Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 01, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Angela White - VP, IR

Hari Ravichandran - Founder and CEO

Marc Montagner - CFO and COO

Analysts

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Company

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Angela White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Angela White

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our second quarter 2017 earnings call.

First, we will go through some prepared remarks after which we will turn to Q&A. We have prepared a presentation to accompany our comments which is available in the investor relations section of our website at ir.endurance.com. While not necessary to follow along, we recommend referencing the presentation slides alongside our prepared remarks.

Statements made on today's call will include forward‐looking statements about Endurance's future expectations, plans and prospects. All such forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary language in today's earnings release and to our Form 10‐Quarter filed with the SEC on May 9, 2017 for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward‐looking statements. Endurance does not assume any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements.

During this call, we will reference several non‐GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and bank adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non‐GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the presentation located in the investor relations section of our website.

Finally, year‐over‐year pro forma growth rates mentioned on this call are calculated as if we had owned Constant Contact for all of 2016. Please note that these growth rates only reflect the 2016 pro forma results for Constant Contact and are not adjusted for the pre‐acquisition periods of any of our smaller acquisitions made during 2016.

With that, I will turn the call over to Hari Ravichandran, our founder and CEO.

Hari Ravichandran

Thanks, Angela. For those following along the slides, I am on slide five. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the second quarter 2017 earnings call. I am pleased to review our Q2 performance.

GAAP revenues was $292.3 million. GAAP net loss was $35.4 million, and GAAP cash flow from operations was $48.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, and free cash flow was $36.8 million.

We ended the second quarter with approximately 5.2 million subscribers on platform at an average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS of $18.52. We continue to work towards driving profitable growth and strong free cash flow over the long-term.

Slide six. Operationally, we maintained focus on the initiatives we've set for the year. In our key hosting brands, we saw net aggregate subscriber increases in the quarter as we continued our direct marketing spend to brands that drive high lifetime revenue subscribers.

During the quarter, we wrapped up test campaigns on radio and podcast for our HostGator brand, which we believe have contributed to year-over-year increases in search for the brand. We largely completed our Orem, Utah support center migration to Tempe, Arizona during the quarter.

As we look at initiatives for the second half of the year, we plan to extend testing of media campaigns on our Bluehost brand on radio and podcast. On the product side, we've planned to introduce a new onboarding experience for Bluehost WordPress users in Q3. We believe this improvement will make the path to publishing on WordPress even easier for new users.

And finally, we plan to allocate resources to build out our sales and support teams in order to create more cross‐sell opportunities over time.

Next, in the email marketing segment, Constant Contact demonstrated stable revenue growth this quarter. We see additional cross‐sell opportunities for our email marketing product within our web presence subscriber base, and in Q2 began offering those product to HostGator and iPage subscribers on a free‐to‐paid basis.

We are pleased with the early results and conversions to paid. Our rollout of email marketing in India continued under a freemium model in that market. We also prioritized development and operational resources to our core email marketing product, and saw a year-over-year margin expansion. In H2, we plan to begin rolling out email marketing to other international markets, and are working towards integration of additional capabilities with partners.

I'll turn now to website builder, a product that has become an increasingly key path for SMBs to establish a web presence. During this quarter, we made progress towards the relaunch of our builder product, which we expect will augment our position overtime in the overall web presence ecosystem. We have centralized support and development, and have completed user interface improvements. In the coming quarters, we will be focused on ramping up marketing for the product, expanding our channels, and testing branding approaches.

Finally, turning to our non‐strategic brands, performance was in line with our previously communicated expectations. As we continue to focus on operational streamlining and cash flows in these brands, we saw and continue to expect declines in subscriber count and revenue.

As we look to the second half of the year, we plan to make additional efforts in operational streamlining such as greater use of outsourced chat support. We also plan on working to consolidate platforms for some of our smaller non‐strategic hosting brands in order to increase free cash flow.

