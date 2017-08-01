2 More Bold Biotech Predictions For The Rest Of 2017

Today, we stick our neck out further with two additional prognostications on the sector for the rest of 2017.

The two predictions I made on the biotech sector on June 6th have already been fulfilled.

"I always avoid prophesying beforehand because it is much better to prophesy after the event has already taken place." - Winston Churchill

On June 6th I penned an article on Seeking Alpha titled "2 Bold Biotech Predictions For The Rest Of 2017." The first prediction was that Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) which was trading at ~$7.00 a share at the time would double before the end of the year. As of today, mission accomplished as the shares are going for right around $16.00 a share after Friday's positive Ad Comm Panel recommendation around its lead drug candidate Heplisav-B.

The second prediction was the biotech would break out from the ~300 level on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) by end of the year. This hard ceiling had been firmly in place since very late in 2015 and this resistance levels had seen more than a few rallies break upon hitting this level. In late June we decisively broke through that resistance and now stand right around 320 on the IBB.

Rather than resting on my laurels or luck depending on your point of view, I now offer up two more bold predictions for biotech that I think are likely or at least probable over the last five months of the year.

Prediction #1 - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) Will Receive A Buyout Offer By The End Of Year

M&A activity has been deader than a doorknob since early February in this sector of the market. However, drug and biotech giants still have an urgent need to replenish their pipelines. They also have the free cash flow and balance sheets to be aggressive acquirers should they decide to pull the trigger.

I think many industry giants have been waiting on the sidelines to see what if any tax reform could get implemented by this administration. They are especially focused on whether any sort of 'tax holiday' could be included which could free up hundreds of billions of dollars held overseas to fuel the next M&A wave. By the fourth quarter of the year, we should have clarity around these details or whether anything has a chance of passage at all.

Given that I think M&A will have a noticeable pick up in the last few months of the year. While other midcap biotech stocks have been speculated frequently as buyout targets in the past like Incyte (INCY) and Tesaro (TSRO), I like BioMarin here.

The rare disease space has been helped of late by a FDA under new leadership that is focused on streamlining the drug approval process and clearing out the backlog of Orphan drug status requests. Both are good for the industry overall, but especially for rare diseases. Rare disease concern Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) was one of the first beneficiaries of this new direction which I recently wrote about.

The rare disease space has a lot of attraction for acquirers. It has little competition as it focuses on niche diseases. Given the small populations afflicted, a tiny sales force can market the drugs effectively making for quick rollouts and high margins. There tends to be a lot of 'synergies' (aka, layoffs) in these type of purchases as well.

One of the last major purchases before the M&A market started to dry up in this sector was for the rare disease concern Baxalta (BXLT) by Shire (SHPG) for some $32 billion. With a good sized buyout premium, BioMarin could be had for $20 billion to $25 billion.

The stock is one of the few in the sector that has not moved in the rally this year. The company is seen mid-teen revenue growth and should do some $1.3 billion in revenue this year from a half dozen approved products. It also has an intriguing pipeline. There are very few mid-cap stocks in this sector that is composed mainly of "whales" and "minnows." If M&A does return to this part of the market, BMRN is my mid-cap pick to be bought out.

Prediction #2 - Gilead Sciences (GILD) Will End The Year At $85 Or Higher

While a ~15% gain over the next five months may not sound like a lot, Gilead's shareholders will take it after two years' of seeing shares in this one time biotech darling slowly decline. The company recently crushed earnings expectations posting quarterly earnings of $2.56 a share, more than 40 cents a share above expectations. Revenues came in ~$800 million above the consensus as well.

The stock recently crossed over important technical levels and sentiment seems to be improving on the shares helped by management lifting full year revenue guidance after reporting second quarter results. By the end of the year, non-HCV revenues should make up non quite two thirds of overall sales and that part of the business is seeing year-over-year revenue increases in the mid-teens.

Gilead could also finally make an acquisition which investors have been clamoring for the past several quarters. My bet is the company will wait to their standstill agreement with development partner Galapagos (GLPG) expires at the end of this year, and make a move there.

More importantly, Gilead is just plain cheap. Even at $85 a share, the shares would go for under 10 times earnings. The company delivered $3.5 billion in operational free cash flow in the second quarter. Even at $85 this would give Gilead a free cash flow yield in the low teens and the stock would still pay a dividend yield of approximately 2.5%. In addition, the company will probably lift the dividend payout 10% to 20% in the first quarter of 2018 again as well.

"The only thing I cannot predict is the future." - Amit Trivedi

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile; hit the big, orange "Follow" button; and choose the real-time alerts option.

Happy Hunting!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX, FOLD, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.