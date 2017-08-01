Old Republic International Corporation - A Dividend Growth Company... Really?

Investment Thesis

In a world where five year CD's offer yield around 2% to 2.5%, what would you think of investing in a solid company paying you a 4% yield? Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has been rewarding its shareholders with continuously larger distribution for the past 35 consecutive years. The insurance company went through the last financial crisis and still kept its distribution alive and rising. We rarely read about ORI and this is why I found it interesting and decided to research the company. Is ORI worth more than the 4% yield? Let’s dig deeper to find out!

Understanding the Business

ORI was founded in 1923 as a life & accident insurer. They introduced general insurance coverage in 1955 and title insurance lines in 1978. Today, the company shows a diversified insurance profile but generates the bulk of their revenue from general insurance coverage:

The general insurance group covers three markets: large corporations with complex needs, small & mid-size corporations with transfer needs, and consumer with home and care insurance needs.

Revenues

After the 2008 crisis, the business had a serious decline in their run-off insurance lines. This type of insurance provides liability coverage against claims made against companies that have been acquired, merged, or have ceased operations.

Since then, the company has found a balance between acquisition and organic growth. Per CEO of ORI, the company isn’t expecting to grow through acquisition.

“Acquisitions – many of which we’ve done over the decades – can be a good way to add impetus, access new approaches to organic growth, and fill product distribution channels gaps. But acquisitions can also bring problems and cultural differences that may be so intractable as to distract management’s attention from a well-known and reliably performing enterprise.”

Aldo C. Zucaro Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (ORI 2016 annual review)

Earnings

As expected, ORI went through a difficult period after 2008. However, management kept their focus on growing a solid business and the company saw profits starting in 2013. You can also see the impact on the company’s cash flow:

While many financial companies cut or stopped paying dividend during the crisis, ORI managed to continue rewarding their shareholders. This shows management’s great confidence in their business model and commitment to pay their dividend. Let’s take a deeper look at this aspect.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ORI is the example of a slow but steady dividend grower. As you will see in this section, ORI isn’t a strong dividend grower, but has still increased its payout for 35 consecutive years making it both part of the dividend aristocrats and achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

ORI dividend yield has been on quite a rollercoaster trend over the past decade. However, since 2014, the yield slowly reduced and stabilized around 4%. In the meantime, both dividend payment and stock price rose.

While the dividend yield is interesting at 4%, the payment increase is modest year after year. ORI shows an annual dividend growth rate of 1.73% over the past decade. In this case, we are more talking about a bond type of investment than a dividend growth stock.

On the positive side, you can see how management is cautious about their distribution. This is probably how they managed to increase their dividend through the latest credit crisis. Both payout and cash payout ratio are well under control at 29.63% and 42.64% respectively. ORI meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles and management have plenty of room for future increases.

Potential Downsides

I think it is obvious that ORI is highly dependent on the U.S. economy. We saw what happened back in 2008, and the company took about four years to get their fundamentals back on track.

However, growth is probably my main concern at this point. Management doesn’t see much acquisition opportunities in the upcoming years leaving ORI to grow organically. While this is not a bad strategy, I don’t see many growth vectors, either. Plus, this will continue to limit the dividend growth potential. The 4% yield is attractive for any income seeking investors, but with an annualized growth rate of 1.73%, you don’t even beat the inflation. This means that every year, you receive a little bit less in dividend payments.

Valuation

When I start my valuation process, I usually take a look at the past 10 years of PE history. This gives me an idea of how the market values a company. In ORI’s case, I had to take only the past three years. Since the company showed a few years in red ink, the PE ratio trend was a little bit all over the place.

Since July 2015, ORI trades between 11.5 and 13 PE. At 12.21, shares seem fairly valued.

In order to get a better idea of ORI values, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. For the first 10 years, I’ve used a 2% growth rate. Then, I use a 3% rate as the company enjoys a very low cash payout ratio and could eventually become more generous with its investors.

Since the company showed how bad a financial crisis could affect its business, I used a 10% discount rate. ORI is a solid company, but is not a leader in its industry and doesn’t have a competitive edge that it isn’t replicable by its competitors.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 2.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 3.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $14.51 $12.47 $10.94 10% Premium $13.30 $11.43 $10.03 Intrinsic Value $12.09 $10.39 $9.12 10% Discount $10.88 $9.35 $8.20 20% Discount $9.67 $8.31 $7.29

Unfortunately, the rachitic dividend growth penalizes ORI’s valuation with such model. After all, the DDM is designed to assess the value of dividend GROWTH companies… There is no upside potential with ORI at the moment.

Final Thought

In the light of my analysis, I think ORI is more or less a high quality bond paying a solid yield of 4%. I don’t think the DDM valuation approach works due to the very limited dividend growth potential. Therefore, ORI’S value seems fair at this point, but don’t expect more than your dividend yield. This still could be an interesting pick for income seeking investors as it is rarer to find quality companies paying relatively high yields.

Disclaimer: I do not hold ORI in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

