Amazon Or Microsoft: How Should Investors Choose Between 2 Of The Pillars Of Large-Cap IT Growth?

Can Microsoft catch Amazon? Does it matter to shareholders?

Simple answer from me - I do not think so. I owned both names before their earnings announcements, I still do and nothing in the earnings releases stirred me to reconsider my holdings. I am not all that sure that investors ought to be focusing on the revenues of Azure vs. AWS. Azure is part of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Commercial Cloud which is actually a bit larger than AWS in run-rate revenues. At some level, that is at least as important as 100 or 200 bps in market share between the two runaway leaders as cloud service providers.

It has been more than a week now since Microsoft announced the results of its fiscal Q4. Since that time, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has also announced its results for the same fiscal quarter. Investors greeted the results of Microsoft’s earnings as a modest positive - very modest, indeed - at least judging by the share price reaction - and were mildly disappointed - at least on the same basis - with the results of Amazon’s (AMZN) quarter - although there have been some commentators on this site and in the investment press who have taken the company to task for its disappointing headline earnings and guidance.

At the start of writing this article there had been 13 articles regarding MSFT’s latest quarterly operational performance. All of the articles have presented a positive evaluation of the quarter. I, too, felt that the quarter was strong and reinforced my investment thesis. So, what might I add to the discussion? Thirteen articles are almost certainly more than enough articles regarding Microsoft’s quarter particularly if they all reflect similar points of view, albeit in different ways.

On the other hand, Amazon had garnered the notice of 11 Seeking Alpha contributors with a decidedly mixed bag of opinions. One contributor, unfortunately, decided to take the company to task for its success, he wants it to be sanctioned by regulators. I simply find that point of view to be infuriating, but Seeking Alpha ought not to be a forum to express political ideology. We are trying to figure out if stock prices are going to change and not debate economic policy - which at the end of the day is something of most concern to those of us. Whether or not I respect Paul Krugman - and no prize for guessing that I despise his opinions - has absolutely nothing to do with determining whether last quarter was good or bad for Amazon and whether the shares need re-rating.

Most of the other contributors either felt that the company’s margins were a harbinger of future disaster or presented an opportunity for investors-although Fridays’ 2.4% pullback didn’t present any huge opportunity in that regard. One thing I didn’t see was an article that tries to reflect the contrasting investment merits of the two enterprises - something I thought about in the wake of Amazon’s earnings release.

I have recommended and been long the shares of both of these companies for some extended time at this point. I will suggest one more or less uncontroversial opinion-neither MSFT or Amazon is going to enjoy the same percentage appreciation the next 12 months as they both enjoyed over the last year. That boat has sailed. It seems unlikely to me that MSFT can reprise almost 28% appreciation in the coming 12 months. The odds that Amazon shares can climb another 33 % in the next 12 months are probably slimmer. While there are as many differing ways of establishing valuations as there are pens to be held by authors, I think it isn’t realistic to base a purchase recommendation for either Microsoft or for Amazon on seeing expanding EV/S ratios in the coming year. If you buy shares in either or both enterprises, and I think you should buy both, it will be for the longer term and not because you want to play the next quarter. Your odds of specific success in that exercise are pretty low.

One thing that continues to strike me is that many critiques of Amazon as an investment come from writers who would never make a positive case for any highly-valued momentum growth name. Most of us that invest in Amazon also invest in many other highly valued momentum growth names and simply have different time horizons and valuation parameters in mind. I imagine that all of the analysts who recommend the name and all of the portfolio managers who have made decisions to hold or buy the shares are well aware that operating margins for AWS were 22% last quarter which is down several hundred-basis points from levels a couple of quarters ago. And we are equally aware that 42% growth exceeded our expectations for that metric by a similar margin. We simply think that value creation for AWS is a function of securing more and larger clients for its multitude of services and we understand the consequences of doing so for the short-term P&L. Don't read the rest of the article if you want to read about blemishes in the latest quarterly earnings report. It was pretty straightforward to see what happened and why - but for those writers who are looking for some numbers to support their short thesis, they can be found and will almost certainly lead to inappropriate investment conclusions.

