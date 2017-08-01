With A 28% Margin Of Safety, Microsoft Poses Little Downside Risk

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT) is entering a new era in their company as the company continues to explore new markets (cloud computing) in the technology industry to provide services in. With strong projected earnings growth in the long run and the ability to afford losses, an upside is evident. With a margin of safety of 28%, the price the market is trading the company at provides minimal downside risk.

Earnings per Share Projections

Based on the financial projections in the valuation model below, this what I personally can project for earnings for Microsoft for the next seven fiscal years. With robust growth of 16.7% from 2018 to 2019 and 11.3% from 2019 to 2020, I can affirm a strong long-term upside in the next couple of years. With a projected long-term growth rate of 7.8% between 2017 to 2023, investors can expect to see a steady growth in their dividends. It is important for investors to recognize that strong earnings growth is an indication of strong profitability for investors and for the company.

Microsoft Is A Better Buy Versus Its Rivals

If we compare Microsoft to other competitors in the computer software industry, it is evident that Microsoft is a stronger investment because it is underpriced compared to other companies in the industry by having the lowest P/E. Investors should recognize that because Microsoft's P/E is much lower that other competitors there is a stronger upside in the company versus other companies.

Strong Indication of Financial Efficiency

Investors must recognize that financial efficiency justifies a strong upside for Microsoft.

Cash Flow Provides Ability to Afford Loss and CapEx Surges

Microsoft has experienced strong cash flow growth over the past couple of quarters. Investors should see this cash flow growth as an opportunity for the company because this is an indication that company has enough cash to cover future losses, especially as many analysts are on the fence on if earnings go down in 2018. This strong cash flow growth should assure investors that the company will not take on more debt to cover losses. Strong cash flow growth affords the company the ability to afford large R&D and CapEx expenditures, which are needed for a large technology company like Microsoft in order to keep up with the changing industrial landscape.

High Quick Ratio

Microsoft has a quick ratio of 2.386. A high quick ratio is a strong indication for investors because it indicates that company has more than enough assets available to cover their liabilities and the company is in a strong liquidity position.

Growing Margins

Over the past twelve months, Microsoft has shown strong financial efficiency indicated by their growing EBIT, EBITDA, profit and operating margins. Growing margins are important for an investor looking into the company because growing margins show that the company is growing and is able to produce their services with higher profit per revenue dollar. Strong growing margins also are an indication that the company is able to produce more profit when they increase production and are able to reach economies of scale efficiency with their products and services. Investors should expect strong financial growth in the future as a result of their growing margins.

Valuation

Financial Projections

Sensitivity Analysis

Price Target: $93.50

With a price target at $93.50, Microsoft has a margin of safety of 28%. Investors should recognize that with a strong margin of safety, the downside risk is very minimal and investors should expect to see a strong upside in the long run as the company's intrinsic value is significantly higher than the price the market is trading them at.