We have made considerable efforts to concentrate on key opportunities for the future. We are pleased with our 2017 performance to date, and look forward to the remainder of the year. We have seen positive signs as we focus on key brands and initiatives, despite the drag resulting from our decision to de‐prioritize certain non‐strategic brands. Overall, we remain patient in the near‐term, as we believe that these decisions will create a more balanced approach to capturing opportunities longer‐term.

With that, I will turn the call over to Marc Montagner, our CFO and interim COO.

Marc Montagner

Thank you, Hari.

On slide eight, I am pleased to review our second quarter results, which reflects our intention to profitable growth and focus on free cash flow generation. GAAP revenue for the second quarter was $292.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million and free cash flow minus as cash flow from operations, less capitalized expenditures and capitalized leases was $36.8 million.

Looking in the business by segment, web presence revenue totaled $193.2 million, a decrease of 1% from the same period a year ago. As we saw last quarter, revenue growth and subscriber growth in our key web presence brands was positive in the aggregate.

Our non‐strategic brands continued to see a decline in revenue and subscribers. Email marketing revenue totaled $99.1 million. Compared to the same period a year ago, the email marketing segment grew approximately 5% year over year. The web presence segment contributed $36 million and the email marketing segment contributed $46.5 million to adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2017.

Lower second quarter adjusted EBITDA margins versus first quarter in the web presence segment was due primarily to lower gross profit, driven by duplicative costs related to the Bluehost support migration.

Additionally, cost allocations to the web presence segment have increased as more E&D resources have been reallocated from Constant Contact. GAAP cash flow from operation was $48.7 million. CapEx in the second quarter was $11.9 million, or 4.1% of GAAP revenue. Free cash flow was $36.8 million.

During the quarter, cash from operation and free cash flow were negatively impacted by approximately $4.6 million in restructuring costs related primarily to streamlining of our operation and the migration of our Bluehost support from Utah to Arizona.

Slide nine, looking at the company performance year‐to‐date, on a reported pro forma basis, which reflects the impact of Constant Contact for all of first half of 2016, revenue grew 3% year over year.

During the same period, adjusted EBITDA grew 31% year-over-year on a pro forma basis. Note that the first half fiscal 2016 pro forma results reflect the negative impact of a purchase accounting adjustment of approximately $14.2 million on revenue and adjusted EBITDA related to the Constant Contact acquisition. Year-over-year growth rates would have been lower if factoring in the purchase accounting adjustment.

Slide 10. Turning now to operating metrics. We ended the second quarter with approximately 5.217 million subscribers. Total subscribers decreased by approximately 87,000 from the end of the last quarter with a net aggregate increase in subs in our key brands, and continued declines in our non‐strategic brands. Combined average revenue per subscriber, ARPS was $18.52. ARPS for the web presence segment was $13.62 and for the email marketing segment was $61.88.

Our decision to re‐allocate marketing spend to our key brands will continue to result in overall subscriber decreases across our non‐strategic brands. With the discontinuation of active marketing our non‐strategic brands, we continue to expect an overall reduction in total number of subscribers for 2017.

A breakdown of our revenue mix during the second quarter is the following; Hosting services and add‐ons such as security, mobile optimization, and e‐commerce integration represented approximately 49% of revenue. Email marketing was approximately 33%; domain registration approximately 12%; and the remainder of the business, such as domain monetization and co‐marketing funds accounting for approximately 5%.

Slide 11, Turning now to guidance. For the full year 2017, we are increasing both our revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations from the prior guidance midpoint by approximately $8 million and $6 million, respectively.

On a year over year basis, we now expect GAAP revenue growth of 5% to 5.5% versus initial guidance of 4% to 5%. Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 14% to 16% versus an initial guidance of 12% to 14%.

We are reducing our free cash flow guidance by approximately $10 million. As previously stated, we continue to focus on a more concentrated set of brands and higher lifetime revenue subscribers. As we move away from other non‐strategic brands and related operations, we accelerated cost cutting and streamlining of operations, which we expect to be accretive to EBITDA and free cash flow in 2018.