I am not going to spend much time commenting on Amazon's retail business. It has its elements of controversy which is more or less inevitable when a business is doing so many different things and is launching so many initiatives simultaneously. I have no real way of evaluating the long term or short term costs and prospects of Souk. I have no real way of knowing what Amazon's prospects will be in either Australia or Singapore. I do know that entering all these businesses puts pressure on margins as reported and seems to confuse some commentators. Negative commentators seem to misunderstand the business strategy of Amazon which is clearly to sacrifice short-term reported profits for growth. That is a trade-off long since accepted by most growth stock investors.

And so far as it goes, almost certainly, current and prospective investors want Amazon to build out its retail/logistics infrastructure because we see it as the cost of building a moat that will lead to years of profits. I can do the same math as the contributor who thinks that Amazon is selling its products at a loss in some kind of a monopolistic conspiracy to wipe out the rest of retail. As the CFO was kind enough to point out, Amazon saw increasing gross margins last quarter which is exactly contrary to what you might see if the company strategy was to hatch a monopolistic conspiracy to dominate retail on some global basis.

What I can’t do is to figure out the project rate of return for building a highly automated distribution facility. We simply do not have the ability to know, at some quantitative level, the ROI of opening distribution centers, retail facilities and logistic investments let alone the costs of entering additional markets such as India, Australia and Singapore. It does not seem unlikely that in some cases, the accounting treatment classifies what many might consider to be capex as an operating expense, significantly vitiating the value of the reported numbers in terms of providing a guide for calculating valuation.

One writer on this site felt that Prime Day was a misbegotten promotion that showed the frailty of Amazon’s business model. Of course, if Amazon really has such a frail business model, the concept of sanctioning it because it has been disruptive is even more risible than otherwise. But again, most Amazon investors want the company to plant the flag wherever it makes sense to do so and to spend on promotion and marketing in a fashion it views as prudent. And besides, I was able to buy a decent pair of breathable sneakers at 30% off-love those Prime Day promotions.

I wonder where Ford (F) would have been if it had not made the investments it did in its facilities and was willing to sell it automobiles at half the price of competitors - $290 by 1925. Somehow, it led to a further 50 years of prosperity for American auto makers and did not monopolize the automobile industry in this country.

While Microsoft had a more or less uncontroversial quarter, self evidently, the quarter reported by Amazon the other day was far more subject to different interpretations. And certainly, because of Amazon’s share price valuation, anything ambiguous often will lead to commentary that the sky is falling for that company as an investment. While I will cover some of the salient facts and figures that Microsoft reported, the controversies sparked by the Amazon quarter would seemingly require a bit more in the way of detailed analysis.

Many people choose to compare Microsoft with IBM (NYSE:IBM) - possible because they both pay dividends and both are legacy IT vendors. I, myself, in a recent article, commended Microsoft shares to current IBM investors as a reasonable alternative. At this point, and after the numbers both vendors just reported, one would have to find an awfully obscure rationale for trying to define IBM as a better investment than Microsoft.

But I thought it might be a useful exercise to make some comparisons between the two of the cornerstones in the large cap tech growth world. As mentioned, I personally own the shares of both vendors. I do not think that is a conflicted strategy.

Competing in the Cloud - it isn’t like waging trench warfare

I am going to start my comparative analysis by considering the state of play in the cloud. It would be unwieldy to attempt to address all of the different pieces of both companies in a single article. I think investors at this point are valuing AWS at levels that may represent half or more of Amazon’s market cap of $486 billion and enterprise value of $475 billion. At this point, the only feasible way to arrive at an AWS valuation is to look at some kind of EV/S forecast, coupled with some estimate for forward AWS revenues. At the present time, and based on the qualitative comments in the Amazon earnings release conference call, it seems reasonable to forecast forward AWS revenues of about $19 billion. I think a center point for valuation for those revenues and their potential operating earnings is probably in the range of $200-$250 billion.

