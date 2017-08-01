Should You Vote For This REIT Merger?

In our opinion, the deal is pretty fair with the resulting entity being more resilient.

The market is throwing a tantrum and both stocks have been punished since the announcement.

SABRA Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and Care Capital Corp (CCP) announced their decision to merge on May 7th. We bring you an analysis of what each side is bringing to the table so you can decide whether or not to vote for this merger. A good look at the synopsis of this merger can be obtained from the presentation available on both companies website.

Source: Merger Presentation

What SBRA brings to the table

1) Significant private pay concentration that tilts the balance of the new company as well.

SBRA is highly private pay focused with that category drawing in close to 50% of its revenue in the last 12 months.

Source: SBRA Q1-2017 supplemental information

By contrast CCP gets a fraction of its revenue from the private pay sector (5%) and is highly dependent on non-private pay. The combined entity will be thus very well balanced thanks to SBRA's private pay revenues and have reduced government regulation change risk.

2) Significantly better rent covered tenant profile

This may seem counterintuitive as the first slide put up shows that the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization & rent) coverage of CCP's tenants (1.62) is better than that of SBRA's (1.43). But upon looking closer the reverse is actually true.

Source: CCP Q1-2017 supplemental information

CCP's average is being driven higher by a small subset of Speciality hospitals & healthcare with have EBITDAR coverage of 6.5X! Their skilled nursing which is responsible for 88% of their revenues is struggling at 1.2X EBITDAR. The Senior Housing section looks to be in real bad shape at 1.0X. By contrast, SBRA has a very well balanced and much better covered tenant rent profile.





3) Marked reduction in tenant concentration of Signature Healthcare for the combined company

CCP's primary headache these days is Signature healthcare accounting for about 15% of revenues.

The operator is struggling with precarious EBITDAR coverage and will soon require rent concessions in our opinion.

What CCP brings to the table

1) Marked reduction in tenant concentration of Genesis for the combined company

SBRA has tried to reduce its reliance on Genesis (GEN), the struggling facility operator and has been successful to some extent. This merger however will drive the percentage of the combined company significantly lower.

CCP's lack of exposure to Genesis allows the combined company to do this and be in a better shape to deal with any fallout from GEN requiring a renegotiation of leases.

2) Better credit metrics and possible upgrade for the entire company.

CCP had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.7 whereas SBRA's metric was at 5.2. The combined company will have that ratio at 5.0X, which should be enough for a credit upgrade based on the ratio itself and the overall reduction in tenant concentration. While both parties contribute to the reduction in tenant concentration, CCP's superior debt profile helps more with credit upgrade.

3) Improvement in FFO per share

CCP is being merged at a cheaper FFO multiple and this will raise the the FFO per share of the combined company from the perspective of SBRA shareholders.

Benefits independent of either firm:

In addition to the benefits listed above which each company brings, the combined company will also have much better size to negotiate better lease terms and should be able to reduce overhead per dollar of enterprise value significantly.

Our Take & Conclusion:

Both stocks are relatively cheap with SBRA trading at 10.5X expected FFO and CCP trading at 8.7X expected FFO. The discount of CCP to SBRA is absolutely well deserved on account of the rent coverage of its tenants being substantially inferior. From a broader perspective, the whole industry is trading at a substantial discount on account of the struggling operators. We think the market has gone a bit too far with this discount. We showed this previously in the case of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), where we like the stock even if there was widespread chaos in the sector. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate CCP a 6 and SBRA a 6.5 as standalone companies, assuming the merger does not go through. We would rate the combined company at a 6.5. While both sides stand to benefit and we will be voting in favor of the merger, we think SBRA brings more to the table here than CCP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCP, SBRA, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.