As a result, in 2017, we expect higher than anticipated restructuring costs of approximately $20 million versus our original expectation of $11 million. Additionally, as we de‐emphasize our non‐strategic brands and focus more marketing spend on higher quality subscribers, we now expect lower change in deferred revenue for 2017. These impacts will be offset positively by the low interest payments in 2017 associated with the recent refinancing of our term loan.

We now expect free cash flow growth of approximately 25% versus 35% initially. Relative to first half free cash flow of $59.2 million, we expect our second half free cash flow to benefit from completion of the migration of support center and from lower cost post the recent streamlining of operation. Additionally, we expect to realize the bulk of our 2017 cash interest savings in the second half of 2017.

Separately, we continue to expect that for the full year 2017, our key uses of cash will be: capital expenditures, including capital leases of approximately $50 million; Principal term loan debt pay down of approximately $100 million; deferred consideration and related payment of approximately $30 million.

As announced in mid‐June on slide 12, we refinanced our original term loan of $981 million, priced at L plus 548, and our incremental term loan of $717 million, priced at L plus 500. The new refinanced term loan of $1.697 billion priced at L plus 400, it matures in February 2023.

The transaction closed on June 14, 2017. This refinancing of our term loans allows to extend maturity on our original term loan.

Importantly, the refinancing has positioned us to reduce our interest payment for the remainder of the fiscal year by approximately $8 million

Slide 13, we ended second quarter with $2.039 million in total senior debt. Including other deferred obligations and capital leases of $14 million, and total cash on the balance sheet of $85 million, total net debt at the end of the period was $1.968 million. Our revolving credit facility remains at a zero balance and we maintain an available credit balance of $165 million.

Turning now to our calculation of bank adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit agreement, our senior debt covenants are based on the last 12 months bank adjusted EBITDA, which was $354 million in second quarter of 2017.

Our senior debt leverage ratio was 4.56 times bank adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter. We remain well below our maximum senior secured leverage of 6.25. We are still committed to reducing our secured debt to bank adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to less than 4 times in the medium-term.

To conclude, we are pleased with our first half of 2017 performance. Our results continue to reflect a year on transition, and we remain focused on the right investments which will position us well for the future. We continue to focus on free cash flow generation, which will enable us to de‐lever our balance sheet and give us more flexibility in the future.

Thank you for joining us. I'll now turn the call back to Shannon, the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Stephen Ju with Credit Suisse. You may begin.

Stephen Ju

Hi, Hari, presumably Constant Contact was offered as a solution to your web presence customers before, so is that push out to HostGator and iPage. Brand new or is to free to pay pricing plan relatively new? And what is the current uptake rate of Constant Contact among your brands? You have it - who have had it that's it available offering before and what do you think you can take the penetration rate with this as an in-house offering now? Thanks.

Hari Ravichandran

Sure. So, we actually have been testing quite a bit initially during the course of last year. We have been testing a very lose integration of the Constant Contact product across the couple of funnels, on a couple of the key brands. This year in Q1 and Q2, it's been a much more concerted effort more so in Q2, to offer through our HostGator brand have it be more a fully integrated into the control panel and have it been more integrated into the order flow.

It's being offered as a trial in some way to sort of being bundle at the existing packages and then converting to paywalls on the backend as they hit a certain limit of number of contacts after a particular customer increases.

We've actually have been really pleased with that in Q2, the Constant Contact product update is great and HostGator has been quite good. It's not fully integrated manner rolled out to all of the brands but that's part of plan going into second half of the year and going into next year.

One thing to note is that any customers that comes in and signs up a Constant Contact through one of the hosting funnels would not be counted in the subscriber account. They would be picked up on the average revenue per subscriber piece.

So, in the long-term, it's our general belief that if the same plan continues, this could be a pretty lucrative business line and a big driver of ARPS, a few years out from now.

Stephen Ju

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Helfstein with Oppenheimer. You may begin.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks. So, the first big picture question, it appears you guys are well in your way to operationally and financially stabilizing the company. When we think longer-term, what are your strategic goals for looking out the next two years? Does Endurance just paydown debt you seek new paths of growth, is the company one or mainly dependent or look to more for scale, how do we think about that kind of once you feel like you've gotten pass some of the hard work you've had to do?