It is difficult to make a similar calculation for Microsoft - it doesn't support Azure revenues specifically and we have no way of determining if the service has turned profitable at this point. I think the preponderance of guesses suggest that Azure achieved revenues of a bit less than $3 billion last calendar year. It has enjoyed two quarters of growth of about 95% so far in 2017 although it is likely that percentage growth may slow in the balance of the year and in the first part of 2018. I think it is reasonable to guess that Azure revenues over the next 12 months will reach around $6.5 billion. That is a pretty small piece of a company generating about $105 billion of revenue over the next 12 months.

But there is probably a better metric for this analysis and that relates to what Microsoft calls its Commercial Cloud. Commercial cloud lumps all of the solutions that Microsoft sells to enterprises which reside in the cloud. It is the fast growing part of the business, although the 56% growth rate this past quarter had a meaningful amount of in-organic growth from the LinkedIn acquisition. On an organic basis, I imagine that Commercial Cloud is growing a bit more slowly than AWS revenues. So, perhaps it is worth $175 billion to $200 billion in market value - solely using some EV/S estimates. That is a modestly smaller percentage of value when compared to the AWS component of Amazon's enterprise value. My guess is that it is these investors valuing Commercial Cloud at about 35% of Microsoft's aggregate enterprise value of about $521 billion. On the other hand, Commercial Cloud is a far smaller percentage of Microsoft operating margins when compared to AWS which is more than the total of Amazon's operating margins.

Before trying to overwhelm readers with a plethora of quantitative data, it would be well to note the differences in strategy between what is being done by AWS and the MSFT Azure/Commercial Cloud strategy. Perhaps the biggest single and most striking difference between the two businesses is that part of Microsoft’s strategy is its application software business, and in particular both Dynamics and Power BI. While Amazon does offer some data warehousing services, they are probably not considered to be on a par with the set of solutions that makes up Power BI. And obviously, Microsoft does not offer enterprise apps and has a far less significant position in its sets of personal productivity apps.

While it is certainly true that Microsoft and Amazon do compete directly, very often users evaluate a holistic solution from one or the other vendors in which Amazon is partnered with Salesforce.com (CRM), Workday (WDAY) and a very extensive list of other enterprise application vendors - the list of Amazon partners is very considerable. Because of Dynamics, for the most part, Amazon has an advantage in securing partners in the enterprise application space. And in many of those instances, there are additional alternatives from Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) who both continue to build their own competitive data centers.

Further, Microsoft is and has been a significant database vendor. Amazon is trying to become a database vendor and points to the number of seats that it has won through conversion of erstwhile Oracle users. Finally, not all users are going to adopt “the cloud” and abandon their legacy on-prem applications in one fell swoop. One of the reasons that Microsoft has seen substantial success in its cloud business has been its focus on the hybrid cloud. I have written about the hybrid cloud-perhaps ad-infinitum in commenting about vendors who offer a path for users to deploy it. For the most part, these vendors such as Red Hat (RHT), VMWare (VMW) and Citrix (CTXS) have partnered with both Amazon and with Microsoft. Once again, competitive situations very often involve these vendors partnering with one or the other cloud providers - the competition between the two is not straightforward.

Most of the enablers have relationships with all of the cloud vendors and have become reasonably agnostic in terms of how they work with both of the cloud leaders. I am inclined to believe that the rather surprisingly strong level of cloud growth enjoyed by AWS last quarter was, in part, a function of the first fruits of some of these newer relationships and partnerships which has added another growth leg, I believe. Some people view investing as a form of intellectual warfare with only winners and losers. I do not quite see it that way. The cloud is an awfully substantial business opportunity that will enrich many vendors over the coming years.

While AWS and Azure fight each other daily at different levels and while they both fight Google and Oracle and CRM, as an investor one doesn’t have to make an either/or choice. Over time, the cloud will replace most legacy on-prem applications - it is ultimately substantially cheaper for most enterprises and it can be made more secure than legacy architectures. Here is the latest Gartner survey regarding the size of the cloud market. Only the first two rows and the fourth row are relevant for Amazon. Microsoft also competes in SaaS opportunities. It would I think be highly unlikely with a market forecast to reach $70 billion by the end of the decade that there would be but a single winner. Based on this forecast and current revenue trends, Amazon has a market share above 30% and while it isn’t growing as rapidly as Microsoft, its revenue growth is certainly at or above overall market growth rates.

