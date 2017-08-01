Shorting Crude And The Dollar Together Can Actually Make Sense

In a free market environment, you could never be short both, as commodities would rise almost always as the dollar weakens.

By Parke Shall

Commodity prices and the dollar. Usually, the two are mutually exclusive. So when we found ourselves internally discussing the fact that we should be short both the dollar and crude oil, we figured our content and reasoning were good enough to be made into an article of their own. Today, we wanted to write a small note to our followers about why we believe being short is the right option not only for crude oil, but also for the dollar.



This may surprise some investors, especially commodity gurus. The general rule of thumb is that when the dollar gets weaker, almost all commodities wind up rising in price. The equation here is a relatively simple one. The less purchasing power the dollar has, the more expensive any product with a fixed supply winds up becoming. Oil is no different from precious metals in this regard, as it similarly has a finite amount of supply that will eventually run dry.



But oil is facing an enormous secular headwind in the shift from traditional energy to alternative energy. All of the mainstay uses for oil, namely to power on road and off-road vehicles as well as residential and commercial applications will all eventually be making the shift to alternative types of power as we move forward into the next couple of decades. As a "canary in the coal mine" it was announced just last week that petrol fueled vehicles are sought to be taken off the market in the UK by 2040. The Guardian reported,

Britain is to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health. The commitment, which follows a similar pledge in France, is part of the government’s much-anticipated clean air plan, which has been at the heart of a protracted high court legal battle. The government warned that the move, which will also take in hybrid vehicles, was needed because of the unnecessary and avoidable impact that poor air quality was having on people’s health. Ministers believe it poses the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, costing up to £2.7bn in lost productivity in one recent year.

These kinds of regulations and headwinds will follow oil as we move forward into the future. But even as it stands right now, supply has been so overwhelming that the only price bumps higher in crude oil have come from OPEC participants purposefully trying, and repeatedly failing, to fix the amount of oil that is being pushed onto the market. CNBC reported in May of this year,

OPEC's effort to shrink huge global crude stockpiles may fail even if the cartel agrees to extend its agreement to pump less oil, the International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday.



Members of OPEC meet next week to discuss rolling over output cuts into the second half of 2017. Top producers Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia have already backed an extension through March 2018. OPEC and 11 other exporting nations agreed last year to take 1.8 million barrels a day off the market in the first six months of this year. The goal is to reduce the amount of oil sitting in storage to the five-year average. Thus far, the deal has not succeeded. Crude stockpiles in the 35-nation Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reached a new all-time high in March, largely due to robust U.S. imports and maintenance at Northern Hemisphere refineries that dampened crude demand, IEA reported on Tuesday.

Similar recent attempts to "fix" the oil market have wound up failing. Just this morning, Zerohedge reported that sanctions against Venezuela have basically fallen on deaf ears.



When individuals try to manage a market, instead of letting oil simply find its own free market value, they are doing market participants a disservice. It creates a diversion from the true fair market value of crude oil and creates aftershocks in all oil associated industries and securities that may not have been warranted in the first place. It is akin to the Fed setting interest rates instead of letting the market determine them. It's just not good policy.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts



With that said, we believe the fair market value for oil is much lower. The dollar we feel similarly about. Since central banking policy is based on the fact that inflation is a must and printing money in higher and higher amounts is the only way to avoid financial crises, it is an obvious conclusion to arrive at that the dollar will continue to weaken.



Keeping in mind that the dollar has lost more than 90% of its purchasing power since the early 1900s, we have no reason to believe that the same thing won't happen another 10, 20 or 50 years out from now. Instead, what we will do is take steps like raising the denomination of bills and creating longer dated bonds as prices continue to rise. Without going on a tirade about how ineffective this type of monetary policy is, it eventually leads to a much weaker dollar.

We know the rate at which printed currency outstanding continues to rise is at levels the likes of which we haven't seen since we unlinked our currency from gold. The amount of money that the Federal Reserve has printed has far exceeded a "normal" amount that would be printed commensurate with inflation. While printing currency may now serve us as the solution to some of our economic troubles, when viewed through a longer-term perspective, what we are actually doing is creating a larger problem for ourselves going forward.

As we stated in a recent article called "The Dollar Will Continue to Move Lower",

Loss of confidence in any type of market, whether it is stocks, currency or any other asset, can be a funny thing. Nobody ever really sees it coming before it happens and this is how people get caught in a spot where they are forced to deleverage or sell assets, causing prices to fall further. At that point, you become part of the problem, instead of part of the solution. We believe that the loss of confidence in the dollar will happen in the same way. One morning we are going to wake up and everything, global confidence and the media narrative most importantly, will have changed profoundly and the dollar will be viewed in a different light. All of the steps that the Federal Reserve has taken over the last 20 or 30 years will eventually catch up to the currency, and when that happens, the dollar will lose significant value.

Again, most people think that if the dollar weakens, all commodities must get stronger in value. But believe it or not we have found a unique scenario in which price fixing, not only by the Fed but also by OPEC participants, will lead us to an anomaly outside of the boundaries of traditional supply and demand theory. When humans try to micromanage any type of market and intervene, you wind up with anomalies and aberrations. With the Fed and OPEC price fixing as we move into the future, we predict that the strength of the dollar and the price of crude this year heading into next will both fall in tandem.