Second, just there is an update on the CEO search. And then third, just housekeeping is, Marc, can you quantify what you think the benefit will be of that $10 million of initial additional restricting on the cost side for next year? Thanks.

Hari Ravichandran

Sure. Maybe, I'll take the first few and then have Marc reply on the impact of the restructuring charges. On the first question, on the longer-term goals, obviously we're a company in a transition as we previously announced, we've been going through our CEO search. So, we'll probably have more thoughtful responses to the three-year plan as some of the changes happened, but as it currently stands, there are still some key pillars that are value drivers for the business. The first one is continuing to delever the business which is using the significant amount of levered free cash flow we generate to paydown debt over the next two to three years and delevering the balance sheet, so that certainly an important element of the business.

The second is as we've shifted our focus from marketing spend on some of these gateways into higher LTR brands. In the short-term, as we do notice in 2017, there is some impact of that on top-line growth. However, as these renewals come through in year two, year three, we believe that's going to be quite accretive and positive for growth trajectory for the business.

The two key levers for the business continue to be the same, which is adding high quality subscribers through the affiliate funnel and word-of-mouth on to our platform with some dollars being spent on brand. And the second lever which we've done quite a bit of strides on this year are yet to see the full benefit of its consolidation of our sales force, consolidation of operations and best practices by integrating several sorts of infrastructure and tools on the sales force side, customer service being able to sell-through additional product which is really the second lever for growth.

So, this year, it sorts of a transition mode from both, which is transitioning marketing dollars out of gateways into higher quality, higher LTR customers across our bigger brand and operationally stabilizing our sales force and studying to see some early dividends on that, but there is still some work to be done on that.

So, to kind of answer your question as of this point in time, company still focused on delivering, continuing to focus on streamlining operation, starting to make more investments towards growth as look towards 2018, 2019 and the future.

All subject to sort of the second question which you have, which is a CEO search. We're making to progress there. We think that there has been sort of pretty healthy search as I mentioned in the last call. We thought of the timeline to be three to six months. We're still feeling that's going to be the current timeline as in the next few months, we should have some announcements there. And maybe Marc can take the restructuring.

Marc Montagner

Right. And so, the question was on the use of cash point going forward and the impact of restructuring

Jason Helfstein

For the benefits. Could you quantify, you're spending 10 in restructuring. How much cost savings you think that will result in next year?

Marc Montagner

Next year of at least $20 million on the runway basis.

Jason Helfstein

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the question. I have a couple but I was wondering at first week I touched a little bit on the pricing increases that you have on the deemphasize brand. Are you seeing an impact from that in your model or is that just accelerating churn and getting you to a faster pathway to kind of a normalized subscriber run rate.

And then second, maybe if we could revisit your relationship with Google, anything there and with the rollout of Google site as you prepared to relaunch your site builder tool. Do you give any visibility in the market in terms of what they're doing there?

Hari Ravichandran

Sure, happy to - so, the price increases currently again what we notice is, price is a big factor for customers when they come in and enter the system, it's not a quite a significant in terms of their renewal decision. So, a lot of the price increases happen on these non-strategic brands at the point of renewal.

Maybe there is a small uptick in churn, but it's not setup where the price increases are still high, the people that are getting value from the product or accreting faster to kind of stabilize the base. So, it's still relatively stable, but again given that there is no marketing investments going into those harvest brand, they have been a drag on net subscribers for the first half of the year.

We expect the same trend to continue through the second half. Now again, as we've mentioned in the past not every subscriber is the same, the ones that are coming in through are high value, high LTR brands. The lifetime revenue from those customers tends to be higher in the long run. So, I think we're making the right trade off here in terms of deemphasizing some of the non-strategic brands and emphasizing the high value customers that are coming from the high LTR brands.

So, we do think that over the course of the next two to four quarters, we see quite a bit of stabilization in the subscriber base from the harvest brands and some of the drag from that, but we are not seeing sort of any exaggerated churn from the harvest brand as a result of the pricing strategy.