Abraham Lincoln, my candidate for our wisest president, and in a far different context, opined during the Lincoln/Douglas debates that it was not always necessary to choose one alternative or the other. I think that when I am asked which investment vehicle should I choose between Amazon and Microsoft, I would follow some extrapolation of Mr. Lincoln’s advice - you can and I believe you should choose both. (For those so interested, the quote which I have reinterpreted comes from the fourth Lincoln-Douglas debate held in Charleston, Illinois. Fortunately, readers can find it in the first main paragraph of the transcript. For those befuddled by my analogy, the passage talks, in terms no longer in use, about not choosing one thing or the other.)

Many investors are going to ask the obvious question - how can you even think about comparing an over-valued, over-hyped name like Amazon to Microsoft? And, at the end of the day, how can you compare Microsoft’s Azure growth rate of 97% to the growth rate of 42% reported by AWS? And AWS has seen its operating margins compress severely in the last several quarters - didn’t it take a massive price cut to sustain 42% revenue growth for AWS? There are those, too, who regard the entire cloud phenomenon as no more than the commoditization of computing.

What’s really happening at AWS?

Simple answer - unprecedented growth, and for everyone. Almost every quarter, the management of Salesforce will appear on their conference call and talk about how unprecedented it is for a company of their scale-$10 billion at the moment-to be able to grow at 25%. And of course, that is true - it is unprecedented to see an applications software vendor with that kind of growth. But if that is unprecedented, it is even more so to see a vendor with $16 billion of run-rate revenues grow revenues for a subscription by 42%. It is almost difficult to imagine. And when investors consider the numbers in detail, something that is often not done in the haste with which some contributors rush to post articles, another number might be of interest. AWS has chosen to expand its capital lease commitments by 71% compared to year ago. So, it is important to understand in evaluating the so-called operating margin contraction that what is happening is that AWS is increasing its forward capacity through capital leases that show on the expense line in advance of future revenues. That is a sign of strength and not a reflection of price competition. And the CFO said it, i.e. the investment in capital leases to fund additional data centers, is going to accelerate - as investors should hope for. The remarks on these pages by some about tepid guidance are completely opposite the view of AWS that Amazon's CFO has expressed. The guidance, such as it is for AWS, is the opposite of tepid.

During the course of the conference call, the CFO spoke about the run rate growth of AWS from $14 billion to $16 billion sequentially. In other words, given that there is less seasonality in the use of a service than in the sales of software, it might be well to annualize that kind of sequential increase which is no less than 60%. The fact is that despite the impact of price cuts, the sequential revenue growth of AWS accelerated very sharply and in dollar terms was at record levels. Management does not specifically forecast that metric and it would spend lots of time explaining variances on conference calls if it did so, but the fact is growth at AWS accelerated significantly and management is spending significantly because of its belief that this acceleration is part of a long-term trend. It is self evident, I think, that price elasticity for cloud services delivered by AWS is far above one and that demand for AWS services is growing so strongly that it can readily overcome price cuts.

Something that seems to elude some of the commentators about Amazon and AWS specifically is the level of price elasticity there is in the cloud. The cloud is really all about a more efficient computing architecture. Every time Amazon lowers its prices, it expands its market. Every time Amazon lowers the price of a new service so that it cannibalizes an old service, it expands its market. No one really knows in advance just how great price elasticity actually is or will be. But unlike other tech vendors, Amazon is willing to test the envelope and again, that is what investors ought to be looking for, I think. I do think that management’s comments regarding price elasticity on this call are at least worth considering - and in my case accepting. Amazon has a strategy to test elasticity - its operating margin declines relate to its growth in capacity and do not relate to some competitive losses. And because the company views the results as a validation of the strategy - it will continue to double down on a what it perceives to be a winning game plan. Opening five new regions will put pressure on reported margins for some time, no doubt. But given the way competition has evolved, opening new data centers is part of the process of building a competitive moat - and is a function of rising demand and not deteriorating market position.

I confess I have friends in the enterprise IT sales business who simply can’t believe or understand just how successful this company is. By all accounts, AWS doesn’t have the greatest sales execution capability. Indeed, on the call, management called out the need to increase the rate of growth for AWS sales teams. There are, to be sure, more than a few vignettes about just how much that need is - but no matter. It is a sign of market strength and not market weakness when a company can overcome sales execution issues and see accelerating growth.

