Tesla: Q2 Earnings Preview

Expectations for Wednesday's earnings report from Tesla (TSLA) are not exactly high. The company already announced that quarterly deliveries were down about 3,000 units sequentially, and with the Model 3 not ramping much until Q4, guidance isn't expected to be strong. Today, I'll preview some key items to watch in the company's report.

When the company announced Q1 results, revenues came in just a hair under $2.7 billion. Automotive gross margins were 27.4%/27.8% (GAAP/non-GAAP) and the company lost $2.04/$1.33 per share. Cash burned in operations was $70 million, and adding in $552 million of capex resulted in free cash flow of negative $622 million. However, Tesla raised funds through debt and equity in the period, so the cash balance actually increased in the quarter.

With about 3,000 less deliveries in the period, you might be thinking the company would report about $300 million less in revenues, given an average vehicle price around $100,000. Well, the current street estimate is $2.55 billion, which represents a sequential decline of about half of that. The first reason is that as Tesla's fleet on the road increases, leasing revenues and service revenues both jump. In fact, during Q1's period, they rose 105% and 96%, respectively, over the prior year period, according to page 33 of the 10-Q filing.

Additionally, we have to think about the other side of the business. While revenues in the energy storage business collapsed during Q1, Tesla has been increasing production and I do expect a rebound there during Q2. There also should be some sequential improvement in solar revenues as we moved into a more favorable weather quarter. While the dynamics have changed for this segment since last year, SolarCity showed a $63 million sequential increase in revenues from Q1 2016 to Q2 2016.

The real wild card for both the top and bottom lines are credit sales. If Tesla sells another $100 million or so in these like Q3 2016, it could actually see its top line approach Q1's value. Management guided to a 250 basis point decline in non-GAAP automotive gross margins sequentially, and that was before they fell short of plans for production of higher margin 100 kWh battery pack models. Additionally, operating expenses were projected to be flat to slightly up, and interest expenses are going to rise thanks to Q1's debt sale. The street expects a $1.80 non-GAAP loss for Q2, compared to $1.33 for Q1. Just like we've seen in recent years, bottom line estimates continue to plunge over time, seen in the chart below.

(Source: above linked estimates page from Yahoo! Finance)

When it comes to the balance sheet, investors will be looking at the usual items. Gearing up for the Model 3 obviously meant a lot of capex, so what was the quarterly cash burn? Will inventory levels increase as parts for the new vehicle came in, or will they decline due to a huge decline of in-transit vehicles at quarter's end? Finally, with CEO Elon Musk now saying that the Model 3 is over 500,000 reservations, how much of that was seen in the customer deposit balance from June 30th?

With Musk already laying out the tentative production ramp for the Model 3, guidance for that vehicle in Q3 will be extremely low. However, the company already said that it expects S/X sales to increase from the first half to the second half, which is a function of new markets in Asia and the Middle East being tapped. Does the company say something about its mobility service that was supposed to be launched this year? Finally, I would like management to be a bit honest and take down its guidance for supercharger expansion in 2017. I can't see how more than 5,000 superchargers will be added this year when the company hasn't even hit 1,100 in the first seven months. Tesla has averaged 50 new superchargers per week over the past 16 weeks, yet it needs to add 180 per week the rest of the year. That's not likely.

So far, Tesla is off to a mixed start during Q3. Solar roof installations, which were supposed to start in June, have shown no indication that they are out in the market, meaning no revenue generation yet. Cobalt prices have continued their surge, meaning battery costs will not come down as quickly as hoped. The Chevy Bolt had its best month ever in July, and that's before the Bolt finishes its nationwide rollout. However, InsideEvs estimates that Tesla had a strong July, delivering more than 1,200 more vehicles in the US than it did in April.

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Tesla as the company reports second quarter earnings. It's not expected to be a great report due to a sizable sequential drop in deliveries, but the energy and solar businesses should provide some help. The key will be if Tesla sold a lot of energy credits, which certainly would make the bottom line look much better. At the moment, shares are halfway between their 50- and 200-day moving averages, meaning a large move in either direction could send the stock above or below one of its key technical levels.