As far as the Google relationship with concern to-date, we have not seen a significant impact from that in terms of the WebBuilder brands, but that being said as we mentioned in the last couple of calls, we are not spending significant dollars in the WebBuilder in the first half of the year, primarily given the fact that we wanted to consolidate operation streamline, the user experience and revamp the tool, which are pretty much at a point where by end of August early September we plan to kind of rolling things out.

So, we might see some impact, but our general sense is the current product from Google sites is a relatively simple product. This is maybe the second or third time they've retried that product in the last three to four years. It's been sort of a very quiet release, no impact to-date but more to come as we start to spend more dollars in that particular segment.

Brian Essex

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Fitzgerald with Jefferies. You may begin.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is John [ph] on for Brian. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just looking at the web presence ARPS for the quarter, it looks like it was down quarter-over-quarter after an infected Q1, is that kind of along the same trend as the previous answer of just sun setting some of the legacy products or what's kind of driving that change.

And then maybe looking International as you're rolling out Constant Contact in places like India and Latin America. What acquisition channels are you finding most effective there and how is that tracking versus your expectation for the year? Thanks.

Hari Ravichandran

Sure. The one thing to keep in mind is as rather than look at ARPS changes sequentially. It's easy to look at year-over-year, because there are seasonal variations that happen in billing as you look at the number of billings and the campaigns that we're running the previous year. On the web hosting segment, the year-over-year ARPS was slightly higher than what it was compared to the same number last year.

Sequentially, there is a decline in revenue and subscribers were down, but to a lesser extent so you can - but part of that is also seasonality when you look at it quarter-over-quarter, so that's the response to your first question.

On the International piece, one of the interesting things that we have found is the primary competitor to Constant Contact, which is the MailChimp product. They have seen some very sort of good growth outside of North America especially in Europe, in Asia Pacific and Brazil some of those markets have been very lucrative markets for the MailChimp product.

As we think about the strategy for Constant Contact kind of go into next year, we do think that leveraging some of the work we've done this year what the Constant Contact India, the learnings from that to try to expand into some of these other International markets has some good potential for growth as we look towards 2018-2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks, Hari.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen & Company. You may begin.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay, thank you. Hari, can you elaborate on what you're doing to facilitate onboarding for Bluehost, WordPress and also in which additional territories will you be expanding email marketing?

Hari Ravichandran

Sure. On the Bluehost onboarding part, multiple things have happened to-date, so if you look at it as pieces in terms of the customer service piece, we've been consolidating all of our operations out of Orem into Tempe, quite a significant amount of training for the agents and for the folks in Tempe, one of the floors now in our Tempe office is almost entirely dedicated to the WordPress experience for customers, so that's on the customer service side.

On the technology stack side, we've completely revamped our tech stack in terms of the servers, the applications that run on the servers, the data center out of which it runs which is now running from out of Texas for all new customers are getting onboarded. So, that's a complete refresh and we've been investing pretty heavily in the technology and the architecture to provide a better, a more customized WordPress experience for users, that's from the tech side.

On the product side, part of what is the biggest benefit of the WordPress product is that, it's a very flexible open product, so you can almost think of WordPress as equivalent of an Android type of a system, where a WebBuilder is more like an iPhone, one being closed and other one being an open system. Part of the benefit of it is that you can plug-in any number of additional add-ons plug-ins et cetera into the WordPress tool which gives you all flexibility but the difficulty that comes for users sometimes is, it's a little overwhelming because there is just so many options and choices.

So, a lot of the work we've been doing is streamlining that initial ongoing experience where for different segments of users they can preserve the flexibility if they need to but to get setup, to get their basic site working inside WordPress, we try to make it a very seamless easy experience and that's been in beta testing, and we're starting to roll that out across our Bluehost platform and we think that the feedback we're getting from customers is very positive to-date. So, as we roll it out, we anticipate kind of flood driving a little bit of better product and user satisfaction in Bluehost.

Gregg Moskowitz

Great. And as Hari on the territory expansion for Constant Contact?