I think before leaving any discussion of AWS, it is well to talk about directions and future service offerings. One part of the Amazon investment case often not considered is the company’s ability and willingness to effect transformative transactions. AWS has the opportunity to significantly enhance its set of solutions in the database area beyond those it currently offers. It could certainly improve its set of offerings in the business intelligence space to challenge those of Microsoft. It might decide to change its current direction and jump into the applications space through acquisition.

About six weeks ago, there were news stories to the effect that Amazon was mulling the acquisition of Slack (Private:SLACK). Slack is called a corporate chat platform. It has grown its user count dramatically. Its main independent competitor is Atlassian (TEAM) although as the linked article suggests, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a similar service offering as does Microsoft. When evaluating Amazon as an investment, focusing on backward-looking financial metrics simply doesn’t make lots of sense. The offerings of AWS are likely to evolve and will certainly grow. AWS is simply not run to produce standard financial metrics. If it were, it wouldn’t have the attraction it does to growth investors. It is the willingness of this management team to take steps into the unknown, to make required investments that have multi-year pay-offs and to remain very focused on what its users seem to want that make it the investment it is-and more so, after a careful consideration of what the company actually reported last quarter and what its future guidance encompasses.

Overall, I think investors should focus on management commentary about the economies of scale and the first mover advantage of AWS. They are just so strong that even without the most effective sales operations, AWS still winds up winning far more competitions than it loses. When I first wrote about AWS I commented about its ability to introduce new services as part of a virtuous cycle and parts of its scale economies. That was true then and it remains just as true today. AWS is successful in spite of some of its sales inefficiencies because it can offer its users a cornucopia of new services funded by its rapid increases in revenues.

I really have no specific idea of how much longer AWS can sustain 42% growth or faster growth than that looked at sequentially. This is uncharted territory in the IT world. I simply think that most analysts looking at the specifics of the numbers are going to have to change their modeling for AWS significantly. And I think as well that the cavils regarding the compression of reported margins are a matter of deep ignorance. It is almost inevitable that a company such as this, whose business is providing on-demand services, simply has to increase its capacity ahead of demand-the alternative is to lose customers. Operating leases are obviously an operating loss, but the fact that they were up by more than 71% last quarter is more a harbinger of future revenue trends than an indication of the AWS business becoming less profitable.

Again, we are in uncharted waters, but I would suggest, given the cost drivers that were called out on the conference call, I would be surprised if AWS is not laying the foundation for a future business that is far more profitable than prior peaks in either operating or cash flow margins. In some ways, this was not an ambiguous quarter for AWS - it was a halcyon quarter with suggestions that the cadence of improvement is accelerating.

And, what then is going on at Microsoft?

It is not feasible in an article of reasonable length to attempt to review all of MSFT’s results in an article that compares Azure to AWS. Of course, some readers might think that this article is not of reasonable length in any event. There are parts of Microsoft that have nothing to do with the enterprise space. Many of them are less interesting and few of them are major demand drivers at this point. There are few businesses with a scale in the billions of dollars that have ever shown 97% growth. Azure joins that hall of fame of gratification.

My comments are going to focus on the company’s commercial cloud results - it was and will most likely remain the central growth driver for Microsoft - the key reason for growth investors to own the shares.

As most investors and other stakeholders realize, MSFT chooses to report on several business segments that do not quite match up to some of the segments that would be most useful in evaluating both the company's progress and the outlook for this company.

Like almost all vendors, MSFT these days is selling its AI capabilities and attempting to use AI as a competitive differentiator. But as can be seen from this link, AWS is right there with its own set of AI services. I do believe that AI services expand the cloud market but I doubt that they provide either Microsoft or Amazon with a real competitive advantage. Like the cloud, the transformation that can be wrought by successful AI implementations is of a magnitude that suggests that there will be a multiplicity of winners.

Is the Azure service better or worse than that of AWS viewed holistically? I'm sure I could find users on both sides of that argument. It seems likely that at this point, Azure offers users a more well-trodden path to the hybrid cloud - but this difference, if there is a difference, is likely to abate over time.

