Western Digital Vs. Seagate Technology

According to IDC, the global hard disk drive (or HDD) storage market is dominated by three companies: Toshiba (TOSBY), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), and Seagate Technology (STX):

For full-year 2016, Western Digital retained the No. 1 spot in terms of both total unit sales and total petabytes shipped. That said, both Toshiba and Seagate nibbled away at WDC's market share as shown in the graphic above. But from the larger perspective, the HDD market exhibited flat year-over-year revenue growth and declining unit volumes.

The real action is in the solid state disk (or SSD) market where companies that have NAND manufacturing capability (i.e. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Toshiba, and Western Digital) have a distinct advantage over those that do not. Which is why you don't see Seagate listed among the leaders in SSD market share:

Western Digital's bold move to acquire SanDisk last year gave it an immediate and significant presence in the SSD market. It is second only to Samsung in SSD's and a few percentage points ahead of No. 3 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

So what happens to Seagate Technology going forward? My guess is the company will face (and is already facing) increasing margin pressure on its HDD product offerings as Western Digital is able to flex its muscles in the NAND market and offer compelling and total system level solutions (i.e. a mix of NAND, SSD, and HDD technology) for the rich and growing cloud and enterprise markets.

The diverging futures of the two companies were exhibited in the recent Q2 (fiscal Q4) EPS reports (see STX, WDC). Comparisons of slides from the two companies' quarterly presentations are informative:

Source: Seagate's Quarterly Supplemental Information

Source: Western Digital Quarterly Fact Sheet

Quarter-over-quarter Seagate's revenue and EPS were down, the later down sharply. Gross margin was 27.7%.

For WDC, quarter over quarter revenue was up, and EPS of $0.93/share was up from $0.83 in the prior quarter. On the quarterly conference call, WDC reported non-GAAP gross margin of 41% - up 200 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 950 basis points year-over-year. And this will be Seagate's problem going forward - and WDC will be the beneficiary.

As a result, the YTD stock performance of the two companies are diverging, with WDC headed up, Seagate headed down:

Source: Google Finance

I suspect this stock divergence between the two companies to continue based on the strength of WDC's strategic positioning in NAND, and therefore in the SSD market.

Summary and Conclusion

Don't fall for Seagate's dividend yield (7.6%) vs. WDC's (2.3%). The companies are headed in opposite directions. While the Toshiba NAND sale narrative changes on a near daily basis, the fact is that WDC's position in the Toshiba joint venture puts them at an advantage against any other potential suitor. And while the stock prices of both STX and WDC declined after the quarterly results were released, WDC's stock declined in the face of a beat and full-year earnings guidance of $12/share. I reiterate my buy rating on WDC. The pullback in the stock is a great buying opportunity for those who want to establish a position. WDC could eclipse its old high (set back in 2014) by year-end.