Hari Ravichandran

So, Constant Contact expansion, I think as it currently stands, we do think that there is some opportunity to better integrate the Constant Contact product into our existing funnel of subscribers coming across all of our hosting brands that sort of the first step, which we're planning on doing towards the second half of the year and early next year. I'd have been testing the premium model for a Constant Contract in India, we have a lot of learnings from that and we plan an expanding that to Brazil and the rest of Asia Pacific and investing behind.

So, we think that goes our two good avenues for growth and one of the key areas for Constant Contract has been third party product integrations where there are lot of tools and services people already use that could work better, Contract tools so we've been working pretty busily on trying to get some app integrations done which we hope to roll-out more and more up in the second half of the year.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. That's very helpful, thanks. And then just maybe one question for Marc with the Bluehost support migration now largely complete, do you think that you can return to showing adjusted EBITDA growth in web presence over the near-term?

Marc Montagner

We speed-up low residual overlap in third quarter inventory gone by the fourth quarter, so we expect pickup EBITDA margins in presence business by the fourth quarter.

Gregg Moskowitz

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Arun Seshadri with Credit Suisse. You may begin.

Arun Seshadri

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just firstly just wanted to ask broadly speaking subscriber performance in web presence was that, how was that relative to your expectations?

And then if you kind of talk about how much, how many of subscribers there or non-strategy brands and anyway you could kind of take the 80,000 reductions in subs sort of split them between non-strategic and strategic?

Hari Ravichandran

Yeah. So, I think from our perspective, it's very in line with what we're expecting in terms of subscriber declines for the second half, for the first half of the year and the trend continues to be sort of on track. And one thing to keep in mind is that our - the brands that we're investing dollars into are growing are kind of strategic brands are growing quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year in terms of subscriber count, the ones we are not investing is where almost all of the drag is coming from.

So, you can almost expect the - I mean so just based on that statement you would have more than 80,000 net subscriber declines to the non-strategic brands and you would have a positive trajectory on the strategic brands. And we do think that as time goes on, even in the non-strategic brands churn declines as the user base like this and if that happens you would expect to stabilization of the subscriber decline to the non-strategic while you start to see more of the pull-up from the strategic brands and that subscriber. That make sense Arun.

Arun Seshadri

Great. Thanks. Hari and then is there any way you could quantify - what if your total subscriber base is what you consider non-strategic?

Hari Ravichandran

It's pretty difficult to do just based on the definition of what goes into strategic and non-strategic what changes over a period of time but I would still say a significant majority of our subscribers sits with the strategic brands and a smaller kit sits with our non-strategic brands, so it's not something that you should see in perpetuity, it does going to inflect and change as time goes on.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. Last thing from me. As far as the cost shift is probably a question here for - when I look at the total cost shift $20 million, I guess like more than $20 million to be expect, is there any color you can give in terms of where this cost is coming from cost take outs from specifically? And then also if you can sort of talk about total opportunity mark in terms of as you rationalize your call centers, et cetera. Is there any way you kind of quantify the total sort of possible cost saves in terms of an opportunity set? Thank you.

Marc Montagner

Right, so, in terms of cost savings the bulk of it came in G&A and some of it in support, so part of the fourth quarter I think we cannot see accretion to EBITDA coming from these reductions. You should - I mean with hosting segment near about 19% EBITDA margins, remember that only overhead costs being located to the two segments on percentage of revenue basis.

So, there is more allocation to where web hosting, but going forward, we see over the next three years a potential to get EBITDA margin probably in the web hosting segment to assist 30% by consolidating data center foot print and consolidating support centers, some of those data centers all skew tight from some of the hardest brand and some of the support centers to tight the harvest brand.

So, as we also support for the harvest brands to chat in India and consolidate data center footprint from this harvest brand either to the cloud or to our own data center, we're going to see basically margin improvement on hosting segment.

Arun Seshadri

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. This concludes the Q&A session. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This conclude today's call. You may now disconnect and everyone have a great day.

Hari Ravichandran

Thank you.