Azure is only a small part of MSFT’s commercial cloud offerings. Overall, commercial cloud revenues reached a $19 billion annual run-rate last quarter, up by 56% year on year. Commercials bookings growth reached 30% - probably a better proxy for sustainable revenue growth excluding the impact of the LinkedIn acquisition and the company reported $28 billion in commercial deferred revenue as well as $31.5 billion of not billed, deferred revenue. As I commented about AWS, it is unusual to see that kind of bookings growth at the scale MSFT has attained - perhaps it is unheard of.

Management suggested that the level of bookings growth benefited from having a large number of renewal opportunities in this quarter - but obviously the growth of Azure must have been a significant component in that level of bookings growth. Just as a point of interest, the company actually saw a quarterly growth of 24% in ARR. One of the things that appears to be happening, and this is true for AWS as well, is that usage growth from the installed base is accelerating. The survey I read recently that suggested cloud growth was slowing down seemingly bypassed customers of both AWS and Microsoft.

Microsoft published a forecast some time ago that it has frequently repeated that it would reach ARR in commercial cloud by 2020. It is almost self evidently going to achieve that level of performance a year or earlier. Microsoft has a large base of on-premise users who are converting their desk top usage to the cloud and this has been a major element that buoys reported financial performance that Amazon does not enjoy.

Of all the many financial statistics provided by Microsoft, the one item that caught my attention were the rather skinny growth of Dynamics whose revenues grew by but 9% in constant currency. Microsoft has the kind of financial statistics that some investors yearn for from Amazon with metrics all going in the right directions. The growth of commercial cloud gross margin dollars which reached 92% compared to a 56% increase in revenues last quarter was one of the more impressive of those metrics that MSFT reported.

The problem for investors is that in order to get the strong performance of Azure specifically and the commercial cloud overall, they have to take the rest of Microsoft along with it. There are simply far too many businesses on which to comment - but they almost entirely have the impact of limiting the rate of growth that it is possible for Microsoft to report. Just as an example, the company has made investments in gaming and Xbox for years. And yet that business remains mired at mid-single digit growth with no sign of dramatic improvement.

What should investors do?

I realize that I have not presented a complete comparison between Amazon and Microsoft. It really isn’t feasible to do so within the length of article that is readable. There are certainly more uncertainties and more opportunities in the part of Amazon’s business that is not AWS. Earlier today a contributor on this site discussed Amazon’s potential initiatives in the messaging space currently dominated by Snap (SNAP) and Instagram. The opportunities and the challenges that Amazon faces with its pending acquisition of Whole Foods (WM) have been discussed both by this writer and by many others. The company’s geographic expansion continues - Souk (the Arabic speaking world), Australia, India and perhaps Africa represent major opportunities still to be realized. Will Amazon make a serious foray into markets in Latin America with its retail offerings? Amazon’s forays into the realm of providing services to enable subscribers to consume popular culture are well known and inevitably have had their ups and downs.

The part of Microsoft that is not Commercial Cloud - and that is still most of the company - is well known and will continue the performance that will constrain growth although obviously Commercial Cloud will become a greater proportion of revenues as time passes.

From time to time I see analysts and commentators use a DPV analysis to assign price targets to both companies. While I admire the intrepidity, I simply do not believe that using that kind of analysis is feasible for a company such as Amazon that will almost inevitably do the unexpected over the coming years. It is part of what makes it Amazon.

In the case of Microsoft, it is essentially impossible to forecast the longer term growth rate of the Commercial Cloud - it will be less than a 56% growth rate and it is not likely that Commercial Cloud will rise by 92% in any future quarter. And yet that happened last quarter and the company management has suggested that business is strong enough overall that it could happen in the future. You get some pretty substantial numbers for a share price target using that kind of analysis regardless of what the rest of Microsoft might be worth.

Owning the shares of one does not mean investors cannot own the shares of the other. To a certain extent, the choice is based on risk and reward preferences-as it is for most investments. I own both and think it is reasonable for most investors to have both in a portfolio that is mixed between growth and income.