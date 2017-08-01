Royal Caribbean: Be Bullish Not Piggish

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) has just reported Q2 earnings and shares are shooting higher, approaching their 52 week highs. Let me be clear. I am bullish on the name long-term, and think it is a long-term buy on any meaningful pullback. That said, at the time of this writing I am recommending you take SOME profits here. Let me first describe why I am more generally bullish, but why I think you should not be piggish, and hence take some profits at present levels.

Shares of RCL, which one of the largest cruise company in the world, have nearly doubled from their yearly lows. It has been a great stock to own. That is a stellar return. I am bullish on the name because I believe that RCL and its competitors have recovered from all of the setbacks it had seen over the years, stemming of course from extremely high oil prices and the Great Recession. I further like that the fleet has slowly grown and more ships continue to be added. While the economy isn't in power growth mode, it has slowly recovered and is the strongest, relatively speaking, that it has been in some time, thanks to some favorable macroeconomic conditions that benefit the consumer. We have more people working than 5 years ago. Oil prices have retracted to decade lows. Shares have moved significantly higher, and I think it is time to take SOME profit here. But on any meaningful pullback we can do some buying because the name probably has some gas left in the tank, as evidenced by recent performance.

What do I mean? Let me just say I am not recommending a SELL, but I am recommending you take something off the table, some profits. Be smart about it. I still believe this name can help you diversify your portfolio, if you can get the right price. Right now, I would not buy more unless it fell to well under $110. That said, it is all about performance and expectations. The company sailed past expectations, strengthening the bull case. I have positive expectations for the future but the stock is not cheap, although it is nearly fairly valued relative to the entertainment sector. RCL reported a rather strong quarter, with revenues rising year-over-year by 4.3% to $2.2 billion, and beating analyst estimates by $10 million. Adjusted net income came in at $369.5 million or $1.71 per share, rising significantly from last year on a per share basis and total basis. This beat estimates by a solid $0.04 margin.

Because oil prices are seen remaining rather low I continue to be bullish on the name, but not piggish. Take a little off the table. Book some profits. It is ok. Now let us dig a little deeper. Although revenues on the surface were up year-over-year, it is important to note that on a constant dollar basis, net revenue yields actually rose another 11.5%. One item weighing on net income was the rise in gross cruise costs, including fuel, which jumped 1.2%. However if we exclude fuel they actually fell 0.9%. So we have higher sales and lower costs. That is a win.

Now, while low fuel pricing has been a key driver of this bull run, I have been bullish because we have a somewhat stronger economy with more people back to work. Fuel prices actually rose a touch year-over-year and hit earnings for a few cents. Fuel prices were $527 per metric ton. Fuel costs are creeping up and this reinforces my decision to make a call to take SOME profit. Lower fuel is clearly helping to drive the company's ability to make money, in addition to rising sales on cruises of food, alcohol and merchandise. That said, keep an eye on fuel.

Looking ahead, the stock is getting a jolt because guidance was hiked. In fact, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.35 to $7.45, a whopping $0.30 on the midpoint. Bookings are at an all time high for the company, while looking out a year ahead, they are on par on both rate and volume with last year, which is still a good sign. Finally, net cruise costs are only seen rising 1% in 2017 as a whole. This is a winning outlook. I am bullish, but be smart and take some profit.

