flagship Marlboro brand—comprise nearly 90% of the company’s revenue and profit.

As a result, tobacco companies like Marlboro have elevated levels of risk. Of course, this is nothing new, and Altria management was certainly not caught off guard by the FDA announcement.

The company intends to work with the FDA on complying with future policy changes, and is well ahead of the evolution in consumer habits. In fact, Altria has repeatedly acknowledged the declining smoking rate in the U.S., and the expected industry volume declines.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 25

This is why it has aggressively invested in next-generation products, primarily iQOS, which represents the company’s future.

Altria is teaming up with its international counterpart Philip Morris International (PM) to develop iQOS, and Altria has the rights to sell the product in the U.S.

Altria calls iQOS a reduced-harm product, because it uses electronics to heat tobacco, not burn it. According to the company, this method results in less harmful residue like ash.

Altria has submitted product applications for iQOS to the FDA, and holds out hope that iQOS will be approved for commercial sale sometime in 2017.

Dividend Analysis

Altria has a current dividend payout of $2.44 per share. This represents a dividend payout of 73%-75% of projected 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share.

Importantly, the dividend is secured by sufficient earnings. Altria aims to distribute 80% of annual adjusted earnings-per-share, so another raise later this year is still likely.

And, as far as income investors are concerned, Altria stock is slightly more appealing than it was before the FDA announcement.

The recent share price decline elevated Altria’s dividend yield by roughly 40 basis points, since share prices and dividend yields move in opposite directions.

Altria’s dividend yield is up to 3.7%. It remains an attractive income stock, especially since the S&P 500 Index has an average dividend yield barely above 2%.

Altria’s future growth may be negatively impacted, but the stock can still be a valuable holding for investors interested mainly in dividend income.

Plus, Altria is a strong dividend growth stock. The company has increased its dividend 50 times in the past 47 years, including an 8% hike in 2016.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 6

Considering the available alternatives, Altria still has a lot to offer income investors.

Interest rates remain very low, which means government and high-rated corporate bonds offer low yields. Bank certificates of deposit pay even less, and remember fixed-income securities do not offer inflation protection.

Dividend growth is another reason income investors should stick with Altria, because the company will likely continue to raise its dividend each year. Even if the FDA regulations cause Altria’s revenue growth to decline to the low-single digits, Altria should still be able to achieve mid-single digit earnings growth.

Earnings can still grow at this level, based on cost cuts, and share repurchases.

Altria typically increases its dividend close to its rate of earnings growth. As a result, mid-single digit earnings growth could sustain a similar dividend growth rate.

Final Thoughts

Investors should always keep in mind the unique regulatory risk facing the tobacco industry. This risk reared its ugly head on July 28th.



New FDA regulations could impact Altria’s future growth. With the stock trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4, based on 2016 adjusted earnings-per-share, Altria shares trade above its historical valuation multiples.

As a result, there could be more downward pressure on the stock price. That said, income investors are presumably more concerned with Altria’s dividend, than its valuation.

Altria would need to see a significant impairment to earnings in order for the dividend to be in danger. That does not seem likely.

Investors should consider the dividend covered, but pay close attention to the FDA’s rulings on iQOS over the remainder of 2017.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.